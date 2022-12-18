MESA, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a brawl involving neighbors in a Mesa neighborhood that ultimately led to a shooting, leaving three people hurt. The shooting happened on Dec. 18 near Broadway Road and Temple Street after police had already visited the neighborhood once in the day around 5:30 p.m. to calm down residents who were fighting. About two hours later, officers were called out again for the same issue.

MESA, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO