Read full article on original website
Related
Rugby-Jones says unlikely to be coaching at 2023 World Cup
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Eddie Jones said it will be difficult for him to be coaching a team at next year's Rugby World Cup and that he is planning to take "a bit of a breath" after being sacked by England earlier this month.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
AP source: Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the Associated Press on Tuesday. It is the first step in a process that is expected to...
Comments / 0