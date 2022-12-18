Lonsdale grew in '22

In 2022, Lonsdale continued to grow “from a small town to a small city,” according to Mayor Tim Rud.

As folks may expect, the pandemic slowed down the city’s growth for the past few years, due to supply chain issues and rising interest rates, said Rud.

Still, 2022 was a solid year, in terms of getting the city’s development back on track. In fact, new parcels have started to become more scarce in the city.

Along with a new housing subdivision west of the Villages of Lonsdale, preliminary discussion of more future development has already become a topic of discussion for the planning and zoning boards.

In terms of business development, the new 17,000-square-foot facility for the Scan Air Filter distribution plant is bringing about a dozen jobs to the city. Additionally, the 28,000-square-foot Lonsdale Business building is under construction on the south side of the Lonsdale Business Park.

“These two facilities, as well as all the other businesses, are a great addition to our community,” Rud said. “Local employment makes a town attractive for families to locate. To minimize the commute to work is an important factor in many people’s lives; this gives people more family and free time.”

Additionally, Rud pointed out the additions these businesses will add to the tax base, which thins out the amount homeowners will need to pay.

“Business look at many of these factors for new, expansion or relocation, plus employee availability, shipping logistics, affordable taxes, community amenities,” he said. “All these things make our community attractive to business. New and expanded business add to the growth of a community, therefore boosting the local economy and making businesses successful.”

Shanna Gutzke-Kupp, the Executive Director of the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce, mirrored Rud’s sentiment that this year’s business growth in Lonsdale has been “wonderful.” She hosted nine total ribbon cuttings for the city in 2022, alone.

New additions and upgrades, in combination with pre-existing ones, are on track to improve amenities in the city, too.

“Lonsdale is a very attractive place for our residents, as well as new families looking to locate,” Rud pointed out. “We have a safe, clean and wonderful city with great schools, very nice park systems, modern infrastructure and a lot of new street construction upgrades. We have a great city staff with longtime employees, new and upgraded city equipment and new facilities, such as the police station.”

For a more abstract view of the city’s success, one can look at the success of Frosty Fest, which Councilor Scott Pelava pointed out during the last council meeting.

“I want to thank the community,” he said. “I mean, Lions Park was packed. There was no room to move. I know the Mayor said he’s never seen a turnout for the tree lighting like that. Downtown, Main Street was just hopping that whole time. We’re hoping that maybe next year will be bigger.”

All this is to say that the town is growing into a city. Leaders believe new businesses, new housing and more amenities are all set to contribute further to solidify Lonsdale as a desirable place to live.

“Our city is positioned very well for the upcoming year and many years to come,” Rud said. “With the available land mass, new and upgraded major infrastructure and the location of our city on a major highway with easy access to large populations centers, I certainly expect the city to continue to grow and prosper.”