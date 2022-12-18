Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood
Police say a suspect who pointed a gun at Phoenix officers in a Laveen neighborhood, prompting a shooting, has been arrested. A woman who police say was also involved in the incident was arrested.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found shot, killed in Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a shooting on Dec. 21 in a Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead. The shooting happened Wednesday near 43rd Avenue and Osborn and when officers got to the scene, they found a man lying in the road who had been shot. The victim was...
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa officers find fentanyl, malnourished dogs inside man's car: police
MESA, Ariz. - A man is accused of animal cruelty after police say they found fentanyl and three malnourished dogs inside his car at a Mesa apartment complex. According to court documents, officers were called on Dec. 21 to an apartment complex near Mesa Drive and Brown Road after the property manager called police to check on a man who was asleep inside a car.
fox10phoenix.com
Man, suspect dead following shooting at west Phoenix gas station: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of a shooting that left two people dead, including the suspect. According to a brief statement, the incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road, and when officers arrived, they learned that an adult male worker of a business was shot, and that the adult male suspect left before police officers arrived.
ABC 15 News
Deadly shooting under investigation in neighborhood near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in a neighborhood in west Phoenix. Officers were called to an area near 43rd Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of shots fired before 7 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man in the roadway who...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested after driving her car into Chandler lake: police
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police say a woman who drove her car into a lake in Chandler overnight has been arrested. Chandler Police say just after midnight on Dec. 22, officers responded to Ray Road and Pennington Drive for reports of a vehicle that crashed into a lake. Once at the...
AZFamily
Teen kidnapped in home invasion, shooting that left man wounded in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix early Monday morning. A man at the home was also shot during the incident. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue...
KTAR.com
Teenage boy kidnapped, man shot in overnight Phoenix home invasion
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was kidnapped and a man was shot in an overnight home invasion in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to an unknown trouble call Monday around 3:15 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Police...
fox10phoenix.com
Murder-suicide at Phoenix gas station leaves man, suspect dead: police
PHOENIX - Police say a man and a suspect are dead following a murder-suicide at a gas station in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the incident happened in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When officers arrived, they found Shane Knoll, a 30-year-old employee of the gas station, who had been shot.
Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona
PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Woman killed in four-vehicle collision
Phoenix police detectives continue to investigate a four-vehicle collision that killed 23-year-old Sarah Warren near Pinnacle Peak and Cave Creek roads around 4 p.m. Dec. 11. She died at the scene. No other injuries were reported. According to police, preliminary information indicates Warren was driving north on Cave Creek Road....
KTAR.com
Suspect accused of shooting 3 people during street fight in Mesa
PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after three people were wounded when gunfire broke out during a street fight in Mesa on Sunday night, authorities said. Daniel Omar Berrelleza-Reyes, 23, was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the incident in a neighborhood near Broadway Road and Horne, according to court documents.
AZFamily
DUI suspected in crash that shut down major intersection in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A major intersection in west Phoenix was shut down following a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning and police believe it was the result of impaired drivers. The collision involving an SUV and a pickup truck happened around 3:15 a.m. at 67th Avenue and McDowell Road...
KTAR.com
Glendale police seek witnesses after man killed over weekend
PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department is seeking the public’s help during its investigation into a weekend homicide case. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near Bethany Home Road and 67th Avenue around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a victim in the backyard of a residence, police said.
Phoenix Police investigating shooting near 52nd Street and Thomas Road
Phoenix Police arrived at an apartment complex Saturday night and found one man who was shot and detained another.
Suspect arrested in fatal Phoenix shooting during private vehicle sale
PHOENIX — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a private vehicle sale over the weekend was arrested Saturday, authorities said. Abel Uribe, 29, was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on charges including first-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded...
fox10phoenix.com
Vandals deflate holiday decorations in north Phoenix; suspects sought
PHOENIX - With just days to go before Christmas, dozens of inflatable holiday decorations were slashed in North Phoenix. The acts of vandalism reportedly happened in a neighborhood located near Cave Creek and Deer Valley Roads, and dozens of homes in the area were targeted. Now, neighbors and police are...
fox10phoenix.com
Triple shooting breaks out in Mesa following neighborhood brawl, suspect arrested: police
MESA, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a brawl involving neighbors in a Mesa neighborhood that ultimately led to a shooting, leaving three people hurt. The shooting happened on Dec. 18 near Broadway Road and Temple Street after police had already visited the neighborhood once in the day around 5:30 p.m. to calm down residents who were fighting. About two hours later, officers were called out again for the same issue.
fox10phoenix.com
11-year-old boy hit by car, gets trapped underneath: Phoenix Fire
PHOENIX - An 11-year-old Phoenix boy was hit by a car Monday night and became trapped underneath it, the fire department said. The incident happened on Dec. 19 near 48th Street and Broadway Road around 8 p.m. when the boy was struck by a car and then became trapped underneath, said Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.
Peoria woman found dead near car on Loop 101 exit ramp at Peoria Avenue
Police are investigating after a body was found near a vehicle on a Loop 101 exit ramp early Monday.
