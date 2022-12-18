With Rushing Yards Likely Tough to Come By, Ohio State Will Face a Tall Task Trying to Outscore Georgia

Ohio State fell short in its pursuit of Damon Wilson as the five-star defensive end signed with Georgia on Wednesday. Wilson is the No. 13 overall prospect and No. 2 defensive end in the 2023 class and would have been Ohio State's highest-rated prospect for this cycle. With the Venice, Flordia, native choosing Georgia, the Buckeyes are left with only one five-star recruit in the class in Brandon Inniss, who ranks No. 29 overall and is the No. 4 wide receiver.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO