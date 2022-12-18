ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lonsdale, MN

Lonsdale grew in '22

By By COLTON KEMP
Lonsdale Area News-Review
Lonsdale Area News-Review
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QogKy_0jmpbVKB00

In 2022, Lonsdale continued to grow “from a small town to a small city,” according to Mayor Tim Rud.

As folks may expect, the pandemic slowed down the city’s growth for the past few years, due to supply chain issues and rising interest rates, said Rud.

Still, 2022 was a solid year, in terms of getting the city’s development back on track. In fact, new parcels have started to become more scarce in the city.

Along with a new housing subdivision west of the Villages of Lonsdale, preliminary discussion of more future development has already become a topic of discussion for the planning and zoning boards.

In terms of business development, the new 17,000-square-foot facility for the Scan Air Filter distribution plant is bringing about a dozen jobs to the city. Additionally, the 28,000-square-foot Lonsdale Business building is under construction on the south side of the Lonsdale Business Park.

“These two facilities, as well as all the other businesses, are a great addition to our community,” Rud said. “Local employment makes a town attractive for families to locate. To minimize the commute to work is an important factor in many people’s lives; this gives people more family and free time.”

Additionally, Rud pointed out the additions these businesses will add to the tax base, which thins out the amount homeowners will need to pay.

“Business look at many of these factors for new, expansion or relocation, plus employee availability, shipping logistics, affordable taxes, community amenities,” he said. “All these things make our community attractive to business. New and expanded business add to the growth of a community, therefore boosting the local economy and making businesses successful.”

Shanna Gutzke-Kupp, the Executive Director of the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce, mirrored Rud’s sentiment that this year’s business growth in Lonsdale has been “wonderful.” She hosted nine total ribbon cuttings for the city in 2022, alone.

New additions and upgrades, in combination with pre-existing ones, are on track to improve amenities in the city, too.

“Lonsdale is a very attractive place for our residents, as well as new families looking to locate,” Rud pointed out. “We have a safe, clean and wonderful city with great schools, very nice park systems, modern infrastructure and a lot of new street construction upgrades. We have a great city staff with longtime employees, new and upgraded city equipment and new facilities, such as the police station.”

For a more abstract view of the city’s success, one can look at the success of Frosty Fest, which Councilor Scott Pelava pointed out during the last council meeting.

“I want to thank the community,” he said. “I mean, Lions Park was packed. There was no room to move. I know the Mayor said he’s never seen a turnout for the tree lighting like that. Downtown, Main Street was just hopping that whole time. We’re hoping that maybe next year will be bigger.”

All this is to say that the town is growing into a city. Leaders believe new businesses, new housing and more amenities are all set to contribute further to solidify Lonsdale as a desirable place to live.

“Our city is positioned very well for the upcoming year and many years to come,” Rud said. “With the available land mass, new and upgraded major infrastructure and the location of our city on a major highway with easy access to large populations centers, I certainly expect the city to continue to grow and prosper.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee City Council adopts THC ordinance

The Shakopee City Council unanimously adopted an ordinance establishing a license for the sale of THC products at its Dec. 20 meeting. A revocable, yearly license will now be required to sell THC products in Shakopee. These licenses can only be issued to a retail establishment already in possession of “a valid license to sell electronic delivery devices, tobacco, tobacco products and tobacco-related devices,” the ordinance states.
SHAKOPEE, MN
106.9 KROC

Proposal For Former Seneca Site in Rochester Appears Dead

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears it is back to "square one" for the Olmsted County Board concerning the future of the former Seneca Foods property in southeast Rochester. Back in August, the commissioners voted to authorize staff to begin negotiations on the potential development agreement with Rochester-based Titan...
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
MINNESOTA STATE
iheart.com

Residents Of This Minnesota City Have The Worst Commute In The State

Gone are the days when the majority of people can work from the comfort of their own home due to the pandemic. For better or for worse, many American workers are now back to starting their days enduring congested roads, unpredictable public transit and all of the frustrations that come with that —And some people have it worse than others.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

One injured in Highway 52 collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision on Highway 52 injures one person in Olmsted County. It occurred just before 9 am Tuesday near the interchange with Civic Center Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tabitha Kay Hanson, 54 of Rochester, and Joseph Graham Mayo, 31 of Rochester, were both driving north when they crashed.
ROCHESTER, MN
KARE 11

Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County

NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Homeless camp residents in Cedar-Riverside find local governments shifting responsibility for them

As human waste piled up near a growing homeless encampment in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, local residents, business owners and City Council Member Jamal Osman begged multiple layers of government for a portable toilet for its occupants. Ushered from one agency to another, they eventually got the port-a-potties after six weeks...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews battle large fire at Maple Grove business

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a large fire destroyed a building at a Maple Grove business Sunday morning.According to city officials, multiple 911 callers reported the building on fire just after 4:30 a.m. near the KOA campground. When police and fire crews responded, they found the fire at a business on a property just north of the campground.A metal building at Commercial Black Dirt Inc. was fully engulfed in fire. Additional assistance from surrounding agencies was requested due to a lack of available hydrants at the business.The fire was under control just before 6 a.m. City officials say the building was used as a type of garage for minor maintenance and equipment storage.The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. So far, the origin and cause of the fire have not been determined by investigators due to the heavy damage and freezing temperatures. 
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KEYC

Owatonna Police investigating weapons complaint

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired off in a neighborhood. Officers received a call around 5:30 a.m. yesterday from someone that heard gunshots near 25th street Northeast in Owatonna. The caller reported hearing gunshots fire off and then vehicles leaving...
OWATONNA, MN
KIMT

Rochester police investigating pair of business burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police in Rochester are investigating a pair of burglaries reported earlier this week. One happened at Kilian’s Express Lube at 1950 S. Broadway when a person living in the area reported seeing a person break in before they fled on foot. Officers found a sliding glass...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Eagan Police provide update on search for Bryce Borca

Eagan Police Department has provided its first update since early November concerning the search for missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca. "Over the past seven weeks, the Eagan Police Department has continued an active investigation into the disappearance of Bryce Borca," The Eagan Police Department posted Thursday. "The investigation has included an...
EAGAN, MN
kduz.com

Bank Deposit Bag Stolen in Hutchinson

Hutchinson Police are investigating the theft of a bank deposit bag that was reported last week. On Wednesday, December 14th, a business located on Main Street North reported that a bank deposit bag was taken that contained approximately $3,000 to $5,000. The theft was believed to have occurred either Friday,...
HUTCHINSON, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Woman hurt in recent Highway 60 crash

A 32-year-old Good Thunder woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Windom on Highway 60. According to the State Patrol, road conditions were snowy and icy, at 1:30 p.m., Dec. 18, when the crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 86 and Highway 60 in Delafield Township. The...
WINDOM, MN
Lonsdale Area News-Review

Lonsdale Area News-Review

Lonsdale, MN
48
Followers
264
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonsdale Area News-Review has been serving the Lonsdale area since 2006 and publishes Tuesday and online at www.LonsdaleNewsReview.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/lonsdale_area_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy