Longmont, CO

The Denver Gazette

Suspect arrested after two people found murdered in Denver

Denver Police arrested a suspect in two murders, according to a news release Thursday. Denver Police conducted two separate death investigations on Tuesday and Wednesday, both near Washington Street and I-70, which is near the National Western Stock Show complex. Both deaths were confirmed to be homicides and both victims...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

2 people shot inside tattoo shop in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for the suspects who shot two people inside a tattoo shop in Aurora on Wednesday night. The Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Harbour Lights Social Club, a tattoo shop located on East Mississippi Avenue just east of Interstate 225.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man dies after stabbing in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Lakewood last week. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), on Friday, Dec. 16 police responded to a stabbing in the 1500 block of Wadsworth Boulevard. This location is north of West Colfax Avenue. When police arrived...
LAKEWOOD, CO
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Brighton Police bust up counterfeiting operation

A counterfeiting operation run out of a local hotel was busted up earlier this month in Brighton. According to a press release, Brighton Police received a report about counterfeit bills passed at a pair of businesses on Dec. 8. After an investigation, a suspect and vehicle were identified. Later that same day, Brighton officers spotted the suspect vehicle and pulled it over.
BRIGHTON, CO
9NEWS

Man killed in north Denver

DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in north Denver Tuesday morning as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the man was found dead outdoors in the area of the Interstate 70 and Washington Street interchange. They said Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man gets 48 years for fatal Denver shooting

DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced to 48 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder for a fatal shooting in southwest Denver. On Nov. 12, 2021, Denver police officers responded to an apartment at 1222 S. Federal Blvd., where they found Javier Esparza who was injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Woman dies after November crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after a crash that happened last month near East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street. Just before 6 p.m. Nov. 20, a 2021 Subaru sedan made a left turn in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by a 2014 Toyota SUV, according to an investigation by the Aurora Police Department (APD).
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Map shows top 10 areas with stolen cars in Denver

DENVER — It seemed like a good idea at the time. Having heard about the rash of stolen cars at Denver International Airport (DIA) this year, Ryan Mason left his pickup truck at his hotel seven miles from the airport before heading out on a business trip last week.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Dog reunited with man after knifepoint-carjacking in Denver

Boulder Police Department took to Twitter on Monday to share a story of a recent carjacking. A man who was living in his vehicle in Denver with his dog and all of his possessions was trying to help another homeless person when that person used a knife to carjack him, stealing his vehicle along with all of his personal belongings and dog.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
DENVER, CO
