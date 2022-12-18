Read full article on original website
Rugby-Jones says unlikely to be coaching at 2023 World Cup
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Eddie Jones said it will be difficult for him to be coaching a team at next year's Rugby World Cup and that he is planning to take "a bit of a breath" after being sacked by England earlier this month.
NBC Miami
Argentina Celebrates World Cup Title With Millions of Supporters in Buenos Aires
It’s a party 36 years in the making. Lionel Messi and Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a riveting win over France in Sunday’s final. It represented the country’s first World Cup title since 1986, and fans flooded the capital city to join in on the festivities.
