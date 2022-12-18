With Rushing Yards Likely Tough to Come By, Ohio State Will Face a Tall Task Trying to Outscore Georgia

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Excited About Ohio State’s 2023 Class Despite Several Notable Misses, Saying Players Who Signed with Buckeyes “Did It For the Right Reasons”
Even though Ohio State signed a class of 20 players on Wednesday that included 18 four-star recruits and one five-star recruit, there’s reason to feel like the recruiting class of 2023 isn’t all that it could be. The Buckeyes failed to land any of the three five-star defensive...
Eleven Warriors
A Championship Could Heal All for Ohio State, the Buckeyes' 2023 Class Leads the B1G and Scary Terry and Nick Bosa Are Pro Bowlers
Let it snow. Let it snow. Let it snow. Like, please. Nothing is worse than when it's freezing without snow in Columbus, which is precisely what the weather will be like in Ohio's capital over Christmas weekend. I wish it would be more like this:. Alas, it will not be.
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2023 Cornerback Kayin Lee Decommits from Ohio State, Flips to Auburn
Ohio State's 2023 recruiting class has suffered another blow. Four-star Georgia cornerback Kayin Lee officially flipped from Ohio State to Auburn on Wednesday. This comes on the heels of Lee visiting Auburn in early December and sporting Tigers apparel as he prepared to play for a state championship the week after.
Eleven Warriors
Five-Star Defensive End Damon Wilson Picks Georgia Over Ohio State, Signs With Bulldogs As Part of Their 2023 Class
Ohio State fell short in its pursuit of Damon Wilson as the five-star defensive end signed with Georgia on Wednesday. Wilson is the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive end in the 2023 class and would have been Ohio State's highest-rated prospect for this cycle. With the Venice, Flordia, native choosing Georgia, the Buckeyes are left with only one five-star recruit in the class in Brandon Inniss, who ranks No. 29 overall and is the No. 4 wide receiver.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Outscores Maine 64-28 in the Paint, Finishes With 11 Dunks During Dominant Performance Inside
Perhaps the Buckeyes learned a lesson or two from their North Carolina loss. On Saturday it was Ohio State playing the role of nail while the Tar Heels, and 6-foot-11 big man Armando Bacot in particular, represented the hammer. Bacot scored 28 points, almost entirely in the paint, while the Buckeyes gave up more points and rebounds than any opponent had mustered against them in the first nine games.
Eleven Warriors
Four-star Defensive End Joshua Mickens Gives Ohio State a Versatile Defensive End to Add to Its 2023 Class
Larry Johnson has pulled out a win on the recruiting trail. Even though Ohio State offered four-star Indiana 2023 defensive end Joshua Mickens late this cycle, the Buckeyes won him over enough over the last two months to convince him to eventually flip from LSU to OSU, staying closer to home in the process. Mickens officially signed with the Buckeyes on Wednesday, becoming the 21st total commit in 2023 and the fourth defensive lineman, joining Will Smith Jr., Kayden McDonald and Jason Moore.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Will Sit Down With Chip Trayanum After Season to Decide on Potential Full-Time Future At Running Back
Without a running back signee in the 2023 class, Ohio State has some decisions to make in the position room. Chiefly, Chip Trayanum – the former Arizona State running back who started at linebacker this season before switching over to the offense – must choose which position he wants to stick with moving forward. Trayanum only moved to running back after injuries to TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Evan Pryor and TC Caffey put the unit’s depth in jeopardy, but the Akron, Ohio, native performed well in the lone game in which he received multiple carries.
Yahoo Sports
Ty Lockwood: Why I signed with Alabama football after flipping from Ohio State
The Tennessean asked Ty Lockwood to write in his own words why he signed with Alabama football. Here is what the Independence senior wrote:. Tuscaloosa is a place like no other. Whether it be in relation to football or just the campus and culture, it is very special. I felt that as soon as I stepped foot on the campus.
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star Florida Safety Cedrick Hawkins Gives Buckeyes A True Ballhawk in the Defensive Backfield
Cedrick Hawkins started 2022 with a mid-Rose Bowl commitment to Ohio State on New Year’s Day. He’ll end the year as an official member of the Buckeye program after signing his National Letter of Intent Wednesday. The four-star defensive back and No. 283 overall prospect in the country...
Eleven Warriors
Transfer Offensive Tackle Ajani Cornelius Commits to Oregon over Ohio State, Nebraska and Tennessee
Ohio State has missed out one of the transfer portal’s most coveted players. The Buckeyes were a finalist to land Ajani Cornelius, who is ranked by On3 as the best offensive lineman and No. 3 overall player to enter the transfer portal this year, but ultimately came up short in their pursuit as Cornelius chose Oregon over Ohio State, Nebraska and Tennessee after visiting all four schools.
