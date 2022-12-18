ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 injured, 1 critical after crash involving semi in Greenville

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
GREENVILLE — Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi-trailer in Greenville Saturday evening.

Darke County deputies along with Greenville crews were called to an injury accident on U.S. 127 and Children’s Home Bradford Road around 8:40 p.m.

An initial investigation found that a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Randy Brunswick, 60, of Fort Loramie was traveling eastbound on Children’s Home Broadford Road when Brunswick failed to yield at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a semi-trailer driven by William Kellam, 42, of South Carolina.

After the collision Brunswick’s car traveled across the median and came to rest in a ditch.

Brunswick along with his passengers, Tena Black, 54, and two juveniles were trapped in their car and had to be freed by the fire department.

Brunswick and the two juveniles were taken to Wayne Healthcare but later taken to Miami Valley Hospital where his condition is unknown, according to a media release.

One of the juveniles was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital where they are listed in stable condition. The other juvenile was released from Wayne Healthcare.

Black was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Kellam denied medical treatment at the scene.

Deputies said alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the accident but it remains under investigation.

