ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Memorial as Irish peacekeeper killed in Lebanon flown home

By Anwar AMRO, ANWAR AMRO
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S8Fps_0jmpXuh200
United Nations peacekeeping troops carry the coffin of Irish soldier Sean Rooney, who was killed on a UN patrol /AFP

United Nations peacekeepers in Lebanon took part in a memorial service Sunday as the body of their slain Irish comrade was repatriated, days after being shot dead in an attack.

Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others were wounded Wednesday after the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) convoy came under fire near the village of Al-Aqbiya in the south of the Mediterranean country.

"Sean Rooney made the hardest sacrifice a soldier can do: giving his life while serving lasting peace in Lebanon," UNIFIL commander Major General Aroldo Lazaro Saenz said.

UNIFIL has demanded a "speedy" investigation into the attack, the motivations of which remain unclear.

Dozens of peacekeepers wearing blue berets as well as Lebanese soldiers paid respects as Rooney's coffin -- draped in both Irish and UN flags -- was carried onto a plane by comrades in the capital Beirut.

UNIFIL acts as a buffer between Lebanon and Israel, neighbours which remain technically at war. The force operates in the south near the border, a stronghold of Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

Hezbollah security chief Wafic Safa has said the killing was "unintentional".

A Lebanese defence ministry spokesman said Beirut was determined to "bring to justice" those responsible for the attack.

It is the first death of a UNIFIL member in a violent incident in Lebanon since January 2015, when a Spanish peacekeeper was killed by Israeli fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43PQpg_0jmpXuh200
UN peacekeepers in Lebanon attend the repatriation ceremony for Irish soldier Sean Rooney who was killed on a UN patrol /AFP

Witnesses said villagers in the Al-Aqbiya area blocked Rooney's vehicle after it took a road along the Mediterranean coast not normally used by the UN force.

Al-Aqbiya is just outside UNIFIL's area of operations, the force said.

A Lebanese judicial source told AFP the driver was killed by a bullet to the head, one of seven that penetrated the vehicle.

The three passengers were wounded when the vehicle hit a pylon and overturned.

UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack.

Israel withdrew from south Lebanon in 2000 but fought a devastating 2006 war with Hezbollah and its allies.

Comments / 0

Related
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
AFP

Israel unveils finds from tomb of early Christian figure

Israel on Tuesday unveiled pilgrims' lamps and other finds from the so-called Tomb of Salome, a burial site named for a woman said to have assisted at the birth of Christ. An inscription found on the walls of the grotto led the excavation team to conclude it was dedicated to Salome, a figure associated with the birth of Jesus Christ in eastern Orthodox tradition.
AFP

'Listen to me', says Israeli woman accusing top rabbi of rape

Through weekly protests outside Israel's parliament, Nehama Teena has demanded an investigation into a prominent rabbi she accuses of rape and sought to break the code of silence surrounding sexual assault in the Orthodox world. For Carmit Feintuch, a female rabbi who leads an Orthodox community and has come to support Teena for recent weekly protests, the mindset within the religious community about how these cases should be handled is changing incrementally.
AFP

Armed guards stop Afghan women entering universities after Taliban ban

Hundreds of young women were stopped by armed guards on Wednesday from entering Afghan university campuses, a day after the nation's Taliban rulers banned them from higher education in another assault on human rights. A team of AFP journalists saw groups of students gathered outside universities in Kabul, barred from entering by armed guards and shuttered gates.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Kyrgyz villages struggle to rebuild after fighting

Combing through the charred ruins of a primary school in the village of Ak-Say in Kyrgyzstan, teacher Nasipa Nishanbekova picks up dusty exercise books filled with children's handwriting. By the time we came back a few days later our school was burnt out," Nishanbekova told AFP in the village in Kyrgyzstan's Batken region, which lies just a few dozen metres from the Tajik border.
AFP

Russians conflicted on Ukraine winter offensive, US says

The Russian leadership has conflicting views on whether to launch a winter offensive in Ukraine, which has warned of a new attempt to seize Kyiv, a senior US official said Tuesday. Ukrainian military leaders have warned that Moscow is gearing up for a major winter offensive, including an attempt to seize Kyiv, once the ground freezes.
AFP

Afghan women banned from university 'for not following dress code'

Afghan universities were declared off limits to women because female students were not following instructions including a proper dress code, the Taliban's minister for higher education said Thursday. But Neda Mohammad Nadeem, the minister for higher education in the Taliban government, insisted Thursday that women students had ignored Islamic instructions -- including on what to wear or being accompanied by a male relative when travelling.
AFP

Zelensky drop-in barely registers in Bakhmut, a 'hell on earth'

Ukrainians struggling to survive intense combat in the hard-hit frontline city of Bakhmut say President Volodymyr Zelensky's surprise visit this week was a non-event -- even if it lifted soldiers' morale. And his visit gave a huge boost to the morale of those fighting in Bakhmut.
AFP

Turkey praises Sweden but says more needed for NATO membership

Turkey on Thursday praised Sweden for responding to its security concerns but stressed more was needed to win Ankara's full backing for Stockholm's stalled NATO membership bid. We are doing our job when it comes to implementing the memorandum," he said in reference to a membership deal signed during a NATO summit in Madrid.
AFP

Patriot, Crotale, IRIS-T: Ukraine's multiple air defence systems

Ukraine is having to master a patchwork of different air defence systems, with the latest addition -- the American-made Patriot -- bringing new capabilities but also complexity, analysts say. "We are not going to see perfect communication and interoperability between all these systems, because of their diversity, because of the complexity of implementing them, but we can imagine that the Ukrainian air defence command will manage to integrate them side-by-side," Grand added.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Ukraine's ballerinas defy war woes with Paris shows

One of Ukraine's most storied ballet companies embarks this week on a run of shows in Paris, a welcome break from airstrikes and blackouts that have bedevilled performances back home.  The theatre's website describes the tragic love story as "one of the great classical ballets of their repertoire".
AFP

German intelligence official held in Russia spying probe

An official for Germany's BND foreign intelligence agency has been arrested on suspicion of treason for allegedly passing state secrets to Russia, officials said Thursday.  The suspect allegedly passed the information to Russia this year. 
AFP

Fiji govt accused of stoking fear to stay in power as troops deployed

Fiji's opposition on Friday accused the government of sowing "fear and chaos" in a bid to stay in power, as the military began deploying to the streets of the capital Suva.  He said top government officials were "sowing fear and chaos" and "trying to set the nation alight along racial lines".
AFP

Taliban free two Americans in 'goodwill gesture': US

The Taliban have freed two Americans in detention in Afghanistan, the State Department said Tuesday, on the same day that the militant regime faced condemnation for banning women at universities. The release came on the same day that the Taliban banned women from universities, drawing strong condemnation from the United States, which warned it would impose costs on the Islamist militants. 
AFP

Russia's former space chief injured in eastern Ukraine

The former head of Russia's space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, said Thursday he was injured by shelling in Donetsk, a Russian-controlled city in eastern Ukraine, and will require surgery. Rogozin said on his Telegram channel Thursday that he suffered a back "injury" after a metal fragment was lodged above his right shoulder blade and will be needing surgery.
AFP

Suspect 'got' $8,000 for killing Paraguayan prosecutor on honeymoon

A suspect in the murder of a Paraguayan anti-drug prosecutor shot dead while honeymooning on a Caribbean island has confessed to accepting $8,000 for the execution-style killing, Venezuela said Thursday. Pecci, 45, was felled by two shots while relaxing on an idyllic island beach with his wife, Paraguayan journalist Claudia Aguilera in May.
AFP

AFP

100K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy