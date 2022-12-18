ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Police: Man arrested, charged for armed robbery of Main Street store

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A man has been arrested and charged following an armed robbery of a store on Main Street.

Poughkeepsie police say just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, the suspect entered the store, took out a knife and demanded money from the store clerk. After the clerk complied, the suspect ran off.

An hour later, authorities found 42-year-old Daniel Gorton and took him into custody.

Police say he was charged with robbery in the first degree and is being held until arraignment.

