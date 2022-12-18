Calorie Count in Man's Highly Unhealthy Breakfast Order Is Something Else

We'd love to try that breakfast!

Eating can be fun and exciting, especially in a new place. But it can be a nightmare if you’re trying to get healthier and need to count calories. If you’re anything like the guy in today’s post, you’ll throw the calorie counting out the window.

TikTok content creator @jessejameswest shared his experience at a local café. He was brave enough to try one of their coffees with the highest calorie counts. We'd love to try that breakfast!

The iced coffee served with ice cream is a dream come true for many of us. It combines two of our favorite things into one drink. But it also comes with a hefty calorie count. We saw him purchase a brownie to go with his ice cream-loaded coffee. Hey, you gotta enjoy life when you can. If such a sugary meal doesn’t immediately impact your health, then eat it. But try to drink some water afterward to help hydrate your body.

We loved the look of the ice cream coffee beverage and brownie he bought. But let’s find out how the TikTok community responded to it. User @F22™ wrote, “2000? That’s more than what I eat in a day.” @shira.gutman asked, “Isn’t Ice cream coffee just a milkshake?” @kazuhira_ said, “It’s not the food. It’s the decision.” @TikToker wrote, “It's ice cream milk and espresso. It's obviously going to have a lot of calories.”

Ice cream, coffee, and a brownie for breakfast aren’t something you should eat every day. But it’s okay occasionally. If you enjoyed the video and want more content, visit @jessejameswest’s TikTok channel. You won’t want to miss out on all the fun.

