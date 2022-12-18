Read full article on original website
Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house
Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill Police Department searching for missing woman
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Tiffany Perry is 33 years old, 5 foot 5 inches tall, and 155 lbs. Police say the clothing description is unknown. She was last seen on Dec. 16...
WJCL
In order to accommodate larger cargo ships, GDOT considers raising Talmadge Bridge by up to 10 feet
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah currently has the fastest-growing port in the country, and state leaders are taking steps to ensure it stays that way. The Georgia Department of Transportation is considering making some changes to the nearby Talmadge Bridge to ensure port traffic keeps flowing smoothly. While the 31-year-old...
wtoc.com
Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
wtoc.com
Shoplifting incidents on the rise in Chatham County, police say
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Holiday shopping is ramping up with Christmas just a few days away. And in some parts of the area, shoplifting incidents are on the rise. The numbers from different police departments across the county vary but for the Chatham County Police Department in particular, shoplifting incidents have spiked by over 50 percent from what they saw this time last year.
Chatham County police searching for runaway teen
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) is searching for a runaway teen. Police say 17-year-old Christopher Smith left home sometime Wednesday night. Smith was last wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants. He is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has hazel-greenish eyes, long brown hair pulled back into a ponytail, and both […]
WJCL
Effingham County church to open its doors as warming shelter ahead of freezing temperatures
RINCON, Ga. — Above video: Homeless shelters prepare for Savannah freeze. A warming shelter is set to open in Effingham County due to freezing temperatures expected later this week. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 155 Goshen Road, plans to open its building as a warming center from Friday...
wtoc.com
One person injured following shooting on Wilder Drive
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wilder Drive. A man was shot and is expected to survive, according to officials. Police say this was a result of a domestic-related dispute.
WJCL
Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
blufftontoday.com
Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant
The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
wtoc.com
The Weeping Time Coalition appears in court following lawsuit against the City of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A lawsuit was filed against the City of Savannah, the housing authority, and the salvation army, by a group called ‘The Weeping Time Coalition.’. That coalition still claims the Salvation Army is planning to build on the site of the largest slave sale in US history.
wtoc.com
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Savannah
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A raccoon in the Vernonburg/Windsor Forest area has tested positive for rabies, according to the Chatham County Health Department. The raccoon was picked up by Chatham County Animal Services for testing after the animal attacked two family dogs at a house in south Savannah. The...
WJCL
Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
wtoc.com
Lyons, Vidalia police departments add full-time clinicians to help with mental health-related calls
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Back in August, WTOC told you about how the Lyons and Vidalia Police Departments were adding full-time clinicians to help with mental health calls. They now have their first two on staff. “Shameeka just shined brightly. I mean, with her qualifications, her experience, and her...
wtoc.com
German recycling company building new plant in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Revalyu Resources, a recycling company based in Germany, will set up a $50 million plant in Bulloch County in the Gateway Industrial Park right across the road from Great Dane. The company collects and treats plastics to reuse them in a host of products. Benjy...
wtoc.com
How the justice system allows convicted killers to serve probation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In a Chatham County courtroom back in May, a man indicted for murder faced the victim’s mother. She spoke into a microphone, and told her son’s convicted killer she had forgiven him for what he did. But she was scared for her life, she...
City Council clears way for 69 single family houses to be constructed
The Statesboro City Council approved a Zoning Map Amendment for Ball Company LLC request to clear the way for 69 single family houses to be constructed in the city in their last regular meeting for this year on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The amendment changes the the property from R20/LI...
wtoc.com
Residents at Rose of Sharon apartments without hot water as temperatures drop
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With temperatures dropping, people rely on hot water and a warm place to sleep that much more. But at the Rose of Sharon apartments in Savannah, some people say they haven’t had that for close to a week. “What’s going on right now...the boilers went...
wtoc.com
80-year-old man saves wife during fire that destroys Bryan Co. home
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A home in Bryan County has been destroyed in a fire that began early Wednesday morning. According to Bryan County Fire and Emergency Services, Pembroke Fire worked through the night to put out the house fire. The 80-year-old homeowner was woken up by the smoke...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
