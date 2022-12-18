Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Man shot dead, woman wounded on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead and a woman wounded Thursday night on Chef Menteur Highway in the Plum Orchard area, New Orleans police said. Police said they were called at 7:08 p.m. to Chef's intersection with Dale Street, where the man, 32, was declared dead. The woman sustained injuries that did not threaten her life, police said.
NOLA.com
New Orleans' second homicide in an hour reported in Central City
One man was shot dead and another was wounded Thursday night in Central City, in New Orleans' second homicide in less than an hour. Police said they were summoned at 8:04 p.m. to the 2700 block of Martin L. King Boulevard, where they found two men with gunshot wounds. Paramedics declared one victim dead on scene and took the other to a hospital. He was stable as of 9:37 p.m., authorities said.
NOLA.com
Two youths wounded in St. Roch shooting, police say
Two juvenile males collapsed in St. Roch after being wounded in a drive-by shooting early Thursday morning, New Orleans police said. The shooting occurred at around 3:57 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Roman and Music streets, police said. The youths were walking down North Roman Street toward Franklin Avenue when an assailant in a dark-hued SUV opened fire on occupants of a blue Hyundai. The two youths were shot in the crossfire and went to a hospital, police said.
NOLA.com
1 killed in Wednesday night shooting in Mid-City, New Orleans police say
A Wednesday night shooting that left one person dead in Mid-City is under investigation as a homicide, the New Orleans Police Department says. Officers responded to the intersection of South Carrollton and Tulane avenues at about 8:01 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The man was taken to a local hospital, where was pronounced dead about two hours later, police said.
NOLA.com
Two shot at Crowder and Lake Forest Boulevards, New Orleans police say
Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon at Crowder and Lake Forest boulevards, the New Orleans Police Department said. Paramedics took the victims, a man and a woman, to a hospital. Police said they learned of the shooting at 1:49 p.m. The Police Department did not immediately release more details.
NOLA.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly Woods, New Orleans police said. Officers were called to the 4800 block of Chef at about 5:50 p.m. They said the driver stayed at the scene while they investigated. The Police Department did...
NOLA.com
Marrero man hid cameras to secretly record woman, girl changing clothes, JPSO says
A Marrero man was arrested and accused of using hidden cameras to record a woman and a juvenile girl while they were changing clothes, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. Brandon Nguyen, 30, was booked Tuesday with five counts of video voyeurism, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
NOLA.com
Who is Michelle Woodfork? New Orleans' interim police chief a 31-year veteran of force
Michelle Woodfork is set to take over as interim New Orleans police chief on Thursday, the first woman ever to do so, after a three-decade career that almost ended in 2017 when a drunk driver plowed into a crowd on the Krewe of Endymion parade route. Woodfork was a New...
NOLA.com
Sterno-type fuel cans likely caused fire that killed 73-year-old New Orleans woman
The fire that trapped a 73-year-old New Orleans woman behind the chained burglar bars on her front porch Sunday night, leading to her death, was likely caused by the Sterno-like fuel cans that relatives say she had been using to warm food inside her 7th Ward home, authorities say. Ferry...
NOLA.com
New Orleans man sentenced to life in prison for shooting a man in the back, killing him
As the mother of a slain 30-year-old New Orleans man took the witness stand Tuesday in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court, she praised the process that led to the conviction of James Jefferson, who shot her son in the back in 2019 as he walked into his Algiers home. “In...
NOLA.com
Food service worker was paid to smuggle phones, drugs, contraband into jail, sheriff says
A contract food service worker at the Assumption Parish jail was given financial inducements to smuggle cellphones, drugs and other contraband into the Napoleonville area facility, authorities said. Brittany McBride Dandridge, 34, of Donaldsonville, was arrested Wednesday on four counts of taking contraband into a penal facility, Sheriff Leland Falcon...
NOLA.com
Death penalty lawyers will represent man accused in brutal Covington double homicide
A legal defense team that only represents clients in death penalty cases will represent Antonio Tyson, who is accused of killing a retired priest at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington and a church associate, whose burned bodies were found behind a business. Tyson has been booked with two counts...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish urges certain residents to avoid running faucets during freeze
With freezing temperatures on the way, Jefferson Parish is urging residents to not run their faucets unless their home is raised off the ground. “Homes that are built on a concrete slab have the added protection … and don’t require running taps for an extended period of time,” Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said at a briefing Thursday.
NOLA.com
Loved ones mourn 'Chef Robert,' New Orleans restaurant veteran who mentored others
Over 30 years as a chef in New Orleans, Robert Myers worked in kitchens ranging from the Royal Sonesta Hotel and Sclafani's to Buffa's and the Gumbo Shop. He provided culinary education and mentoring to incarcerated people and homeless women via stints at Goodwill, Lindy's Place and the Louisiana Department of Corrections. In 2007, he formed his own nonprofit, Project Hope and Desire Inc., to serve those people.
NOLA.com
Steve Cannizaro, Times-Picayune reporter known for big heart, sense of humor, dies at 71
Steven Cannizaro, a former Times-Picayune reporter with a wry sense of humor, a wide range of interests and a talent for imposing order onto a complex story, died Monday at his Chalmette home. He was 71. No cause of death has been established, his wife, Joan Cannizaro, said, but he...
NOLA.com
Bicyclist, motorist killed in separate crashes in St. Bernard, Plaquemines parishes
Two people, including a bicyclist, were killed in separate crashes in St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes Monday, State Police said. The investigation continues in both crashes and results of routine toxicology tests are pending, State Police said. Michael Charles Scott, 55, of Meraux, was riding a bicycle eastbound on the...
NOLA.com
Cantrell appoints interim chief Michelle Woodfork to NOPD, first woman to lead department
Capt. Michelle Woodfork has been appointed as the interim chief of the New Orleans Police Department, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Tuesday morning. Woodfork, who has been with the department for almost 32 years, will take over as the department head Dec. 22, when Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson officially steps down.
NOLA.com
$2.85M Uptown condo is a lesson in luxe living at the former Perrier Street site of NOCCA
A stylish Uptown penthouse makes it cool to be at school — at least a former school. This condominium in the former halls of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts is a creative use of soaring spaces and elegant details in a historic building that also previously was home to the LaSalle Elementary School.
NOLA.com
Interim New Orleans police chief chosen by Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Ever since New Orleans police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson announced his resignation two weeks ago, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has faced a critical choice. Would she go it alone in picking a new chief for a city set to become the nation’s murder capital? Or would she accede to calls from business leaders, the City Council and voters, and undertake a national search followed by a council confirmation process?
NOLA.com
A running faucet protects pipes from freezing, but what if you're leaving town?
As an Arctic blast makes its way to southeast Louisiana, residents are being encouraged to leave their water faucets dripping to avoid bursting pipes during the freezing weather. But what should you do if you're leaving town for the Christmas holidays?. You could leave a faucet on for an extended...
