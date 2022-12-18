ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Grice Connect

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 60th house

Even though Habitat for Humanity Bulloch year started off slow, they have now broken ground on the fourth house this year and their 60th house overall. Habitat for Humanity Bulloch is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian ministry that is dedicated to helping low-income families become stronger, more stable and self-reliant through home ownership.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill Police Department searching for missing woman

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Tiffany Perry is 33 years old, 5 foot 5 inches tall, and 155 lbs. Police say the clothing description is unknown. She was last seen on Dec. 16...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Several tenants in Savannah Mall forced to relocate businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Store closing signs now hang in front of The Uniform Source that’s been around for about 17 years. “People come in now to tell us about all their kids and raising their kids here. It’s really heartwarming. It’s nice because we’ve been in business a long time,” David Eichelbaum said.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Shoplifting incidents on the rise in Chatham County, police say

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Holiday shopping is ramping up with Christmas just a few days away. And in some parts of the area, shoplifting incidents are on the rise. The numbers from different police departments across the county vary but for the Chatham County Police Department in particular, shoplifting incidents have spiked by over 50 percent from what they saw this time last year.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police searching for runaway teen

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) is searching for a runaway teen. Police say 17-year-old Christopher Smith left home sometime Wednesday night. Smith was last wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants. He is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has hazel-greenish eyes, long brown hair pulled back into a ponytail, and both […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Some businesses at Savannah Mall told to leave without reason

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Some store owners at the Savannah Mall are frustrated and angry. They tell WJCL 22 News mall management gave them a 30-day notice to vacate without any warning. It happened to Dance Savannah. The owners have been in business at the mall for six years. The studio has banners hanging from national dance competitions where its dance teams have won awards.
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Ridgeland police investigating theft of money from restaurant

The Ridgeland Police Department is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of money from a fast-food restaurant cash register on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and are seeking an unidentified male suspect. Officers responded to McDonald's at 8548 Grahamville Road around 7:35 p.m., after a male suspect reportedly took money from...
RIDGELAND, SC
wtoc.com

Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Savannah

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A raccoon in the Vernonburg/Windsor Forest area has tested positive for rabies, according to the Chatham County Health Department. The raccoon was picked up by Chatham County Animal Services for testing after the animal attacked two family dogs at a house in south Savannah. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police: Domestic dispute leads to shooting in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Savannah are investigating a domestic dispute that resulted in a shooting. According to a statement from SPD on Wednesday, officers responded to Wilder Drive and found an adult male suffering from what was said to be non life-threatening injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

German recycling company building new plant in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Revalyu Resources, a recycling company based in Germany, will set up a $50 million plant in Bulloch County in the Gateway Industrial Park right across the road from Great Dane. The company collects and treats plastics to reuse them in a host of products. Benjy...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

UPDATE: Child reunited with guardian after being found on 36th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Update: The child has been reunited with his guardian, according to Savannah police. Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
SAVANNAH, GA

