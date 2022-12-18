The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been voted Best Holiday Market in the USA Today 10Best competition for the third time. A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Additionally, the market has been recognized previously as the top Christmas market in the state of Indiana by Taste of Home Magazine in 2017, and it was named a top holiday market by Fox News in 2021.

CARMEL, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO