San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
Suddenly hot Magic face skidding Spurs
The enigmatic Orlando Magic look to continue their burst of success when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tobias Harris Explains 76ers’ Success vs. Pistons on Wednesday
The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll. While their current win streak hasn’t come without criticism, the Sixers have accomplished their primary goal over the last six games by winning. Sixers veteran Tobias Harris has been a key reason for that. While the forward missed a game recently against...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doc Rivers Isn’t Worried About James Harden’s Playing Time
James Harden made it clear going into the 2022-2023 NBA season that he was healthy and ready to embark on the season without any setbacks. Through the Philadelphia 76ers’ first nine-game stretch, Harden averaged 37 minutes on the floor. Off to a successful start, putting up 22 points and ten assists per game, Harden looked refreshed. Unfortunately, an early setback occurred.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up
The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Will L.A. Really Waste Another All-Star LeBron James Season?
There's nothing worse than seeing such potential go to waste. This season the Lakers have struggled heavily to keep their heads above water despite the high level of play from LeBron James. Anthony Davis seemed to find his stride before going down with his injury, but James continues to step...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills Rule Out 2 Injured vs. Bears; Micah Hyde Returning?
The Buffalo Bills released their official injury report ahead of Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup at the Chicago Bears, and both center Mitch Morse and defensive end Boogie Basham have been ruled out, while defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips are questionable. As for Micah Hyde - who is not...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints to be Without Chris Olave, Pete Werner, Jarvis Landry Against Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints are pretty banged up as they take on the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve. The Saints are going to be without wideouts Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, linebacker Pete Werner, and running back Dwayne Washington. The biggest loss here is Olave, who has broken onto the scene...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 16 NFL Odds and Best Bets
With the NFL regular season winding down, the main storyline for Week 16 should be the playoff race heating up. Instead, mother nature and the nasty weather forecasted for some of these games is dominating headlines. Single-digit temperatures with negative wind-chills, snow, rain, sleet, and forceful winds are all expected...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31
Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against Detroit
When the schedule first came out, it looked like this week's game against the Detroit Lions would be an easy win for the Carolina Panthers. Boy, have the Lions proved a lot of people wrong by rattling off six wins in their last seven games to draw them to an even 7-7 mark with just three weeks left in the regular season.
