ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moro, AR

6-year-old boy found buried under floor of Arkansas home. A girl was rescued, cops say

By Mitchell Willetts
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jz9Rl_0jmpVrOx00

Police found the body of a 6-year-old boy buried under the floor of an Arkansas home, according to state investigators. They also rescued a young girl who was living there, authorities say.

Arkansas State Police were called to the address — in the small eastern Arkansas community of Moro — by Lee County sheriff’s deputies around 10:45 p.m. on Dec. 16, police said in a news release.

The mother of the children, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, was taken into custody, along with 33-year-old Nathan Bridges, the release said.

The boy was buried beneath a hallway floor, police said. Investigators believe he died as long as three months ago, as a result of injuries inflicted at the home.

Police found a girl the same age as the boy with burns to her scalp, which is also being investigated. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Both adults are charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, endangering the welfare of a minor and tampering with physical evidence, the release said.

Moro is roughly 85 miles east of downtown Little Rock.

Missing man’s body found among three sets of human remains in remote area, CA cops say

Missing woman’s body found dismembered after husband killed her, Pennsylvania cops say

8-year-old’s body was in trailer as couple drove across multiple state lines, cops say

22-year-old mom killed her toddler and tossed him in a dumpster, Georgia officials say

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Child’s body found buried in Arkansas home

UPDATE: A man and woman are being held in jail without bond after a 6-year-old boy was found dead beneath a wooden floor inside a home in Moro, Arkansas. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a six-year-old boy was found under a hallway floor inside a home in Lee County, Arkansas on Friday. Around 10:45 […]
MORO, AR
WREG

Two charged after kidnapping, carjacking in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged in a kidnapping incident that began in Hickory Hill on Dec. 16. According to police, Devon Flowers and Tavious Bobbitt approached a man with an AR pistol near the intersection of Sandy Park and Shelby Drive. Court documents say the man was standing outside of his Nissan […]
MEMPHIS, TN
MyArkLaMiss

Family mourns after football player fatally shot in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto County family is mourning the loss of a professional football player who was shot and killed in Walls, Mississippi over the weekend. On the gridiron is where Christian Saulsberry shined. It’s where his mother, Melissa Smith, saw a twinkle in his eyes at a young age. “I said Christian, if […]
WALLS, MS
Kait 8

FOUND: Crews called to search for man

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police searched for a man that went hunting Sunday. He is now found. Police found the man right before 9 Sunday evening. According to the Poinsett County Sherriff’s Office, a family called the office around 7 Sunday evening. They were told the man went...
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
WREG

Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
MARVELL, AR
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
939
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy