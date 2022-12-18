ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

Eyewitness News

Police: 1 dead after Trooper involved crash in Chaplin

CHAPLIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A multi-car crash involving a state trooper shut down part of route 6 earlier tonight. A 2017 Nissan Maxima and 2021 Ford F-350 collided on route 6 by Nyberg Road around 5:30 p.m. One of the drivers involved was state trooper Craig Brezniak, who was driving...
CHAPLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Driver extricated from single-car crash in Coventry

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A person needed to be extricated from a single-car crash in Coventry Tuesday night. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 500 block of Merrow Road. They were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and transport the person to a hospital. There’s no...
COVENTRY, CT
westernmassnews.com

Two-car crash causing delays along Route 20 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash is causing delays along a busy West Springfield roadway. Police said that a two-vehicle crash on Route 20, near Cooper Street, led to a utility pole being severely damaged. Eversource is now on-scene to make repairs. That repair work has led the westbound...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash

SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
SHREWSBURY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire on High Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to put out an afternoon fire in Holyoke. Holyoke fire officials said that they were called to 528 High Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the back porch of a building. The fire was quickly...
HOLYOKE, MA
Eyewitness News

Homicide victim found hanging out of passenger side of stolen car

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford confirmed that they are investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Jose Rodriguez, 23, of Manchester. Around 4 a.m., authorities said that their investigation was underway at the corner of Canton and Donald streets. They said a...
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Early morning two-alarm fire displaces Agawam man

An Agawam man has been displaced after early-morning fire at 38 Liquori Drive. On Tuesday, the Agawam Fire Department followed up on a report at 4:43 a.m. of a structure fire. Upon arrival, units found the single-family home fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was requested, and support was received from the Springfield, Westfield and Longmeadow fire departments. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes and spent several hours extinguishing hot spots.
AGAWAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car fire at Westfield gas station

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield crews responded to the Irving Oil gas station on Route 20 for a car fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Warren, the fire was isolated to the vehicle and did not extend to the pumps or gas station itself. Officials said that...
WESTFIELD, MA
