‘The Challenge’: Stephen Bear Found Guilty in Revenge Porn Case Against Georgia Harrison

The Challenge alum Stephen Bear was found guilty in a revenge porn case against ex-girlfriend and War of the Worlds finalist Georgia Harrison.

The Challenge finalist Georgia Harrison, 28, and three-time competitor Stephen Bear, 32, began an on-again-off-again relationship after meeting during 2018’s War of the Worlds .

In the summer of 2020, she publicly accused him of secretly filming their sexual encounter by strategically placing cameras around his house. Additionally, she claimed he showed others the video and uploaded it to the subscription-based app OnlyFans without her permission.

Two-and-a-half years later, he was found guilty of sharing private sexual content with the intent to cause distress in an Essex-based court in December 2022.

He arrived at his trial in a white Rolls Royce with a cobra-headed cane while smoking a cigar with model Jessica Smith, his 23-year-old girlfriend. Georgia waived her right to remain anonymous because she wanted to bring attention to revenge porn and its effects, as it’s difficult to prove. Following his conviction, Georgia said she feels “empowered.” Bear is due back in court on January 31, 2023, where he could receive a hefty fine or prison time.

How many Challenges has Bear competed in?

Bear, a 21-year-old roofer at the time, made his reality TV debut on the British reality competition series, Shipwrecked: The Island (2011) in its eighth season, where he finished fourth.

A few years later, he returned to reality television for Ex on the Beach UK (2015-2016), appearing in seasons three and five. His popularity earned him a spot on season 18 of Celebrity Big Brother (2016), which he won.

Bear went on to participate in the dating show Celebs Go Dating and hosted the first two seasons of the reality show Just Tattoo of Us (2017) before joining the cast of MTV’s War of the Worlds (2019). Partnered with veteran Da’Vonne Rogers, the two performed well, winning two eliminations and a daily challenge.

However, Kyle Christie took him out once the game turned individual. He returned for War of the Worlds 2 , where he eliminated multi-season champ Wes Bergmann before getting sent home a few episodes later. The UK-based reality star finally returned for Total Madness , where he won another daily challenge but got eliminated by episode 8. Bear won three eliminations and dailies throughout his three-season career on the MTV show but never competed in the finals.

What show was Georgia on before ‘The Challenge?’

In 2017, Georgia made her reality TV debut on season 3 of Love Island UK. The Essex-native entered the villa on Day 34 and partnered with Kem Cetinay.

During the next re-coupling, she decided to get to know Sam Gowland. However, they received the lowest votes from the public on Day 46, resulting in their dumping from the island.

She then joined the cast of The Challenge for War of the Worlds alongside Love Island co-star Theo Campbell. Teamed up with Hunter Barfield, she had an impressive debut as they won an elimination and three daily challenges together.

Georgia then sent veteran Nany González home on her way to the finals, where she finished eighth due to a medical disqualification. She returned for War of the Worlds 2 , but her status as a physical threat painted a target on her back. The UK-based reality star found herself in three eliminations, winning two before getting sent home by episode 10.