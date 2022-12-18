Read full article on original website
Related
BetMGM new user deal: Bet $10, Get $200 offer for any Jaguars vs. Jets touchdown
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM promo code, new players who bet on Thursday Night Football today can earn a Bet $10, Win $200 bonus when you...
FanDuel Ohio promo code: $100 pre-launch reward for December 2022
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, sports lovers in Ohio looking for the best way to bet can receive a $100 pre-registration offer by...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
James Franklin, Penn State mourn Franco Harris’ death: ‘A true steward of the Blue and White’
“The Immaculate Reception,” perhaps the most iconic play in NFL history, was Franco Harris’ doing. With the Pittsburgh Steelers trailing the Oakland Raiders with 22 seconds left in the 1972 divisional round, Harris caught a ricocheted pass inches from the Three Rivers Stadium turf and scored a game-winning touchdown.
Video: Bishop McDevitt RB Marquese Williams talks about signing with Minnesota
Marquese Williams gave everything he had to give in his years as Bishop McDevitt’s go-to running back. And now, he’s ready to exert those same efforts at his new home, the University of Minnesota— the school he signed to on Wednesday’s National Signing Day. • Sign...
Franco Harris of Pittsburgh Steelers ‘Immaculate Reception’ fame dies at 72: reports
NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers has died at 72, Pittsburgh-area news agencies are reporting. KDKA said his death has been confirmed by his family. WTAE said no cause of death has been released. Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press his father passed away overnight. In addition to his son, Harris is survived by his wife, Dana Dokmanovich.
How to watch Jaguars at Jets (12/22/22): FREE live stream, TV, details, odds
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars face Zach Wilson and the New York Jets in Week 16 for the second straight season. Both teams have come a long way since the last time they met. This year, the Jaguars (6-8) and Jets (7-7) are in the middle of a playoff...
James Franklin names sleeper in 2023 recruiting class; Lions offer another Group of 5 wideout, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look back at National Signing Day and another notable transfer portal offer at a position of need. The Lions inked 22 members of their 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the lone holdout being Florida safety prospect Conrad Hussey as he mulls an offer from Florida State. Penn State’s class is headlined by a pair of five-star offensive linemen in Virginia’s Alex Birchmeier and Wyomissing High’s J’ven Williams, and it ranks No. 13 in the 247Sports composite rankings.
Former Super Bowl champ Ronnie Hillman dead at 31 after cancer battle
Ronnie Hillman, a former NFL running back who won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos, died at age 31 following a battle with cancer, his family announced Thursday. Hillman was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease in August. “Ronnie quietly and peacefully transitioned today in the company...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0