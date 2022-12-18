Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Trust Our Land: Thinking about wildlife and community this holiday season
As our local elk herd descends into our valley, we’re reminded why we put all this effort, time and resources into conservation. These elk aren’t just setting up winter camp in any old lot or park — they’re returning to the winter habitats where they know they’ll find temporary solace.
Vail Town Council delves into Steward Vail pillars on culture, environment￼
The Vail Town Council continued its gradual evaluation of the Steward Vail Plan on Tuesday, looking at community-driven objectives around art and culture as well as environmental stewardship. Once finalized, the plan will map out the town’s plan for its next 10 years as far as advancing and balancing its...
Beaver Creek’s Alpine Kind provides ‘one-of-a-kind’ mountain-themed gifts and apparel
What goods or services do you provide? Alpine Kind is a mountain-themed gift and apparel boutique that provides a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, unique to Beaver Creek. What¹s new or exciting at your place of business? Alpine Kind is focused on providing well-sourced outdoor-themed apparel and gifts that promote an outdoor lifestyle for the entire family. We are making an effort to partner with local nonprofits, like the Gore Range Gravity Alliance and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, to promote an outdoor lifestyle not only in our shop and to the guests of Beaver Creek, but within the community.
Ice skating returns to Nottingham Lake
After a one-year hiatus due to above-average temperatures and less-than-ideal weather conditions, the town of Avon is bringing ice skating back to Nottingham Lake. The town’s staff are working hard to open the ice rink next week with a target date of Monday, Dec. 26. The rink is expected to be open from 3 to 8 p.m. The opening date is contingent upon weather and ice rink conditions over the weekend.
Habitat for Humanity: Home and hope for the holidays
At our recent home dedication, despite freezing temperatures, the feeling of hope, gratitude and community truly made it feel like the “most wonderful time of the year.” We were excited to celebrate home with eight families earlier this week — creating the gift of home, a place where families can thrive.
Romer: My Christmas list for the Vail Valley
Christmas lists are a holiday tradition. In the spirit of the season, here’s a list of things that I’d like to see under the Vail Valley Christmas tree this year:. The health of the business community and the health of the larger community in which it lives are inextricable. The continued success and resiliency of our community depend upon continued business success and the foundation of small businesses that make up our community.
Avon approves 2023 budget, focuses on roads and public works projects
The Avon Town Council unanimously approved the final draft of its 2023 budget on Tuesday, Dec. 13, which shows a heightened focus on infrastructure and public works projects in the new year. Total revenues are projected to remain flat at $40.3 million, while total expenditures are rising by over $12...
Eagle Holiday Lighting Contest participants spread festive cheer
Sometimes, nothing screams holiday spirit like some good, old-fashioned neighborly competition. Eagle is hosting its annual holiday lighting contest, which encouraged locals to be merry and bright with their exterior holiday decorations. Molly Furtado, Eagle special events manager, said she enlisted five Eagle residents to do the 2022 holiday lighting...
CPW investigating potential wolf tracks in South Routt County
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating whether a series of tracks found in South Routt County along County Road 15 belong to wolves. Greg Brice, who frequently walks his dog along the road, found the tracks on Saturday, Dec. 17. Brice said he hasn’t seen any sign of the alleged wolves since, and snowfall on Tuesday, Dec. 20, buried the tracks he had earlier photographed.
Wildlife awareness project sprouts up in Eagle Ranch
The Hardscrabble Trails Coalition and the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance are teaming up with 970 Design to launch an Eagle-wide education initiative aimed to encourage more responsible coexistence between residents, visitors and wildlife. Hardscrabble Trails Coalition secretary Nicole Asselin said the Eagle Ranch Wildlife Committee funded $40,000 toward an...
Paul Cuthbertson Foundation hosting a fundraiser at Harvest Restaurant on Dec. 22
The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation has announced the latest round of recipients of its “Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarships” awarded in honor of Cuthbertson, a Vail native who died in the spring of 2019. This year’s funding was awarded to 11 young dreamers who “demonstrated need, a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits,” according to a news release from the organization.
Water tank to be new Minturn commission’s first act of historic preservation
Formed over the course of 2022, Minturn’s new Historic Preservation Commission has created a preservation plan for the town and is on pace to become a certified local government through the National Park Service and State Historic Preservation Office. The Minturn Town Council on Wednesday is expected to pass...
Eagle County-based firm can help you create a dream garage
Business name: Mountain Garage Solutions. Location: We’re based in Eagle, and serve Eagle, Summit and Pitkin counties. Contact information: Call 970-401-5026 or email MGSVail1@gmail.com. Tell your story!. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. To learn more, email business editor...
This Abandoned Colorado Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
As landscapes change and industry changes, many towns and neighborhoods throughout America have become forgotten. The state of Colorado contains an estimated 1,500 ghost towns–one of the highest in the nation.
Gypsum’s Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is open
Business name: Little Bird Commissary Kitchen. Location: We’re in Gypsum, near Costco. Owners: Anne and Scott Pasquale. Contact information: Call 970-390-0234 or email littlebirdcommissarykitchen@gmail.com. What goods or services do you provide? The primary role of Little Bird Commissary Kitchen is to be a state-of-the-art shared commercial kitchen space. The...
Henry Beguelin opens new location in Vail
Business name: Henry Beguelin. Location: 166 East Gore Creek Drive, Vail. Contact information: Call 970-274-3025. What goods or services do you provide? Leather goods including shoes, handbags, wallets, belts and home decor. Tell your story!. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail...
New wine bar and restaurant Social Oak now open in Eagle
A new wine bar and restaurant called Social Oak officially opened its doors in Eagle last week. The restaurant launched its full lunch and dinner menus on Dec. 12 after a week-long soft opening period, and is now open for business every day except Tuesday. Social Oak combines an international...
Athletic Club at The Westin hosting holiday dance party to honor Stephen “tWitch” Boss
What: Holiday Dance Party to honor Stephen “tWitch” Boss. When: Dec. 23, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Athletic Club at The Westin is hosting a holiday dance party to honor Stephen “tWitch” Boss on Friday, Dec. 23, in partnership with SpeakUp ReachOut, the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Eagle County.
Meghan Gallegos honored with Vail Health Elevate Award
Meghan Gallegos has been named the third recipient of the Vail Health Elevate Award. Vail Health created the Elevate Award in June 2022 to give patients and their families an opportunity to nominate and thank employees who have touched their lives in some way. Based at the Vail Health Hospital...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0