ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Travel restrictions lifted on central Pa. highways

PennDOT has lifted travel restrictions put into place early Thursday due to snowy conditions. Interstate 81 between Stroudsburg and the Maryland state line. Interstate 83 between the Maryland state line and the end of I-83 Route 15 between Route 581 east in Harrisburg and the Maryland state line. Route 581...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Susquehanna Township home explosion caught on video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Susquehanna Township family lost their home in a gas explosion last week, just minutes after they were warned to evacuate. The explosion was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera:. FOX43 spoke to two neighbors who were in their homes when the explosion happened.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Bitter cold, strong winds, icy roads in central Pa. could make travel dangerous: forecasters

Travel could be difficult over the next two days as snow and rain fall, temperatures plummet and winds gust up to 40 mph, forecasters said. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday, warning of potentially dangerous travel conditions. The outlook is in effect for the following counties: Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Maryland man dies in central Pa. crash: police

Police have identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Wednesday afternoon. State police said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Barrens Road South and Barton Circle, Hopewell Township just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the first vehicle, driven by Jacob Bertazon...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police investigating shooting in Middletown, Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police in Middletown, Dauphin County, are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to Vagabond Road for a gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 19-year-old victim gave several versions of what happened, finally saying an unknown person jumped in the passenger seat of his parked vehicle and shot him in the leg.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Body found in Harrisburg park: reports

Harrisburg police are investigating after a woman’s body was found at the Sunken Garden, according to news reports. ABC 27 reported that a drone was deployed as officers at the scene collected evidence Thursday. It’s unclear who the woman is, or how she died. PennLive was not immediately able...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Fire breaks out at Cumberland County home

Firefighters are battling a house fire Wednesday morning in New Cumberland. Cumberland County dispatchers said the blaze was reported just before 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Market Street. Dispatchers said they have not received reports of injuries or entrapment. Additional details were not immediately available.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on icy central Pa. road: coroner

A 28-year-old man died Monday after his motorcycle slid across an icy York County road and crashed, authorities said. Kenneth W. Hagens, of York Township, lost control of the motorcycle on a large patch of ice around 12:28 a.m. Monday, on the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

70-year-old man dies in central Pa. house fire

A 70-year-old man was found dead Monday after fire engulfed a Chambersburg home, authorities said. Gary L. Stevens Sr. died in a fire that started around 10:40 p.m. in a home on the first block of Brumbaugh Avenue, according to Franklin County Coroner Jeffrey Conner. The fire started in a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Driver indicted in Wildwood car rally crash that killed Carlisle woman, one other

The driver charged in a crash that killed two people during a pop-up car rally in Wildwood, N.J. in September has been indicted on 18 counts including vehicular homicide. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh and Delaware, was driving a 2003 Infiniti and allegedly fleeing another crash in Wildwood when prosecutors said he hit a Honda Civic and two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues shortly after 9:30 p.m.
WILDWOOD, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy