FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLKY.com
29-year-old Louisville man already in custody facing federal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, already in custody for a deadly shooting, is now facing federal charges. Dajuan Simonton was indicted on a weapons charge. Police say the 29-year-old was involved in the kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer in September of last year. Spewer's body was found days after...
WHAS11
LMPD investigating after man found dead outside in Hazelwood neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was found dead outside Thursday evening. Police said they responded to a call of a body outside in the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue around 9 p.m. Parthenia Avenue is in the Hazelwood neighborhood, near the Watterson Expressway.
'I don't even want to go out if it's dark outside': Teens arrested in brutal carjacking of 70-year-old woman in Jeffersontown
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — There’s been two arrests in a brutal carjacking that left a 70-year-old woman in need of stitches in her head. Tuesday, Jeffersontown Police told WHAS11 that a 14 and 16 year old have been arrested. The carjacking happened on Friday, Dec. 9 around 9:30 p.m....
Southern Indiana man convicted of setting home on fire with family inside receives 12-year sentence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man recently convicted for setting his home on fire with his family inside learned his fate in a southern Indiana courtroom. Jamal Long, 24, will spend the next twelve years in jail. According to Charlestown City Police Department, Judge Abraham Navarro sentenced Long to the...
WLKY.com
15-year-old boy identified as victim in Chickasaw shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the person who was killed in a shooting in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Sunday. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of Southwestern Parkway in Chickasaw Park. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they located 15-year-old Ja'Maury Johnson...
WLKY.com
Family of southern Indiana murder victim eager for justice after mistrial
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — In a Clark County courtroom Wednesday evening, James Cochran was expecting to hear the word 'guilty.' Instead, he learned there had been a mistrial in the case against his former son-in-law. "Puts a big hole in your heart, knowing you don't get justice for your daughter,"...
Wave 3
Police identify person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have identified an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. The felony theft happened Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store on Outer Loop, according to police. Earlier this afternoon, LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest...
LMPD will respond to select car accidents due to winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are going to respond to select car accidents due to the winter storm. In a Facebook post, LMPD said they are only going to respond to collisions if an injury is reported or the roadway is blocked. They asked that drivers exchange names,...
Kentucky to remove children from Brooklawn over 7-year-old’s death
Kentucky is revoking the license of the Louisville psychiatric facility after a months-long investigation into the death of Ja’Ceon Terry.
Wave 3
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
Wave 3
Captain Dick Tong, former WAVE traffic reporter, dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who guided WAVE radio listeners to and from work from his airborne perch in the skies above Louisville has died. Captain Dick Tong passed away December 17 at age 86. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Tong joined the former Louisville Police Department in...
WLKY.com
7-year-old killed in tree cutting accident in Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 7-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident over the weekend. According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. Police and EMS responded to a residence about a person being injured...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville Police officer urging mindful social media posting after weekend rumor caused alarm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media can be a tool for law enforcement. But, at other times, it can cause chaos for them to clean up. It's a place where gossip can spread, and recent rumors online caused such a panic, a Jeffersonville Police officer made a post of his own, calling for people to be more mindful of what they post.
WLKY.com
Granddaughter of man killed in St. Denis using loss to spread gun violence awareness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A family is mourning the loss of a loved one after two men were found shot and killed in the St. Denis neighborhood. The family has identified one of the victims as 69-year-old Edward McClain. “My grandfather was just a man of few words, a gentle...
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
wdrb.com
Former Eastern High School student killed in wrong-way crash; Man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a 26-year-old man with murder after a former Eastern High School student was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder,...
More than 70 firefighters battle fire in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Firefighters are on scene Wednesday morning at a fire in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The huge building fire was called in around 4 a.m. at 18th and Jefferson streets, according to a spokesperson with Louisville Fire Department. More than 70 firefighters from 12 different stations are working...
WHAS11
DNA used to identify Owen County woman found dead in 1988
OWENTON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have identified a "Jane Doe" in Owen County using new technology more than 30 years after her body was discovered. KSP's Forensic Lab partnered with Othram Inc. to use advanced DNA testing to identify Linda Bennett as the victim of a 1988 unsolved case.
wdrb.com
State moves to permanently remove children from Brooklawn facility following child's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky will permanently remove children from the Uspiritus-Brooklawn facility in Louisville amid an investigation into the death of a 7-year-old boy. Ja'Ceon Terry died July 17 while in the care of the Child and Family Services center, which serves as a psychiatric residential...
Indiana man, woman arrested for shoplifting during Shop With a Cop event
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Two people were arrested after allegedly shoplifting at an Indiana Meijer while dozens of sheriff’s deputies were present for a Shop with a Cop event. More than 50 law enforcement officers from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Clark County FOP 181 participated in this year’s Shop With a Cop event on […]
