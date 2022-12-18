ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

Current Publishing

Art exhibition honors the life, talent of Dr. Robert Bratton

The watercolor paintings Dr. Robert Bratton poured his heart, soul and creativity into were the result of things that interested or inspired him. Landscapes were a Bratton favorite, as were people, machinery, old circus wagons, animals and trains. Sadly, Bratton, a longtime Carmel dentist who retired approximately 20 years ago,...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

‘Kid-ing with Kayla’: Advent calendar investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Kid-ing with Kayla” special content creator Kayla Sullivan talked on Monday’s “All Indiana” about an advent calendar investigation. Sullivan also talked about holiday traditions we remember. For examine, Sullivan says she used to secretly play with her mom’s glass Christmas village.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

City of Noblesville coordinating with Hamilton County EMA on winter storm

City officials in Noblesville are coordinating with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency as it prepares for the winter storm. The city’s police, fire and street departments are working with Hamilton County EMA and. other local partners to ensure the needs of citizens are met, said Emily Gaylord, spokeswoman...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

IFD mourns death of FDIC leader Bobby Halton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many firefighters in Indianapolis and across the Hoosier state are mourning the loss of a towering figure in their field. Chief (Ret.) Bobby Halton, the editor-in-chief of “Fire Engineering” magazine and the educational director for the Fire Department Instructors Conference, passed away at his home in Oklahoma on Monday, the magazine says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

For the third time, Carmel Christkindlmarkt is tops in the nation

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been voted Best Holiday Market in the USA Today 10Best competition for the third time. A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Additionally, the market has been recognized previously as the top Christmas market in the state of Indiana by Taste of Home Magazine in 2017, and it was named a top holiday market by Fox News in 2021.
CARMEL, IN
Joe Mertens

This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

Beef & Boards regulars help start 50th season with ‘Clue’

For Jeff Stockberger and Suzanne Stark, it’s only appropriate that the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre regulars appear in the first show of venue’s 50th anniversary season. Stockberger and Stark will perform in “Clue,” which will be presented Dec. 28 to Feb. 5 at the Indianapolis venue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel Christkindlmarkt to be closed Dec. 23 because of anticipated storm

In collaboration with the City of Carmel, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt leadership has decided the market will be closed on Dec. 23 in anticipation of an incoming winter storm. The market is still scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 as scheduled, and it will be closed on Christmas Day as scheduled.
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Night & Day diversions – December 20, 2022

“It’s a Wonderful Life” runs through Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Civic Theatre presents “A Christmas Story, The Musical” through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Zionsville clinic takes unique approach to healthcare

FreedomDoc, a direct primary care clinic in Zionsville, recently announced its grand opening will be Jan. 2, 2023. According to the clinic’s physician, Dr. Anastasia Boyer, members of FreedomDoc pay a monthly fee to have unlimited visits as well as direct contact with their doctor at any time. Boyer...
ZIONSVILLE, IN

