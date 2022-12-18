Read full article on original website
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift's All Too Well Oscars Campaign Is Over
Taylor Swift’s Oscars campaign for her All Too Well short film has officially ended. On Dec. 21, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed 10 shortlists for its 2023 Oscar nominees. It’s from these shortlists that the eventual Oscar nominees will be selected. While Swift’s critically-acclaimed music video was eligible to be nominated for Best Live Action Short Film, it didn’t make the final cut.
Elite Daily
Did Paul Mescal & Phoebe Bridgers Break Up? Fans Are Stressed
BRB, currently requesting a moment of silence to process the rumors that Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers have split up. According to Jezebel, Bridgers was spotted on Dec. 19 at a comedy show directed by Bo Burnham, fueling speculation that she’s now dating the comedian. This has also led fans to wonder if Bridgers and Mescal, her reported fiancé, have called things off. Considering their status as one of the internet’s It couples, this rumor has caused quite the firestorm online.
Elite Daily
You Can’t Gatekeep Renée Rapp
Renée Rapp doesn’t back down from a fight. Most Hollywood up-and-comers are PR-ified into passive magnets of mass appeal. But Rapp made a name for herself playing headstrong women like Regina George in Mean Girls on Broadway and Leighton Murray in HBO Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls. Now, she’s trying her hand at music, which is the thing she’s always wanted to do most.
Elite Daily
The White Lotus
The entire internet is jealous of The White Lotus Season 2 cast right now — not only is the series a mega-success (something any actor would be proud of), but it also looks like they had a lot of fun during filming... arguably too much fun. Since the show finished airing on HBO Max on Dec. 11, the cast has been posting behind-the-scenes pictures of their time in Italy, and one duo in particular has people talking. Fans think that Meghann Fahy (who played Daphne) and Leo Woodall (who played Jack) from The White Lotus are dating.
