Sacramento County, CA

KCRA.com

5 people taken to hospital after crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento on Monday, according to the fire department. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 26) The crash happened on the 400 block of I Street and involved two vehicles, officials said. Sacramento Fire officials said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Pedestrian killed in Highway 50 crash, Sacramento sheriff says

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A pedestrian died Friday night after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened on the westbound Hwy. 50 onramp at Sunrise Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. It is unknown what time the crash happened and what led up to it.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

1 dead in Rio Linda house fire, Sac Metro Fire officials confirm

RIO LINDA, Calif. — A woman died in a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Officials said they immediately went inside the home to fight the aggressive fire and search for any victims after it was reported one person was still inside.
RIO LINDA, CA
KCRA.com

Vehicle crashes into Sacramento apartment complex, causes evacuation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews evacuated a two-story apartment building on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento after a car drove into it on Sunday. The Sacramento Fire Department said that nobody was injured but PG&E responded to the scene for gas repairs. Gas in the building was shut off initially...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Bicyclist hit by SUV and killed in North Sacramento, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bicyclist was hit by an SUV on Auburn Boulevard just south of Madison Avenue in North Sacramento on Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers said that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas eve in a heavily traveled area for bicyclists...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Suspected serial rapist arrested by CHP; assaults occurred in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol arrested a man on Thursday in connection to three reported sexual assaults along Highway 99 northbound near Sacramento. According to CHP, all three reports involved a male with a similar description, driving a car with a similar description, and accusing him of assaulting women. All three were also within a 2.4-mile radius and off of the highway. CHP believes that the person they arrested is the suspect in these three assaults.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Fairfield Police: 'Major' collision causing road closures over the weekend

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police officers were on the scene of a fatal traffic collision on E. Tabor, the department said Saturday. Fairfield Police told KCRA 3 that a 62-year-old man from Vacaville was involved in a motor vehicle accident but his formal cause of death is still to be determined by an autopsy.
FAIRFIELD, CA
KCRA.com

Marine born in Lodi died while on duty, officials say

LODI, Calif. — A Marine who was born in Lodi has died while on duty, officials said Friday. Cpl. Elwin Ramirez was serving at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, at the time of his death. He was part of a security group. The cause of his death is...
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands celebrate Christmas Eve at Bayside in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Thousands of people celebrated Christmas Eve Saturday at Bayside Church. Four services were held throughout the day at the Roseville location. "It's just a moment to pause," said senior pastor Andrew McCourt. "We're hoping that they get a stop but that they get to connect with something a little bit deeper."
ROSEVILLE, CA

