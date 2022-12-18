The entire internet is jealous of The White Lotus Season 2 cast right now — not only is the series a mega-success (something any actor would be proud of), but it also looks like they had a lot of fun during filming... arguably too much fun. Since the show finished airing on HBO Max on Dec. 11, the cast has been posting behind-the-scenes pictures of their time in Italy, and one duo in particular has people talking. Fans think that Meghann Fahy (who played Daphne) and Leo Woodall (who played Jack) from The White Lotus are dating.

