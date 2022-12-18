ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadalbin, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

newyorkalmanack.com

Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased

Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Two arrested for providing kids with cannabis in Rensselaer County

SCHODACK, NY (WRGB) - State Police in Schodack say they have arrested 23-year-old Kimberly Lyle of Troy and 31-year-old Heather Martino of Castleton on Hudson for allegedly providing three children under 15 years old with marijuana and the means to smoke it. Troopers say one of those children became ill and required medical attention, setting off the investigation into this case after a Child Protection Services referral.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WRGB

From eyesore to restore: Central Warehouse redevelopment receives $9.75 million burst

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany eyesore could have a new lease on life following an almost $10 million dollar surge as part of the Restore New York Communities Initiative. In October, a judge ruled that Albany County was able to move forward in transferring ownership of the property from Evan Blum to a private developer. Following that news, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said the next step would be to re-engage with Columbia Development and Redburn and transfer the project to them.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany airport issues warning on incoming storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For those traveling this weekend, the Albany International Airport is warning of potentially severe weather that will begin on Thursday afternoon. Airport personnel are reviewing possible disruptions to the daily flight schedule, especially for flights traveling to the western part of the country, where the storm is expected to have the most adverse impact on air travel.
ALBANY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Saratoga County History Happy Hours in Ballston Spa

The Saratoga County History Center will host Saratoga History Happy Hour, a series of three happy hour programs at which local historians or experts weigh in on a variety of historical topics, share their insights, answer audience questions, participate in a trivia contest, and enjoy libations from a New York State craft brewery, set to kick off on Thursday, January 26th.
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WIBX 950

70 Miles An Hour In New York State?

In the near future, a trip from Buffalo to Albany could be a little quicker. Perhaps it is time for New York State to increase the speed limit to 70?. The new year is coming and that means there will be new laws and policies in place for New York State. Much of the attention will be on being more energy efficient over the next several years. Even making sure that new builds are powered and heated by electricity and not fossil fuels. Bu maybe we can look at being more efficient in other areas as well.
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Two Major Accidents on I-84 Prompts Safety Concerns

It was a treacherous week for drivers on I-84. Two major accidents snarled traffic for hours and claimed the life of at least one driver. There is currently an accident investigation of a crash that left a truck driver dead. New York State Police (NYSP) reported that the 69-year-old driver "exited the roadway and crashed into a ditch on the southeast shoulder striking a guide wire, jackknifed and came to rest after hitting a tree." The driver's dog survived the impact.
GREENVILLE, NY

