Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensOcean City, MD
An Honest Review of La Tonalteca in Millsboro, DelawareKatie CherrixMillsboro, DE
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva PeninsulaKatie CherrixBerlin, MD
WDEL 1150AM
Magnolia murder victim identified
Delaware State Police are identifying a murder victim in Magnolia. Troopers say 42-year-old Robert Mujica was strangled to death by Gadiel Haro. Haro was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of his neighbor. Authorities say Haro had been arguing with his girlfriend, when two children ran to a house...
WMDT.com
Easton man charged after robbing elderly woman
EASTON, Md. – An Easton man was arrested following a robbery investigation earlier this week. At around 12:15 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Post Office located at 116 E. Dover Street for a reported robbery that had just occurred. Officers met with the 83-year-old female victim who reported that as she was getting into her vehicle, a man took her purse from her arm and ran.
WBOC
Woodside Man Killed in Dover Crash
DOVER, Del.- A Woodside man was killed following a crash in Dover Wednesday afternoon. Delaware State Police say a 2003 Subaru Legacy, driven by an 18-year-old woman, was going southbound on Bayside Drive just south of Pickering Beach Road around 1 p.m. For unknown reasons, the woman did not follow a curve in the roadway and ran off the road. The 18-year-old driver tried to over correct her steering, causing her car to renter the road, spinning clockwise, police say. The Subaru continued forward until it exited the road again before rolling over and coming to a stop.
WMDT.com
Laurel gas station attempted robbery under investigation
LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning attempted robbery at a Laurel gas station. Just after 1:30 a.m., troopers were called to the Royal Farms located at 30983 Sussex Highway. It was learned that an unknown suspect walked into the store and gave the cashier a note demanding money and implying that he had a gun. The cashier reportedly did not comply and the suspect fled on foot. The cashier was not injured.
shoredailynews.com
Young Accomack man convicted of attempted murder
A three-day trial in Wicomico Circuit Court in Salisbury, Md., ended last week with a jury convicting a 23-year-old Accomack man of attempted murder and related charges in connection with a 2021 shooting. A presentence report was ordered for Evron Terrell Strand Jr., of New Church, who pleaded not guilty...
WGMD Radio
Delaware State Police Investigating a Dover Gas Station Attempted Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred overnight at the Royal Farms gas station on Sussex Highway in Laurel. Police say an unknown black man wearing dark clothing went up to the cashier with a note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The cashier did not comply. Afterwards, he ran away. The cashier was not injured.
WDEL 1150AM
Murder arrest in Magnolia
A 42-year old Magnolia man is dead after trying to assist at a domestic dispute. Delaware State Police said the incident started around 12:30 Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at a residence on Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. Troopers said 27-year old Gadiel Haro was involved in a physical domestic dispute...
State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the Dover area yesterday afternoon. On December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:57 p.m., a 2003 light green Subaru […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WBOC
Felton Man charged with 2021 Killing
FELTON, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested Adryan Jean-Baptiste of Felton in connection to a deadly shooting. Investigators say he killed 20-year-old Maricruz Sanchez, of Milford, on the afternoon of March 31, 2021. Police say she was driving on Sandbox Road in the Harrington area around 3:30 p.m. when a car pulled up beside her and started shooting a handgun. Sanchez was hit multiple times. She died at the hospital.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced on felony drug charges
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced on felony drug charges. The charges stem from a traffic stop on September 6, 2021, in which 26-year-old Evan Byrd was the driver and sole occupant. A probable cause search of the vehicle led to the discovery of two bags of cocaine with a total weight of 48 grams, a black digital scale, and $1,580 in cash. Police say the items that were seized were located in the center console next to Byrd.
WDEL 1150AM
Arrest made in Mar. 2021 shooting death of woman in vehicle in Kent Co.
A Felton man has been arrested in connection with a shooting death along a Kent County roadway that occurred in March 2021. According to Delaware State Police, an investigation into the incident on Milford-Harrington Highway led to 20-year-old Adryan Jean-Baptiste being developed as a suspect. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody without incident as he reported to his probation officer at Dover Probation and Parole Monday.
worcesterda.com
Worcester Man Indicted for Murder After Body Found in Paxton in March
WORCESTER – A Worcester man was indicted on a murder charge in the death of a man whose body was found in Paxton in March, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr. A Worcester County Grand Jury handed up an indictment yesterday against Christopher Fuller, 30,...
Neighbor who came to the rescue of a woman, choked to death by boyfriend
MAGNOLIA, DE – A 27-year-old man killed his neighbor after her children ran to him for help because she was being assaulted by her boyfriend. Prior to the murder, the suspect beat his girlfriend in front of two children inside her home in Mangonia on Tuesday. According to police, Gadiel Haro, 27, of Magnolia, was arrested by the Delaware State Police after an investigation began early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:26 a.m., troopers responded to a physical altercation at the 400 block of Stevenson Drive in Magnolia. When troopers arrived, they discovered that Gadiel Haro had a dispute with his The post Neighbor who came to the rescue of a woman, choked to death by boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
Delaware man charged for sixth DUI
OCEAN VIEW, DE – A Delaware man was arrested and charged with his sixth DUI offense last night. After a traffic stop in Lincoln last night, the Delaware State Police arrested 57-year-old George Elliott of Ocean View, Delaware for sixth-offense DUI. At approximately 9:05 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2018 black Ford pickup truck traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard near East Hudson Pond Road. The trooper observed as the truck driver failed to maintain travel within a single lane, and a traffic stop was conducted. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as George Elliott, and detected signs of The post Delaware man charged for sixth DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
One dead in Minquadale crash; another in Dover
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating two more fatal accidents that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, - one in Minquadale and one in Dover. The first collision, between a passenger vehicle and a dump truck, occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 13 near Gracelawn Cemetery...
WMDT.com
Fatal crash under investigation in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a fatal crash in the Dover area. We’re told the crash occurred on Bayside Drive in the area of Pickering Beach Road. As a result, Bayside Drive will be closed from South Little Creek Road to Bergold Lane for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel.
Maryland man charged in "road rage" and assault at Delaware Royal Farms
An Eastern Shore man is banned from Royal Farms after a violent "road rage" incident that ended at a Delaware Royal Farms last week.
firststateupdate.com
Passenger Killed In Rollover Crash Near Dover Air Base Wednesday
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the Dover area yesterday afternoon. Officials said on December 21, 2022, at approximately 12:57 p.m., a 2003 light green Subaru Legacy was traveling southbound on Bayside Drive south of Pickering Beach Road. For unknown reasons, the driver failed to negotiate a left-to-right curve in the roadway police said. As a result, the Subaru exited the east edge of the road. The driver overcorrected her steering, leading to her car reentering the road while spinning clockwise. The Legacy continued forward until it exited the west edge of the roadway, where it subsequently rolled over and came to rest.
WBOC
Stabbing and Deadly Shooting in Dover Over the Weekend
DOVER, Del.- A stabbing and a deadly shooting were parts of a violent weekend in Dover. Both incidents unfolded at separate sites, 24 hours apart. The stabbing happened at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church at around 3 a.m., Monday morning and the shooting took place at the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive on Sunday morning.
WBOC
Two Suspects Wanted for Theft in Fruitland
FRUITLAND, Md. - Police need help identifying two suspects for theft at a Wal-Mart. Fruitland Police are investigating a theft incident at a Wal-Mart on Oct.20, in which the suspects stole clothing, electronics, and sporting goods valued at $875.31. Police say the same two suspects committed theft at the same...
