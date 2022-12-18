Read full article on original website
Stranger Things Fans Think That Metallica May Be Foreshadowing The Return Of A Fan-Favorite Character
Every season of "Stranger Things" introduces new characters to its main cast, and oftentimes to great affect, given how the likes of Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) managed to endear themselves to fans following their introductions in Seasons 2 and 3 respectively. Meanwhile, Season 4 sees the advent of Joseph Quinn as the "Dungeons & Dragons" obsessed hesher Eddie Munson, who quickly rose in fans' estimation thanks to the softness he hides behind his hostile exterior in typical metalhead fashion.
Rick And Morty Made Star Wars Writer Tony Gilroy Nervous About Andor's Aldhani Heist
"Rick and Morty," the irreverent Adult Swim cartoon by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland about a demented scientist and his grandson, might not be the first point of comparison for those who watched "Andor," the "Star Wars" Disney+ series currently ranking near the top of many critics' best of the year lists. But according to "Andor" showrunner Tony Gilroy, there's one "Rick and Morty" episode he felt he had to compete with on his own show.
The New Gang Is All Alright In The Latest Trailer For That '90s Show
Though the iconic shag carpets will be phased out in the updated version of "That '70s Show," viewers will be introduced to a new kind of nostalgia when The Red and Kitty Show (sorry, "That '90s Show") premieres. Everyone's favorite '70s parents Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp) are returning a decade and a half after the final episode of "That '70s Show." And as fans find themselves in a whole different decade, so will the characters. The show will depict a new side to the well-known characters as well as introducing fans — and The Formans — to a new cast of characters.
Showtime Gives Yellowjackets Fans Their First Look At Grown-Up Van
When "Yellowjackets" premiered on Showtime in 2021, it quickly became a critical darling and, thanks in part to its weekly release model, a subject of intense fan obsession. Created by husband and wife team Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, "Yellowjackets" unfolds in two distinct timelines. In 1996, an elite high school soccer team is stranded in the remote wilderness when their plane crashes en route to a tournament. In the present day, the adult versions of the survivors contend with unresolved trauma and unsolved mysteries.
Finn Wolfhard Nearly Quit Acting After A Frustrating Experience
When "Stranger Things" hit Netflix in 2016, the paranormal series became an unlikely megahit for the streaming service. The series' cultural impact is undeniable, and it also made household names out of its teen stars. Fueled by the success of "Stranger Things," Millie Bobby Brown kept Netflix audiences rapt in "Enola Holmes," and Sadie Sink was praised for her performance in Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale."
Chicago Med's Jessy Schram Understands The Appeal Of An Archer/Asher Love Relationship
Relationships are one of the many fulcrums in which the popular television series "Chicago Med" spins. Besides the often high-stakes medical emergencies that require intelligence, resourcefulness, and aplomb, the doctors and support staff of "Chicago Med" are usually at least amiable with each other. One cannot be fighting with co-workers all of the time when lives are on the line, right? Besides friendships, "Chicago Med" also has its share of romantic entanglements, with the relationships between April Sexton (Yaya DaCosta) and Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) tying the knot in Season 8.
Charlie Hunnam's Depiction Of Jax Is A Moving Homage To A Real-Life Biker
"Sons of Anarchy" may have finally reached the end of the road with its finale in 2021, but the series still rides on in the hearts and minds of many fans. Particular attention still goes to Charlie Hunnam's layered portrayal of series protagonist Jax Teller, who leads the titular motorcycle gang throughout the show and embarks on a personal journey that is equal parts gritty and tender.
1923's Michelle Randolph Explores Her Character's Similarities To 1883's Elsa Dutton - Exclusive
While "Yellowstone" origin story "1883" was filled with high-profile stars like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott traversing the Wild West, it was breakout star Isabel May as Elsa Dutton who stole the show. As Elsa, May plays the fierce and feisty daughter of James Dutton (McGraw) and Margaret...
Charlie Cox Doesn't Take The Excitement For His Daredevil Return Lightly
Netflix canceled its original "Daredevil" TV series in 2018 after three seasons, bringing Daredevil's MCU story to a temporary end. Over the course of those three seasons as well as on sister series "The Defenders," "Stardust" and "Boardwalk Empire" actor Charlie Cox portrays the titular Daredevil. Of course, after the show's cancellation and the advent of Disney+ as the definitive platform for Marvel TV shows, Cox's future in the MCU became unclear, as the somewhat self-contained Netflix Marvel canon went largely unacknowledged by Disney's mainline Marvel properties.
Magnum P.I.'s Tom Selleck Had A Lot To Say About The Reboot
Today, fans are used to seeing actor Tom Selleck as the patriarch of the Reagan family in "Blue Bloods." Selleck has portrayed NYPD Police Commissioner Frank Reagan since the show's debut in 2010. But in the '80s, Selleck was more known for cruising down Hawaii roads and solving cases instead of ensuring justice behind a desk in the Big Apple. Selleck famously played ex-Navy Seal turned private investigator Thomas Magnum on "Magnum P.I." The hit show gave Selleck his breakout role and helped establish the actor as a household name. In 1988, "Magnum P.I." ended, or so we initially thought.
