Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Woman dies after artificial Christmas tree sparks house fire in Sacramento County
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A woman who was pulled from a house fire in North Highlands Sunday morning has died, family told KCRA 3 on Monday. She is credited by the family as the reason they were able to escape. The house fire was sparked by an artificial Christmas...
KCRA.com
Sacramento Sheriff's Office looking for multiple hit-and-run suspects from Antelope crash
ANTELOPE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is looking for multiple suspects after pursuing a stolen vehicle near Antelope Road and Monument Drive on Saturday. According to the sheriff's office, the suspects hit a vehicle and then ran off. One person in the car that was hit was transported to the hospital.
KCRA.com
44-year-old man killed in Sutter County crash on Christmas night, CHP says
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A 44-year-old man died after a head-on crash in Sutter County on Christmas night, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 26) The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on South George Washington Boulevard, officials said. CHP said an 18-year-old driver,...
KCRA.com
Rancho Cordova man killed after vehicle overturns in Merced County canal
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — A Rancho Cordova man died after the vehicle he was in overturned in a canal in Merced County on Christmas Eve, the California Highway Patrol said. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 26) CHP responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on State Route 33...
KCRA.com
5 people taken to hospital after crash in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento on Monday, according to the fire department. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 26) The crash happened on the 400 block of I Street and involved two vehicles, officials said. Sacramento Fire officials said...
KCRA.com
Pedestrian killed in Highway 50 crash, Sacramento sheriff says
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A pedestrian died Friday night after they were hit by a vehicle on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The crash happened on the westbound Hwy. 50 onramp at Sunrise Boulevard, the sheriff's office said. It is unknown what time the crash happened and what led up to it.
KCRA.com
1 dead in Rio Linda house fire, Sac Metro Fire officials confirm
RIO LINDA, Calif. — A woman died in a house fire in Rio Linda on Saturday morning, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Officials said they immediately went inside the home to fight the aggressive fire and search for any victims after it was reported one person was still inside.
KCRA.com
Vehicle crashes into Sacramento apartment complex, causes evacuation
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews evacuated a two-story apartment building on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento after a car drove into it on Sunday. The Sacramento Fire Department said that nobody was injured but PG&E responded to the scene for gas repairs. Gas in the building was shut off initially...
KCRA.com
Bicyclist hit by SUV and killed in North Sacramento, CHP says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bicyclist was hit by an SUV on Auburn Boulevard just south of Madison Avenue in North Sacramento on Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers said that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas eve in a heavily traveled area for bicyclists...
KCRA.com
1 person in critical condition after early morning house fire in North Highlands, officials say
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — An early morning house fire in North Highlands left one person in critical condition, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Fire crews were called out to a home with heavy fire conditions around 2 a.m. Sunday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
KCRA.com
Suspected serial rapist arrested by CHP; assaults occurred in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol arrested a man on Thursday in connection to three reported sexual assaults along Highway 99 northbound near Sacramento. According to CHP, all three reports involved a male with a similar description, driving a car with a similar description, and accusing him of assaulting women. All three were also within a 2.4-mile radius and off of the highway. CHP believes that the person they arrested is the suspect in these three assaults.
KCRA.com
Fairfield Police: 'Major' collision causing road closures over the weekend
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police officers were on the scene of a fatal traffic collision on E. Tabor, the department said Saturday. Fairfield Police told KCRA 3 that a 62-year-old man from Vacaville was involved in a motor vehicle accident but his formal cause of death is still to be determined by an autopsy.
KCRA.com
Students at Sacramento school sent home early following water main break
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Students at Luther Burbank High School were sent home Wednesday due to an issue with the water. A water main break left the campus without any running water. Crews were out early Wednesday to fix the issue. The school had brought out bottled water for drinking,...
KCRA.com
Displaced Stockton elderly face 'tough' holidays after apartment explosion: 'I can’t even think of Christmas'
STOCKTON, Calif. — Spending Christmas alone at a hotel with little to no personal belongings is not what a group of elderly Stockton residents had in mind. But this is their reality after an explosion damaged multiple units at the Inglewood Gardens apartments weeks prior and left them displaced.
KCRA.com
Marine born in Lodi died while on duty, officials say
LODI, Calif. — A Marine who was born in Lodi has died while on duty, officials said Friday. Cpl. Elwin Ramirez was serving at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, at the time of his death. He was part of a security group. The cause of his death is...
KCRA.com
Volunteers spread holiday cheer for those experiencing homelessness on Christmas morning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of volunteers in Sacramento had an early wake-up call Christmas morning — all for a good cause. The group gathered at Cesar Chavez Plaza before the sun came up to help spread holiday cheer to those without a home. See more in the...
KCRA.com
Thousands celebrate Christmas Eve at Bayside in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Thousands of people celebrated Christmas Eve Saturday at Bayside Church. Four services were held throughout the day at the Roseville location. "It's just a moment to pause," said senior pastor Andrew McCourt. "We're hoping that they get a stop but that they get to connect with something a little bit deeper."
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Heavy rain and high winds arrive late Monday night in the Sacramento area
Heavy rain and wind is forecast across Northern California, prompting KCRA 3’s weather team to call for an Alert Day both Monday night and Tuesday. “Be prepared if you live along a creek bed or a stream that those could rise rapidly as that rain comes down, especially overnight tonight into tomorrow,” meteorologist Tamara Berg said.
KCRA.com
Northern California Christmas forecast: Foggy start then mild temps Sunday; Next week brings rain, gusty winds
Christmas Day in Northern California will bring pleasant weather conditions once the Valley and Delta fog lifts later in the morning. Our next storm system will arrive late Monday night with heavy rain and wind. Here's what to know about the rest of the holiday weekend for the Sacramento area...
KCRA.com
'Frustrated and disappointed': Christmas Day flights canceled, delayed in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several flights out of Sacramento International Airport (SMF) were canceled or delayed Christmas Day, leaving travelers to change their holiday plans at the last minute. Many of the arriving and departing flights from SMF that were cancelled or delayed were with Southwest Airlines. Travelers said that...
Comments / 1