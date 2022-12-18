ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Man found shot, killed in Phoenix: police

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting on Dec. 21 in a Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead. The shooting happened Wednesday near 43rd Avenue and Osborn and when officers got to the scene, they found a man lying in the road who had been shot. The victim was...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police

MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man, suspect dead following shooting at west Phoenix gas station: PD

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of a shooting that left two people dead, including the suspect. According to a brief statement, the incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and when officers arrived, they learned that an adult male worker of a business was shot, and that the adult male suspect left before police officers arrived.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake: police

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler overnight has been arrested. Chandler Police say just after midnight on Dec. 22, officers responded to Ray Road and Pennington Drive for reports of a vehicle that crashed into a lake. Once at the...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

Teenage boy kidnapped, man shot in overnight Phoenix home invasion

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was kidnapped and a man was shot in an overnight home invasion in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to an unknown trouble call Monday around 3:15 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station leaves man, suspect dead: police

PHOENIX - Police say a man and a suspect are dead following a murder-suicide at a gas station in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found Shane Knoll, a 30-year-old employee of the gas station, who had been shot.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona

PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
PHOENIX, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Woman killed in four-vehicle collision

Phoenix police detectives continue to investigate a four-vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Sarah Warren near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads around 4 p.m. Dec. 11. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. According to police, preliminary information indicates Warren was driving north on Cave Creek Road....
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Glendale police seek witnesses after man killed over weekend

PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department is seeking the public’s help during its investigation into a weekend homicide case. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Bethany Home Road and 67th Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a victim in the backyard of a residence, police said.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Vandals deflate holiday decorations in north Phoenix; suspects sought

PHOENIX - With just days to go before Christmas, dozens of inflatable holiday decorations were slashed in North Phoenix. The acts of vandalism reportedly happened in a neighborhood located near Cave Creek and Deer Valley Roads, and dozens of homes in the area were targeted. Now, neighbors and police are...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Triple shooting breaks out in Mesa following neighborhood brawl, suspect arrested: police

MESA, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a brawl involving neighbors in a Mesa neighborhood that ultimately led to a shooting, leaving three people hurt. The shooting happened on Dec. 18 near Broadway Road and Temple Street after police had already visited the neighborhood once in the day around 5:30 p.m. to calm down residents who were fighting. About two hours later, officers were called out again for the same issue.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

11-year-old boy hit by car, gets trapped underneath: Phoenix Fire

PHOENIX - An 11-year-old Phoenix boy was hit by a car Monday night and became trapped underneath it, the fire department said. The incident happened on Dec. 19 near 48th Street and Broadway Road around 8 p.m. when the boy was struck by a car and then became trapped underneath, said Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.
PHOENIX, AZ

