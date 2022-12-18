Read full article on original website
Riley kid shares 'great experience' of meeting kids also with cranio-facial differences at summer camp
INDIANAPOLIS — Riley Hospital for Children is nearing the finish of its year-end giving campaign, which not only raises money but shines a light on the critical care it helps provide to children and their families. Veronica Salrin's parents said they knew she'd be born with some challenges after...
Current Publishing
Art exhibition honors the life, talent of Dr. Robert Bratton
The watercolor paintings Dr. Robert Bratton poured his heart, soul and creativity into were the result of things that interested or inspired him. Landscapes were a Bratton favorite, as were people, machinery, old circus wagons, animals and trains. Sadly, Bratton, a longtime Carmel dentist who retired approximately 20 years ago,...
Multiple holiday events in Indy closing early, canceling plans
Many local holiday events are being paused as central Indiana prepares for harsh weather conditions Thursday night and Friday.
TODAY.com
Her son choked on a peanut but seemed fine. Days later, it was still blocking his airway
It happened so quickly. Mattie Atkinson, then 16 months old, was sitting beside his older sibling, who was eating a snack. Mattie shoved something into his mouth, then began coughing violently. His parents soon realized that he had popped a tiny piece of peanut into his mouth. “He went into...
WISH-TV
Newborn triplets to spend first Christmas in NICU at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Flower family received their Christmas gifts earlier than expected. Tara Flower gave birth to a set of triplets on Oct. 4. Elenore, Ari, and Frances all weighed around 2 pounds when they were born at 29 weeks and three days. Their early arrival means the...
WISH-TV
‘Kid-ing with Kayla’: Advent calendar investigation
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Kid-ing with Kayla” special content creator Kayla Sullivan talked on Monday’s “All Indiana” about an advent calendar investigation. Sullivan also talked about holiday traditions we remember. For examine, Sullivan says she used to secretly play with her mom’s glass Christmas village.
After 400 days, man leaves Riley Hospital for Children with new heart
400 days ago, Gadling was admitted to Riley as he waited on a donor heart to become available. The call he had been waiting for came on Dec. 3.
Current Publishing
City of Noblesville coordinating with Hamilton County EMA on winter storm
City officials in Noblesville are coordinating with the Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency as it prepares for the winter storm. The city’s police, fire and street departments are working with Hamilton County EMA and. other local partners to ensure the needs of citizens are met, said Emily Gaylord, spokeswoman...
WISH-TV
IFD mourns death of FDIC leader Bobby Halton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many firefighters in Indianapolis and across the Hoosier state are mourning the loss of a towering figure in their field. Chief (Ret.) Bobby Halton, the editor-in-chief of “Fire Engineering” magazine and the educational director for the Fire Department Instructors Conference, passed away at his home in Oklahoma on Monday, the magazine says.
WTHI
Missing Indianapolis children reported involved in Tippecanoe County crash
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three kids involved in a Tippecanoe County crash were previously reported missing in Indianapolis. The crash happened on I-65 at the 172-mile marker around 3:00 Wednesday morning. Indiana State Police says a trooper tried to pull over a 2013 Honda Odyssey after several traffic infractions.
KMBC.com
Video: Indiana school principal goes all in as 'Elf On The Shelf'
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (Video above: WTHR via CNN) — A principal at an elementary school in Indiana has made herself into a human ice cream cone and taped herself to a wall, all to bring smiles to her students. Beth Hoeing's ice cream stunt was the result of the Indianapolis-area...
WIBC.com
For the third time, Carmel Christkindlmarkt is tops in the nation
The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has been voted Best Holiday Market in the USA Today 10Best competition for the third time. A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote. Additionally, the market has been recognized previously as the top Christmas market in the state of Indiana by Taste of Home Magazine in 2017, and it was named a top holiday market by Fox News in 2021.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Indiana is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great items for a good price, then going to your local thrift shop is certainly the way to go! There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Resident of Carmel assisted living facility found dead in pond
Carmel Police are continuing to investigate after a man was found dead in a pond Tuesday morning. The Hamilton County Coroner's Office says no foul play is suspected.
Current Publishing
Beef & Boards regulars help start 50th season with ‘Clue’
For Jeff Stockberger and Suzanne Stark, it’s only appropriate that the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre regulars appear in the first show of venue’s 50th anniversary season. Stockberger and Stark will perform in “Clue,” which will be presented Dec. 28 to Feb. 5 at the Indianapolis venue.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Indianapolis Fire’s New $15M Training Academy to Hold Grand Opening Wednesday
Ernest V. Malone, Indianapolis Fire Department Chief of Fire, is pleased to announce the completion and grand opening of the Indianapolis Fire Department Training Academy, the department said in a press release. The academy is 42 years in the making. This academy is the first dedicated IFD training facility since...
Current Publishing
Carmel Christkindlmarkt to be closed Dec. 23 because of anticipated storm
In collaboration with the City of Carmel, the Carmel Christkindlmarkt leadership has decided the market will be closed on Dec. 23 in anticipation of an incoming winter storm. The market is still scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 as scheduled, and it will be closed on Christmas Day as scheduled.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Current Publishing
Night & Day diversions – December 20, 2022
“It’s a Wonderful Life” runs through Dec. 23 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Civic Theatre presents “A Christmas Story, The Musical” through Dec. 24 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.
Current Publishing
Zionsville clinic takes unique approach to healthcare
FreedomDoc, a direct primary care clinic in Zionsville, recently announced its grand opening will be Jan. 2, 2023. According to the clinic’s physician, Dr. Anastasia Boyer, members of FreedomDoc pay a monthly fee to have unlimited visits as well as direct contact with their doctor at any time. Boyer...
