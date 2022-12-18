ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: $100 pre-launch reward for December 2022

Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our FanDuel promo code, sports lovers in Ohio looking for the best way to bet can receive a $100 pre-registration offer by...
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
PennLive.com

Franco Harris of Pittsburgh Steelers ‘Immaculate Reception’ fame dies at 72: reports

NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers has died at 72, Pittsburgh-area news agencies are reporting. KDKA said his death has been confirmed by his family. WTAE said no cause of death has been released. Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press his father passed away overnight. In addition to his son, Harris is survived by his wife, Dana Dokmanovich.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

James Franklin names sleeper in 2023 recruiting class; Lions offer another Group of 5 wideout, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look back at National Signing Day and another notable transfer portal offer at a position of need. The Lions inked 22 members of their 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the lone holdout being Florida safety prospect Conrad Hussey as he mulls an offer from Florida State. Penn State’s class is headlined by a pair of five-star offensive linemen in Virginia’s Alex Birchmeier and Wyomissing High’s J’ven Williams, and it ranks No. 13 in the 247Sports composite rankings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy