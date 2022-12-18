An Agawam man has been displaced after early-morning fire at 38 Liquori Drive. On Tuesday, the Agawam Fire Department followed up on a report at 4:43 a.m. of a structure fire. Upon arrival, units found the single-family home fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was requested, and support was received from the Springfield, Westfield and Longmeadow fire departments. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes and spent several hours extinguishing hot spots.

AGAWAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO