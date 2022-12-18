Read full article on original website
Chicopee man arrested for deadly pedestrian accident on Chicopee St.
A Chicopee man was arrested and arraigned in connection to a deadly pedestrian accident on Chicopee Street in November.
Eyewitness News
Police: 1 dead after Trooper involved crash in Chaplin
CHAPLIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A multi-car crash involving a state trooper shut down part of route 6 earlier tonight. A 2017 Nissan Maxima and 2021 Ford F-350 collided on route 6 by Nyberg Road around 5:30 p.m. One of the drivers involved was state trooper Craig Brezniak, who was driving...
Van caught fire at intersection in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to a van fire Tuesday night.
Eric St. Andre arrested in connection with fatal Chicopee hit-and-run
A man police said fled the scene of a fatal November Chicopee crash turned himself in to authorities on Wednesday after an investigation led police to develop a warrant for his arrest. Eric St. Andre, 41, of Chicopee, was arrested in connection with the fatal Nov. 30 hit and run...
One lane of traffic closed on Westfield Street in West Springfield after crash
The westbound lanes on Westfield Street in West Springfield has been reduced to one lane of traffic following a car crash.
Eyewitness News
Driver extricated from single-car crash in Coventry
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A person needed to be extricated from a single-car crash in Coventry Tuesday night. Firefighters said they were dispatched to the 500 block of Merrow Road. They were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and transport the person to a hospital. There’s no...
25-year-old woman killed in West Springfield crash Tuesday evening, police say
A woman and her dog were killed after a car collided with the two on a West Springfield street on Tuesday evening, according to a West Springfield Police Department spokesperson. At around 5:34 p.m. Tuesday, West Springfield police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on...
Person Reportedly Trapped Inside Burning Brimfield Home (DEVELOPING)
Crews were responding to a multi-alarm fire at a Central Massachusetts home where a person was reportedly trapped inside, unconfirmed reports said. The fire broke out at 26 Third Street in Brimfield around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to a Tweet from Quiet Corner Alerts. The fire was...
westernmassnews.com
Two-car crash causing delays along Route 20 in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash is causing delays along a busy West Springfield roadway. Police said that a two-vehicle crash on Route 20, near Cooper Street, led to a utility pole being severely damaged. Eversource is now on-scene to make repairs. That repair work has led the westbound...
Two suspects wanted in West Springfield for grocery store theft
The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
communityadvocate.com
Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash
SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
westernmassnews.com
Power restored in Granby after accident knocks down multiple poles on Route 202
GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash on Route 202 in Granby Monday evening knocked several poles down onto the road, leaving over 1,000 people without power. The road did not reopen until Tuesday afternoon when repair work was finished. On Monday, a car struck a utility pole in front of...
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on High Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews have been able to put out an afternoon fire in Holyoke. Holyoke fire officials said that they were called to 528 High Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the back porch of a building. The fire was quickly...
Eyewitness News
Homicide victim found hanging out of passenger side of stolen car
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hartford confirmed that they are investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning. The victim was identified as Jose Rodriguez, 23, of Manchester. Around 4 a.m., authorities said that their investigation was underway at the corner of Canton and Donald streets. They said a...
Chicopee Police locate missing man
The Chicopee Police Department have located a man reported missing.
WCVB
Massachusetts trooper, police K-9 injured in crash at Interstate 495 construction detail
HOPKINTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police K-9 were injured Monday in a crash while working a construction detail on Interstate 495. First responders rushed to the scene on the southbound side of the highway in Hopkinton around 1:45 p.m. State police said the trooper's SUV...
Early morning two-alarm fire displaces Agawam man
An Agawam man has been displaced after early-morning fire at 38 Liquori Drive. On Tuesday, the Agawam Fire Department followed up on a report at 4:43 a.m. of a structure fire. Upon arrival, units found the single-family home fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was requested, and support was received from the Springfield, Westfield and Longmeadow fire departments. Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes and spent several hours extinguishing hot spots.
Worcester police cite ‘threatening’ email in suspension of Officer Colby Turner’s firearm license
The day before Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner was placed on administrative leave and formally informed his off duty assignments were being investigated, he sent an email to more than 400 members of the Worcester Police Department. An attorney for the city, Darina Griffin, argued in court Thursday that the...
Suspect fires gun during search warrant in Chicopee
A suspect has been arrested after allegedly shooting a firearm inside an apartment during a search warrant in Chicopee.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car fire at Westfield gas station
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield crews responded to the Irving Oil gas station on Route 20 for a car fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Warren, the fire was isolated to the vehicle and did not extend to the pumps or gas station itself. Officials said that...
MassLive.com
