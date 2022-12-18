Cal Poly events in January

Pianist and Cal Poly music professor Emeritus W. Terrence Spiller will give a recital on campus and the Cal Poly Music Department will present its annual Bach Week in January.

Spiller will give a recital at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in the Spanos Theatre on campus. Spiller will perform works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Sergei Prokofiev, and Maurice Ravel for the first half of the program, and various works by Frédéric Chopin for the second half.

Tickets are $20 for the public and $10 for students. Proceeds will benefit the Music Department Scholarship Fund. Tickets are available at the Cal Poly Ticket Office between noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To order by phone, call 805-SLO-4TIX (805-756-4849).

For more information, call the Music Department at 805-756-2406 or visit its calendar website .

And the Cal Poly Music Department will present its annual Bach Week from Tuesday through Saturday, Jan. 17-21, with presentations and performances on campus and at the First Presbyterian Church in San Luis Obispo.

The week, which focuses on Johann Sebastian Bach, will include a lecture-recital, a chamber concert featuring vocalists and instrumentalists on period instruments, two master classes, and two finale concert performances of vocal and instrumental works.

The first three events will take place on campus and the final events will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of San Luis Obispo.

Admission is free for the Jan. 17 lecture-recital and Jan. 19 master classes, though parking fees will be enforced. Visit Cal Poly’s Transportation and Parking Services website for parking information.

Jan. 20 concert tickets and Jan. 21 concert tickets are $20 for the public and $10 for students. There is discounted pricing if tickets are purchased to both concerts: $30 public, $15 for students. Tickets are available at the Cal Poly Ticket Office between noon and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To order by phone, call 805-SLO-4TIX (805-756-4849).

For more information, visit the Bach Week website , email bachweek@calpoly.edu, or call the Music Department at 805-756-2406.