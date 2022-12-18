ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

mocoshow.com

MCPD: 62-Year-Old Man Killed in Silver Spring Parking Garage After Eating Dinner With His Family; Police Urging the Public for Assistance

Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones, along with County Executive Marc Elrich and 3rd District Commander David McBain held a press conference regarding the Wednesday night homicide that occurred in the Wayne Avenue Parking Garage (Garage 60) near Ellsworth Dr. in Downtown Silver Spring. The victim has been identified as Charles Reynolds, 62, of Silver Spring. Reynolds was bringing leftovers to his vehicle after eating dinner with his family at a nearby restaurant when he was shot and killed in the stairwell of the garage. It does not appear to be a robbery as none of the victim’s personal items were taken. There are no suspects at this time. You can view the full press conference here.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: 14-year-old girl shot while riding in car in West Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old girl wounded with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, around 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
fox5dc.com

1 dead in early morning shooting in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Old Branch Avenue in Temple Hills around 2:20 a.m. for a report of gunshots outside the Hangar Club. When they arrived, they found...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Identify Rider Killed In Motorcycle Crash Sunday

Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred on December 18, 2022, in the Magnolia area as Ralph Marlow, 42, of Felton, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Magnolia area...
FELTON, DE
Wbaltv.com

Bel Air police investigate armed carjacking, kidnapping

BEL AIR, Md. — Bel Air police are investigating an armed carjacking and kidnapping. City police said officers were called around 3 p.m. Tuesday to MacPhail Crossing in the 500 block of West McPhail Road, where a person was taken at gunpoint. The victim was freed and was not...
BEL AIR, MD
Bay Net

Suspect Arrested For October 2022 Waldorf Homicide

WALDORF, Md. – On October 23 at approximately 2:17 p.m, the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) received a 911 call reporting a shooting. PGPD made contact with the caller, who was in his vehicle with the victim, and determined the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
WALDORF, MD
Wbaltv.com

Suspect arrested after Edgewood woman fatally shot in her driveway

EDGEWOOD, Md. — Deputies arrested a suspect after a woman was shot in her own driveway Tuesday evening in Edgewood. According to the Harford County Sheriff's Office, 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell was shot by 42-year-old Jamar Wise, of Towson. Deputies said they believe Wise shot Blackwell in her own driveway.
EDGEWOOD, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man killed in Howard Street shooting in downtown Baltimore

A man shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in downtown Baltimore died at a hospital. City police said officers were called around 2:49 p.m. to the unit block of South Howard Street, where the man was shot in the upper body. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager arrested at Glen Burnie shopping center after shootings involving Orbeez Gel Blaster﻿

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday who they said shot a gel-type projectile at people at a shopping center. County police said officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Cromwell Field Shopping Center on Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie, where two people said a boy and girl on bicycles approached them.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Wbaltv.com

70-year-old man dies in crash on Route 32 in Sykesville

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision in Sykesville. County police said officers were called around 12:56 p.m. Sunday to the southbound lane of Maryland Route 32 near the Carroll County line, where two SUVs collided. Police said the driver of a Honda CRV...
SYKESVILLE, MD

