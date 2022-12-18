SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol arrested a man on Thursday in connection to three reported sexual assaults along Highway 99 northbound near Sacramento. According to CHP, all three reports involved a male with a similar description, driving a car with a similar description, and accusing him of assaulting women. All three were also within a 2.4-mile radius and off of the highway. CHP believes that the person they arrested is the suspect in these three assaults.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO