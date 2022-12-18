Read full article on original website
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Eddie Jones said it will be difficult for him to be coaching a team at next year's Rugby World Cup and that he is planning to take "a bit of a breath" after being sacked by England earlier this month.
The dream of seeing Lionel Messi in Major League Soccer may have to wait. Messi, the 35-year-old Argentine football legend, reportedly verbally agreed to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano. Romano added that Messi, whose contract is expiring in June 2023, is convinced to stay...
