newyorkalmanack.com
Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased
Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
Can You Say the Name of this Columbia County NY Town Correctly?
There is a small town in Columbia County New York where everyone seems to have a different pronunciation for. Which one is correct and which ones seem to be wrong? To be honest it all depends on who you speak to and if they 'grew up there' or not. The...
After Harbor House in CP Closed Popular Saratoga Seafood Eatery Moving In
Back in November, a beloved seafood restaurant closed its doors after forty years on Route 9 in Clifton Park. The Harbor House announced it on its Facebook page and thanked its customers. Although a reason wasn't given, they said this before they closed their doors. This decision was not an...
Saratoga County trio nabbed in underage drinking sting
New York State Police on Thursday released the results of an enforcement project intended to curb underage alcohol sales in Saratoga County.
DEC: Hunter’s Facebook post leads police to illegal deer
A hunter who bragged about his massive buck on social media in early December will have nothing to show for it, after environmental conservation officers learned the deer was taken illegally, according to a press release from the DEC.
WRGB
Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County
SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
WRGB
From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
Duo arrested on active warrants in Queensbury
State police arrested Donald C. Tomlinson, 40 of Queensbury and Brianna F. Bouley, 24 of Wilton on December 20. The pair allegedly had false identification and active warrants for their arrest.
Bakery moving into former Food Florist space in Ballston Spa
Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Ballston Spa. The bakery is moving into the former The Food Florist location at 3 Science Street.
NEWS10 ABC
Albany airport issues warning on incoming storm
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those traveling this weekend, the Albany International Airport is warning of potentially severe weather that will begin on Thursday afternoon. Airport personnel are reviewing possible disruptions to the daily flight schedule, especially for flights traveling to the western part of the country, where the storm is expected to have the most adverse impact on air travel.
newyorkalmanack.com
Saratoga County History Happy Hours in Ballston Spa
The Saratoga County History Center will host Saratoga History Happy Hour, a series of three happy hour programs at which local historians or experts weigh in on a variety of historical topics, share their insights, answer audience questions, participate in a trivia contest, and enjoy libations from a New York State craft brewery, set to kick off on Thursday, January 26th.
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Senator Griffo talks Governor's proposal to relocate College of Nano-Science and Engineering from SUNY Poly to University at Albany
UTICA- There is a proposal from the Governor's Office that would re-locate the College of Nano-Science and Engineering from SUNY Poly to the University at Albany. Since the idea surfaced, there has been a lot of lash back from leaders throughout the Mohawk Valley. New York State Senator Joe Griffo...
Police: Washington County CO had fling with inmate
A corrections officer at Washington Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an inmate.
70 Miles An Hour In New York State?
In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
WKTV
UPD identifies suspects in theft at North Utica Walmart with public's help
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police received more than 25 calls from concerned citizens Tuesday to help identify suspects in a theft at the North Utica Walmart. UPD posted a security photo on its Facebook page of four suspects in a theft that happened on Dec. 3. Police received more...
Two Major Accidents on I-84 Prompts Safety Concerns
It was a treacherous week for drivers on I-84. Two major accidents snarled traffic for hours and claimed the life of at least one driver. There is currently an accident investigation of a crash that left a truck driver dead. New York State Police (NYSP) reported that the 69-year-old driver "exited the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the southeast shoulder striking a guide wire, jackknifed and came to rest after hitting a tree." The driver's dog survived the impact.
SP: Albany man shoplifts Kohl’s of over $1,000
An Albany man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly shoplifting a Clifton Park Kohl's multiple times, stealing over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Christopher Freeman, 39, faces two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny.
This Hidden Gem In Upstate New York Is The Perfect Small Town Getaway
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Quiet getaways from the city are a perfect remedy to stressful times, and Upstate New York boasts plenty of tiny cute towns to explore any day.
Police investigating Hudson Falls bank robbery
The Hudson Falls Police Department, the New York State Police, and the Washington County Sheriff's Department is currently investigating an alleged bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning. The robbery took place at the TD Bank on 14 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Moby Rick’s opens new location in Mechanicville
Moby Rick's Seafood opened its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville on Saturday, December 17. For now, only the seafood market is open.
Comments / 1