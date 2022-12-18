NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers has died at 72, Pittsburgh-area news agencies are reporting. KDKA said his death has been confirmed by his family. WTAE said no cause of death has been released. Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press his father passed away overnight. In addition to his son, Harris is survived by his wife, Dana Dokmanovich.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO