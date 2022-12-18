ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Tobias Harris Explains 76ers’ Success vs. Pistons on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a roll. While their current win streak hasn’t come without criticism, the Sixers have accomplished their primary goal over the last six games by winning. Sixers veteran Tobias Harris has been a key reason for that. While the forward missed a game recently against...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Bruins vow player-vetting overhaul after Miller signing

BOSTON (AP) — An independent review of the Boston Bruins’ player-vetting process found no misconduct by team employees but identified failures in the system that led to the signing of Mitchell Miller, who was convicted of assault in 2016 for bullying a Black classmate with developmental disabilities in middle school.
BOSTON, MA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Former SDSU, NFL Running Back Ronnie Hillman Dies At 31

Former NFL running back Ronnie Hillman has died, his family announced Thursday. He was 31 years old. Hillman, a Broncos third-round pick in the 2012 draft, was diagnosed with renal medullary carcinoma in August. The news of his death comes days after messages of support from former teammates and fans poured in while the former Denver player was in hospice care.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Week 16 NFL Odds and Best Bets

With the NFL regular season winding down, the main storyline for Week 16 should be the playoff race heating up. Instead, mother nature and the nasty weather forecasted for some of these games is dominating headlines. Single-digit temperatures with negative wind-chills, snow, rain, sleet, and forceful winds are all expected...
TENNESSEE STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

BREAKING: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson OUT vs. Falcons; Tyler Huntley to Start

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) will travel to take on the Baltimore Ravens (9-5) on Saturday but appear to be facing a Ravens team not at full strength. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh announced that Tyler Huntley, not star Lamar Jackson, will start at quarterback against Atlanta. Jackson sustained a knee injury...
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against Detroit

When the schedule first came out, it looked like this week's game against the Detroit Lions would be an easy win for the Carolina Panthers. Boy, have the Lions proved a lot of people wrong by rattling off six wins in their last seven games to draw them to an even 7-7 mark with just three weeks left in the regular season.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Josh Or Mahomes: Which QB Would You ‘Start a Franchise With’?

Let's enter a fantasy world. You just became an NFL owner. (Congrats, you're a billionaire!) The league is opening up every single player on every single roster to a draft. You are about to build an NFL franchise from scratch, and you are almost certainly taking a quarterback. Who do...

Comments / 0

Community Policy