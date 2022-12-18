Read full article on original website
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
Speed limit lowered on additional central Pa. highways Thursday
PennDOT has implemented travel restrictions on additional central Pennsylvania highways thanks to a snowy Thursday morning. The speed limit has been lowered to 45 mph, and commercial vehicles are asked to stay in the right lane on the following highways:. Interstate 81 between Stroudsburg and the Maryland state line. Interstate...
Travel restrictions lifted on central Pa. highways
PennDOT has lifted travel restrictions put into place early Thursday due to snowy conditions. Interstate 81 between Stroudsburg and the Maryland state line. Interstate 83 between the Maryland state line and the end of I-83 Route 15 between Route 581 east in Harrisburg and the Maryland state line. Route 581...
UPDATE: All lanes open after crash shuts down northbound I-81 in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open after a vehicle crash shut down a portion of I-81. A stretch of Interstate 81 is shut down in Schuylkill County. The northbound lanes of I-81 are closed between Exit 107: US 209, Tremont/Tower City and Exit 112, Pa. 25/Hegins.
Christmas Day 2022 is a Sunday. Will I get mail on Monday? Will the liquor store be open?
Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday - a day when most government services are closed year-round. That means the holiday will be “observed” by many on Monday, Dec. 26. The best plan, however, if you want to conduct business the day after Christmas, is to call first. This listing assumes everything listed is closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
Hersheypark Christmas Candylane closing for multiple days due to extreme weather
Due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind in the forecast, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane announced it will be closed over the next several days. On a Facebook post the park said effective Dec. 22 it is shut down through the weekend for the safety of guests and employees. It will reopen on Dec. 26. (The park is always closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas.)
Fatality reported in 2-vehicle crash in central Pa.: police
Update: Police identified the man killed in Wednesday’s crash. A two-vehicle crash in York County on Wednesday afternoon is fatal, according to state police. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Barrens Road South and Barton Circle in Hopewell Township, for the crash, police said.
Driver ejected from vehicle during fatal central Pa. crash identified: coroner
A driver who died after veering off the road in York County on Tuesday was identified as 39-year-old Adam Becker, the coroner’s office said Thursday. The Abbottstown man lost control of his vehicle in the 4900 block of East Berlin Road, Paradise Township, before 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office.
Susquehanna Township home explosion caught on video
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Susquehanna Township family lost their home in a gas explosion last week, just minutes after they were warned to evacuate. The explosion was caught on a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera:. FOX43 spoke to two neighbors who were in their homes when the explosion happened.
Bitter cold, strong winds, icy roads in central Pa. could make travel dangerous: forecasters
Travel could be difficult over the next two days as snow and rain fall, temperatures plummet and winds gust up to 40 mph, forecasters said. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday, warning of potentially dangerous travel conditions. The outlook is in effect for the following counties: Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster.
Indoor Nerf arena coming to Dauphin County: ‘It’s going to be controlled chaos’
Inspired by his kids, Sir Grey Fox dreamed up an ultimate Nerf gun arena opening soon in Dauphin County. “The idea came from pure boredom,” Fox said. “The kids were in the house complaining they didn’t have anything to do and going outside shooting Nerf guns and losing bullets. I kept thinking there has to be another way to do this.”
Maryland man dies in central Pa. crash: police
Police have identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in York County on Wednesday afternoon. State police said two vehicles collided at the intersection of Barrens Road South and Barton Circle, Hopewell Township just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the first vehicle, driven by Jacob Bertazon...
Police investigating shooting in Middletown, Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Police in Middletown, Dauphin County, are investigating a shooting. Officers responded to Vagabond Road for a gunshot victim around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the 19-year-old victim gave several versions of what happened, finally saying an unknown person jumped in the passenger seat of his parked vehicle and shot him in the leg.
Body found in Harrisburg park: reports
Harrisburg police are investigating after a woman’s body was found at the Sunken Garden, according to news reports. ABC 27 reported that a drone was deployed as officers at the scene collected evidence Thursday. It’s unclear who the woman is, or how she died. PennLive was not immediately able...
Fire breaks out at Cumberland County home
Firefighters are battling a house fire Wednesday morning in New Cumberland. Cumberland County dispatchers said the blaze was reported just before 8 a.m. on the 200 block of Market Street. Dispatchers said they have not received reports of injuries or entrapment. Additional details were not immediately available.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on icy central Pa. road: coroner
A 28-year-old man died Monday after his motorcycle slid across an icy York County road and crashed, authorities said. Kenneth W. Hagens, of York Township, lost control of the motorcycle on a large patch of ice around 12:28 a.m. Monday, on the 1400 block of Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said.
70-year-old man dies in central Pa. house fire
A 70-year-old man was found dead Monday after fire engulfed a Chambersburg home, authorities said. Gary L. Stevens Sr. died in a fire that started around 10:40 p.m. in a home on the first block of Brumbaugh Avenue, according to Franklin County Coroner Jeffrey Conner. The fire started in a...
Driver indicted in Wildwood car rally crash that killed Carlisle woman, one other
The driver charged in a crash that killed two people during a pop-up car rally in Wildwood, N.J. in September has been indicted on 18 counts including vehicular homicide. Gerald J. White, 37, of Pittsburgh and Delaware, was driving a 2003 Infiniti and allegedly fleeing another crash in Wildwood when prosecutors said he hit a Honda Civic and two pedestrians at Burk and Atlantic avenues shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Driver dead after getting thrown from truck in central Pa. rollover crash
A man was killed Tuesday night when the truck he was driving crashed and rolled in York County, ejecting him from the vehicle, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving east on the 4900 block of East Berlin Road in Paradise Township when he veered off the road and lost control around 8:45 p.m.
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