Spirited's Will Ferrell Explains Why 'Good Afternoon' Is Such A Hostile Phrase
"A Christmas Carol" is one of those ever-present tales around the holidays. There have been so many different adaptations of the classic Charles Dickens tale that whether you're into muppets or animation, there's something to delight everyone. The latest extrapolation of the story of a bunch of ghosts visiting a miserly man takes the form of Apple TV+'s "Spirited," starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds.
Crazy Heart Director Scott Cooper Details The 'Life-Changing Moment' He Had With Jeff Bridges
Filmmaker Scott Cooper has managed to build an impressive career for himself over the last decade. Following the release of his debut, "Crazy Heart," Cooper has dabbled in the horror genre with "Antlers," taken a stab at historical fiction with "Hostiles," and brought the true-crime saga of Whitey Bulger to life with "Black Mass."
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Director Joel Crawford Gets Candid About Another Possible Sequel
2022 has been a fantastic year for animation. From Netflix's "The Sea Beast" to its most recent offering of Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio," there has been plenty for viewers of all ages to enjoy. And the year is closing out in style thanks to the theatrical release of one of the most highly anticipated sequels to come out this year — "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
Who Plays Teonna Rainwater On 1923?
The Sunday night premiere of Taylor Sheridan's "1923," a prequel to the Paramount+ hit "Yellowstone" was, like its predecessor, filled with conflict, violence, and strong performances. "1923" stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton; Jacob serves as the Montana Commissioner of Agriculture and faces the challenge of mediating the conflict between Montana sheepherders and cattle ranchers, who are fighting over scarce land suitable for grazing. When not following the flocks and herds and the men who tend to them, "1923" focuses on the struggles of a young Native American girl, Teonna Rainwater, and her battles with the strict Irish Catholic nuns and priests who run the boarding school she attends.
Rian Johnson Admits He Was Nervous To Work With Knives Out's Star-Studded Cast
Rian Johnson has been making exceptional films for nearly 20 years now. He broke onto the scene with 2005's "Brick," establishing himself as a voice that needed to be heard. With his brilliant deconstruction of the neo-noir mystery thriller, Johnson was on his way to paving a path filled with some of the most deliciously sly films to come out in recent memory. From the twisty time travel tale in "Looper" to the deconstructive nuances of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Johnson was merely setting the stage for what would become his greatest caper of all.
Doom Patrol's Joivan Wade Roasts Brendan Fraser's Charades Game - Exclusive
If fans think actors bring out the big guns for movies and TV shows, they've clearly never witnessed an actor's charades game. If you ask "Doom Patrol" actor Joivan Wade, charades just might be more cutthroat than the casting room. Wade plays Cyborg (aka Victor Stone) in the series, and it's no surprise that the talented and bright actor would clean up during a game of charades.
Jeff Garlin Lands First TV Gig Since The Goldbergs' Messy Misconduct Allegations
With the "The Goldbergs" Season 10 premiere leaving no room for Jeff Garlin's redemption – thanks to the announcement that his character, Murray Goldberg, has died — many have been wondering what the future holds for the embattled comedian following misconduct allegations on the ABC sitcom. HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," in which he portrays Larry David's agent, Jeff Greene, began filming for Season 12 in November. In April, Garlin posted a photo of some of the cast, writing "Start shooting in the fall. I'm feeling frolicsome." Given this, it seems unlikely the allegations against him that led to his ousting on"The Goldbergs" is having any effect on his role in the series.
Daniel Craig Was 'Terrified' Of His Accent While Filming The Knives Out Movies
The often-overlooked murder mystery genre returned to the cinema in a big way via 2019's "Knives Out." The Rian Johnson-directed whodunnit features an ensemble cast of tremendous actors, ranging from Jamie Lee Curtis to Michael Shannon, who all brought their A-game to make the film a resounding critical financial hit. As a result, it landed a historic sequel in 2022, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," which features an entirely new cast of characters entangled in a gripping mystery. Well, the cast is almost entirely new, with only one carryover from "Knives Out": Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc.
Bryan Cranston Says Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito Is The Total Opposite Of His Character Gus Fring
"Breaking Bad" brought us several characters that have been woven into the fabric of our culture. There's Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), and Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) was a big enough hit with viewers that his transformation into his smarmy and egotistical self merited making him the protagonist of his own hit spin-off.
Seinfeld Writer Carol Leifer Lost A Special Souvenir From The Show In A Move
On occasion, in both TV series and film, inanimate objects or props could become as memorable as the performers themselves. Of course, most famously, there are Dorothy's Ruby Slippers from "The Wizard of Oz," the volleyball, Wilson from "Castaway," or Walter White's infamous fedora hat from "Breaking Bad." Some of these props are not only iconic entertainment symbols for viewers but also for the actors and writers. Some stories of stolen props from the set are well-known, and the act now seems standard practice. The question is, what happens to all these stolen props after they are swiped?
