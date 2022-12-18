ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report: Lionel Messi Verbally Agrees to Stay With PSG, Never Accepted Inter Miami

The dream of seeing Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer may have to wait. Messi, the 35-year-old Argentine football legend, reportedly verbally agreed to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Romano added that Messi, whose contract is expiring in June 2023, is convinced to stay...

