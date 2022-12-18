Read full article on original website
NSU students spend semester tutoring in local communities
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The semester has ended for Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow (NSU-BA) students and that means a semester of tutoring elementary students in reading has also wrapped up, furthering the university’s tradition as a reading skills resource to surrounding communities. The Fall semester was the first...
Multiple Tulsa area nonprofits partner to open temporary warming centers
TULSA, Okla. — Multiple Tulsa area nonprofits have teamed up to open two temporary warming centers in the metro area. City Lights and Housing Solutions Tulsa are just two of the organizations. Both groups told FOX23 they are filling the warming centers through outreach. “We see so many people...
VA hosts holiday dinner for veterans
TULSA, Okla. — The VA hosted their 5th Annual Holiday Dinner for Veterans Without Families at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center on Sunday. Veterans were provided with food purchased by CDCE, as well as bags of donated items, plenty of warm blankets, and clothing, the VA said.
Saint Francis relocates drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site
TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis announced Wednesday that they relocated their drive-thru COVID/Flu testing site to Warren Clinic Tower near 66th and Yale. The site was previously located at Warren Clinic Broken Arrow near Elm Street, and it drew a lot of patients during Oklahoma’s COVID-19 surges since 2020.
Oklahoma family celebrates return of Navy officer after 3 years
TULSA, Okla. — A Pawhuska family celebrated the return of their beloved Navy officer at the Tulsa International Airport on Monday night. Thatcher Taylor’s father, Sean Taylor, said Thatcher has been away for more than 1,000 days. Thatcher’s family came to the airport with signs and a whole...
Weather related power outages across Tulsa metro
TULSA, Okla. — According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), there are about 6,200 customers without power in the Tulsa area. Areas of the University of Tulsa Campus have been impacted. About 700 customers are currently experiencing an outage. Currently, the biggest outage is in the Kendell-Whittier...
Tulsans brave the freezing temperatures to get outside
TULSA, Okla. — Thursday’s cold temperatures kept a lot of people from shopping. But, at Mom’s Family Diner, the cold and the snow enticed some people to get outside. For David Farmos, the cold brought back good memories. “Just coming out and enjoying the cold weather. It’s...
Roosevelt’s extends hours for remainder of week leading up to Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — A popular midtown restaurant with extra holiday cheer announced their extended, holiday hours Tuesday. “This week and this week only, we want you to soak up all the Christmas cheer,” Roosevelt’s wrote on Facebook. “Our bar will be open an extra hour for your to enjoy!”
BA City Manager provides update on EPA testing near former Broken Arrow landfill
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow’s City Manager, Michael Spurgeon, has provided an update on the testing the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has recently conducted during their investigation into hazardous materials found on a private property, near E. Kenosha St. and S. 219th E. Ave, in Broken Arrow.
PSO, OG&E experiencing outages due to winter weather
TULSA, Okla. — Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) and Oklahoma Gas and Electric (OG&E) are both experiencing outages on their power grids because of winter weather. PSO said the wind is the biggest factor currently that would cause outages. The extreme cold also makes it dangerous to respond for their crews to respond.
Bartlesville police urge drivers to use caution on the roads following snowfall
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville Police are pleading with drivers after Mother Nature delivered two to three inches of snow in Washington County on Thursday. “If people can just slow down, with the road conditions. Don’t go the speed limit, slow down to about half the speed limit or slower,” said Lt. Chris Mims with Bartlesville Police Department.
Warming stations in Bartlesville want people to come in from the dangerous cold
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — In order to make sure no one suffers from cold weather injuries, Bartlesville Police are offering free rides to the two warming stations that will be open through Sunday if needed. FOX23 News stopped by one of two warming stations on Thursday afternoon to learn more...
Tulsa Fire Department asks drivers to stay in, use caution on the road
TULSA, Okla. — When roads turn icy and many Oklahomans decide to stay home, firefighters still have to get out there to save lives. Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said winter weather adds to the call load and presents unique challenges for firefighters in the field. “Anytime it’s this cold,...
FOX23 Investigates an unexpected thief in a Sperry neighborhood
SPERRY, Okla. — There is a thief in a Sperry neighborhood, and people who live there were stumped about who was stealing their stuff. FOX23′s Janna Clark went to Sperry. Upon arrival, Janna and the neighbors got a surprise. Their neighborhood villain was not who they expected. Residents called the area a quiet refuge.
Muskogee man convicted of armed kidnapping, carjacking and robbery
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The United State’s Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced a Muskogee man, Patrick McHenry, 29, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping, carjacking, robbery in Indian Country and use of a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence.
Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
24-year-old Texas woman in critical condition following McIntosh County crash
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old Texas woman is in critical condition following McIntosh County crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday on US-69, about 1 mile north of Onapa Road and 3.5 miles south of Checotah. According...
Sapulpa Fire Department responding to large structure fire
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa Fire Department is responding to a large structure fire near Linda Lane. FOX23 has a crew heading to scene. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app for the latest updates. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Tulsa man convicted of manslaughter after woman killed in Turley mobile park
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man, who was originally charged with murder, has been convicted of manslaughter, according to OSCN. Forrest Peterson was originally arrested nearly one year ago, on Dec. 30, 2021. An arrest and booking report from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said they were called...
Tulsa Emergency physician warns of the dangers of frostbite
TULSA, Okla. — The artic blast headed our way is not only uncomfortable, but it can actually be dangerous. On Tuesday, FOX23 spoke with an emergency physician to find out what to be on the lookout for, and how to protect yourself in cold weather when there’s a wind-chill factor.
