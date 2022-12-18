Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested after two people found murdered in Denver
Denver Police arrested a suspect in two murders, according to a news release Thursday. Denver Police conducted two separate death investigations on Tuesday and Wednesday, both near Washington Street and I-70, which is near the National Western Stock Show complex. Both deaths were confirmed to be homicides and both victims...
2 people shot inside tattoo shop in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — Police are looking for the suspects who shot two people inside a tattoo shop in Aurora on Wednesday night. The Aurora Police Department (APD) responded to a shooting at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday at Harbour Lights Social Club, a tattoo shop located on East Mississippi Avenue just east of Interstate 225.
Man dies after stabbing in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Lakewood last week. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), on Friday, Dec. 16 police responded to a stabbing in the 1500 block of Wadsworth Boulevard. This location is north of West Colfax Avenue. When police arrived...
Brighton Police bust up counterfeiting operation
A counterfeiting operation run out of a local hotel was busted up earlier this month in Brighton. According to a press release, Brighton Police received a report about counterfeit bills passed at a pair of businesses on Dec. 8. After an investigation, a suspect and vehicle were identified. Later that same day, Brighton officers spotted the suspect vehicle and pulled it over.
Suspect in Greeley juice store killing found incompetent to proceed
GREELEY, Colo. — The man accused of killing a 22-year-old woman as she worked a closing shift at her family's juice store in Greeley in August is currently incompetent to proceed with the court case against him, a judge ruled Tuesday. Marcos Vallejos, 24, is accused of killing 22-year-old...
Police looking for homicide suspect 1 year later
One year after a driver was shot and killed on North Chambers Road, police are still looking for information on the suspects involved.
Greeley mother arrested after allegedly stabbing child, then herself
A woman and child suffered serious stab wounds which led to the arrest of the woman who was stabbed, the Greeley Police Department said.
Victims, police call for action against crime hotspot in Adams County
Police records show hundreds of calls for service a year, two homicides and multiple drug busts at the Primrose Motel in Adams County. So what's preventing officials from shutting down problem motels?
Man killed in north Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found in north Denver Tuesday morning as a homicide, the Denver Police Department said. Police said the man was found dead outdoors in the area of the Interstate 70 and Washington Street interchange. They said Tuesday afternoon that they are investigating his death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
Fire completely destroys Northglenn home
A home was completely destroyed by fire Thursday morning but no one was injured, North Metro Fire said.
Man gets 48 years for fatal Denver shooting
DENVER — A Denver man was sentenced to 48 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder for a fatal shooting in southwest Denver. On Nov. 12, 2021, Denver police officers responded to an apartment at 1222 S. Federal Blvd., where they found Javier Esparza who was injured. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Emergency alert mistakenly sent to 398,000 phones before dispatcher cancelled it
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Emergency alert notifications can save lives, but we’re learning now that the list of people signed up to receive them is not always accurate. Some counties collect phone numbers over the years but can’t keep track of who still lives in the area.
Woman dies after November crash in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A woman has died after a crash that happened last month near East Iliff Avenue and South Blackhawk Street. Just before 6 p.m. Nov. 20, a 2021 Subaru sedan made a left turn in front of oncoming traffic and was hit by a 2014 Toyota SUV, according to an investigation by the Aurora Police Department (APD).
Denver police investigate homicide after man's body found near I-70
Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found near Interstate 70 Tuesday morning.
What motivated Jonelle Matthews’ killer? Lead detective gives insight
Tuesday marks 38 years since Jonelle Matthews went missing in Greeley. FOX31 sat down with the lead investigator on the case about what led him to the man convicted of her murder.
Map shows top 10 areas with stolen cars in Denver
DENVER — It seemed like a good idea at the time. Having heard about the rash of stolen cars at Denver International Airport (DIA) this year, Ryan Mason left his pickup truck at his hotel seven miles from the airport before heading out on a business trip last week.
Dog reunited with man after knifepoint-carjacking in Denver
Boulder Police Department took to Twitter on Monday to share a story of a recent carjacking. A man who was living in his vehicle in Denver with his dog and all of his possessions was trying to help another homeless person when that person used a knife to carjack him, stealing his vehicle along with all of his personal belongings and dog.
Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Sheriff’s office posts jail inmates’ Social Security numbers
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said it accidentally posted the Social Security numbers of some jail inmates on their website over the past few days. The numbers were visible if the daily listing of inmates of the sheriff’s website were downloaded and exported to an Excel file, the sheriff’s office said.
Meth detected in air ducts of Boulder's main library, prompting closure
BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder's main library is closed after environmental testing showed methamphetamine use in the building's bathrooms. City staff said in a news release that the closure was done out of "an abundance of caution," and for the public's safety. They're not sure how long the closure will last.
