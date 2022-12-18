ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Spread & Over Under Predictions: Hornets at Nuggets

By Ian Black
All Hornets
 4 days ago

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Star ratings:

1 Star - Not very confident

2 Star - A little confident

3 Star - Fairly confident

4 Star - Very confident

5 Star - Should be a lock to happen

Spread: Nuggets -8.5

3 Star play on the Hornets: The Hornets (12-16-1 ATS) and Nuggets (12-16 ATS) have roughly the same rate of beating the spread this season. Despite having the 3rd-best record in the Western Conference, the Nuggets leave the door open for lesser opponents due to abysmal defense. The Hornets have their main weapons back in the lineup, and I like them to get back on track tonight, at least relative to the spread.

Over/Under: 237.5

2 Star play on the over: Neither Charlotte nor Denver fair well on the defensive end of the court, ranking 27th and 28th respectively in defensive rating per 100 possessions. In spite of the line being very high at 237.5, both of these teams hit the over at rates high enough to justify betting it anyways. With LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward with some minutes under their belt, hopefully the Hornets can hold up their end of what is sure to be a shootout.

My picks for the season

ATS: 2-0 (100%)

O/U: 1-1 (50%)

Overall: 3-1 (75%)

Comments / 0

 

Charlotte, NC
