d9and10sports.com
Dec. 21, 2022 Small College Hoops: Allegheny, La Roche Men Nab Wins
• Andre Wilder and Isiah Portis had 21 points each to lead five Allegheny players in double figures. • D’Montez Owens had 26 points for Shenango. • Devon Darrell led four La Roche players in double figures with 14 points. Grove City High grad Michael Brooks had six points and five rebounds.
d9and10sports.com
What a Night in D9 Boys Hoops: OT Winners, Buzzer Beaters, Late Steals, Big Runs Highlight Dec. 20 Action
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Taite Beighley scored 31 points to lead Karns City to a 68-62 double-overtime victory over rival and visiting Moniteau. Also: Babington Leads Clarion Girls to victory • D9 Girls Recaps. Beighley was at his best in the fourth quarter and the two overtimes scoring...
d9and10sports.com
Glunt Helps Lift Clearfield Girls to Comeback Win; ECC, C-L, Redbank, Ridgway Dominate in Wins Dec. 20
HYDE, Pa. – Down one going to the fourth quarter, Clearfield got seven points from Hannah Glunt to rally past visiting Bald Eagle Area, 42-35. Also: Babington Leads Clarion Girls Past A-C Valley • D9 Boys Recaps. The Lady Bison trailed 30-29 after the third quarter but Glunt...
explorejeffersonpa.com
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerously Cold Winds Possible for Jefferson County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for Jefferson County and surrounding areas. Dangerously cold winds are possible. Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. The National Weather Service Pittsburgh issued the following Urgent Winter Weather Message at 3:05 a.m. on...
High school wins PennDOT District 9 “Paint the Plow” contest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high school in Bedford County has been declared the winner of PennDOT’s annual Paint the Plow program in District 9. This year’s fan favorite award went to the Tussey Mountain High School in Saxton. The art on the plow depicts two Titan mascots saying “Don’t drive and text” and […]
Johnstown mom encourages others to pay it forward in honor of son
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — When Noreen Conahan’s son, Dallas Beauregard, would leave for school she would tell him, “go be shiny.” It’s a phrase that now hangs on her door in Johnstown in his honor. “Go be shiny and pay it forward,” Conahan explained. “So it’s a reminder to us every day when we walk […]
butlerradio.com
Worthington Woman Dies In Pittsburgh Crash
An Armstrong County woman died in a crash over the weekend near Pittsburgh. Our news partners at WPXI report that 38-year-old Kendra Fennell of Worthington died in an accident Saturday night on the McKees Rocks Bridge. The two vehicle accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety described the crash...
wpxz1041fm.com
PAINT THE PLOW WINNER ANNOUNCED
PennDOT announced the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention. All of the participant’s blades will be...
Altoona church to open new youth outreach center in 2023
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Champion Life Church in Altoona will be opening a new youth center to help provide after-school and weekend activities. The new Altoona Youth Outreach Center located at 1314 12th Street is scheduled to open in early 2023. A moderate renovation will soon be made to the church’s former gymnasium complex. […]
wtae.com
Fire roiling North Huntingdon home
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch has confirmed that a house in North Huntingdon's Hahntown neighborhood is on fire Thursday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the 200 block of Main Street. The fire chief tells us that two people were displaced, with the Red Cross coming in to help. No injuries occurred because of the fire.
1 seriously injured in Hempfield crash
A Greensburg woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Monday after state police said she crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Toll and Business Route 66 in Hempfield. Troopers said Deborah O. Anderson, 62, did not stop at a stop sign at the end of an...
WJAC TV
Coroner: Blairsville man dies 9 days after falling off roof in Westmont
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News Monday that a Blairsville man died last week from injuries he suffered after falling off a roof several days prior. Authorities say 32-year-old Joshua Chaney was reportedly working on installing a metal roof at a residence...
Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
Two big PA lottery winners over the weekend locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold on Friday matched all five balls drawn, 13-20-28-30-40 to win $2 million.
1 taken to hospital after fire engulfs home in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in the Southmont Borough Tuesday. The fire broke out at the 400 block of Southmont Boulevard close to 5 a.m. Dec. 20, according to Cambria County dispatchers. One person was taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries […]
WJAC TV
Coroner IDs victim of early morning fatal crash in Altoona
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Blair County Coroner Patty Ross has identified the victim of Thursday's early morning fatal crash in Altoona. Ross says 22-year-old Collie Brown was traveling at a high rate of speed, along the 10th Ave. expressway, when he collided with a light pole and a tree.
explorejeffersonpa.com
School Closings and Delays for Friday, December 23, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Butler Co. Community College-All Locations – no classes; all activities canceled. Clarion-Limestone Area School District. Keystone School District. North Clarion County...
wdadradio.com
TWO DISPLACED BY FIRE ON SCHOOL STREET
Two people were displaced due to a fire on School Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported that the call went out at 9:18 last night for a structure fire at 219 School Street. Indiana, Creekside and Homer City fire departments along with Indiana Borough Police, the HazMat team and citizens ambulance were initially dispatched. Plumville and Blacklick fire departments were called in for standby detail within the hour, and 40 minutes after the first call, the Coral-Graceton fire department was called to provide assistance on scene.
One killed after head-on crash on 219 in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A crash Wednesday night on a highway in Cambria County has taken the life of one person. According to dispatch, at 7:52 p.m., a head-on collision between two cars along route 219 going south at the Adam and Richland Township line had the road closed starting at the St. Michael exit. […]
explore venango
William O. “Bill” Priester
William O. “Bill” Priester, 60, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh. He was born March 23, 1962, in Rimersburg, PA to Joseph H. and Cora M. (Anthony) Priester. Bill adored his family, children and grandchildren and enjoyed teaching them about...