Eleven Warriors
Lincoln Kienholz Brings Dual-Threat Presence to Ohio State's Quarterback Room
After four-star Tennessee quarterback Brock Glenn decommitted from the Buckeyes in November, Ohio State was in need of a talented signal-caller in the 2023 class. A four-star prospect from South Dakota, Kienholz is the No. 14 quarterback and No. 205 overall recruit in this year's class, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis wanted him, but there was a minor hiccup. Kienholz was already committed to the Washington Huskies.
Eleven Warriors
Arvell Reese Gives Ohio State a Stout Inside Linebacker That Can Blitz off the Edge on Third Downs
Ohio State will only be adding one linebacker in the 2023 class. But it feels it has a player more than capable of being an impact contributor at the college level in four-star Ohio prospect Arvell Reese. Reese officially became a Buckeye Wednesday after he signed his National Letter of...
Eleven Warriors
Malik Hartford Continues Lakota West Pipeline and Brings Well-Rounded Skill Set to Ohio State‘s Safety-Driven Defense
Ohio State has now signed three players from Lakota West High School in a two-year span. A year ago, Jyaire Brown and Tegra Tshabola officially became Buckeyes when they submitted their National Letters of Intent to Ohio State. On Wednesday, their former Firebird teammate ensured he would soon be their future Buckeye teammate when Malik Hartford officially signed with Ohio State as a member of its 2023 recruiting class.
Eleven Warriors
The Longest-tenured Ohio State Commitment, Joshua Padilla is Preparing to Play Center for the Buckeyes Upon Arrival
He was Ohio State’s second commit of 2023. But considering the first commit was Ty Lockwood, who later decommitted from the Buckeyes in favor of Alabama, four-star Ohio offensive lineman Joshua Padilla has been committed to the Buckeyes for the longest period of time. On Wednesday, Padilla made the...
Eleven Warriors
Jason Moore Brings Versatility, Strength and Speed to Ohio State's Defensive Line Room
Jason Moore is proof that one can never count out Larry Johnson. Moore, a Hyattsville, Maryland, native, was predicted to commit to Notre Dame for most of his recruitment, as both former Irish head coach Brian Kelly and current program leader Marcus Freeman had captured momentum with the 6-foot-6, 255-pound defensive end.
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Praises 2023 Signees, Says "We Just Have to Adapt" Amid Recent Decommitments And Feels Ohio State is "In A Great Place"
With most of another top-10 recruiting class signed on Wednesday, Ryan Day opened up about the 2023 cycle during a press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Nineteen prospects inked their National Letters of Intent to officially commit to the Buckeye program by the start of Day's 12:30 p.m. presser, which gave Day plenty to talk about as he addressed members of the media for the first time since time in eight days.
Eleven Warriors
Carnell Tate Gives Brian Hartline's Loaded Position Room Another Top-10 Wide Receiver
The rich get richer as far as talent in the Ohio State wide receiver room. In IMG Academy’s Carnell Tate, Brian Hartline signs another borderline five-star pass catcher with the potential to help keep the Buckeye program at the forefront of the WRU discussion in college football for years to come. The No. 10 player at his position and No. 61 overall prospect in the 247Sports composite rankings, Tate made things official by signing his National Letter of Intent to play at Ohio State Wednesday.
Eleven Warriors
An Early Signing Period Primer As Ohio State Waits on Decisions from Joshua Mickens, Damon Wilson, Matayo Uiagalelei, Kayin Lee and Ajani Cornelius
The Early Signing Period has arrived. Beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, Ohio State will receive its National Letters of Intent from its commitments from the 2023 class, as their label officially switches from commits to signees. But some uncertainty remains. As it stands, Ohio State has 20 players committed...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Freshman Wide Receiver Caleb Burton Loses Black Stripe
Caleb Burton has a black stripe no more. The freshman wide receiver from Austin, Texas, was “officially” initiated as a Buckeye on Tuesday when he became the 21st member of Ohio State’s freshman class of 2022 to have his black stripe removed. A one-time five-star recruit in...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Freshman Linebacker Gabe Powers Loses Black Stripe
A highly-touted first-year defender has "officially" become a Buckeye. Freshman linebacker Gabe Powers, a four-star recruit and the No. 101 overall prospect in the class of 2022, lost his black stripe during bowl practice. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Marysville, Ohio, native was the second-highest rated linebacker recruit in the Buckeyes' 2022...
