Looking for a new car? Stellantis shares most available list for Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler

By Eric D. Lawrence
 4 days ago

The auto industry's been grappling with one challenge after another the last few years.

More recently, vehicle availability caused by supply chain ripples and parts shortages has been an issue, prompting some consumers to consider vehicles that might not be their first choice or leading them to lengthy waiting lists.

But never fear, say the folks at Stellantis , the company behind brands as diverse as Jeep and Maserati. Although there's no Maserati model on its list, Stellantis did provide the Detroit Free Press, a USA TODAY Network publication, with a number of other models that it says are its most available models right now.

As part of an occasional series, the Free Press is asking automakers to share the models that consumers will have a better shot at getting their hands on.

Here's what Stellantis provided (the manufacturer's suggested retail prices do not include destination charges, which vary by model):

Most available Alfa Romeo model

2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio: The Alfa Romeo Stelvio plays in the luxury midsize SUV segment. The Stelvio (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price of the top two volume Stelvio trims are TI, $51,160, and Veloce, $52,630) features a four-cylinder turbocharged engine with 280 horsepower. The Quadrifoglio performance model features 505 horsepower from a turbocharged V6. The Stelvio comes in four trims: Sprint, Ti, Veloce and Quadrifoglio. All trims include all-wheel drive except Sprint, where it is optional. The Stelvio is produced at the Cassino Plant in San Germano, Italy.

The 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Provided by Stellantis

New-car prices remain historically high: Here's how to score a year-end deal this December

Most available Chrysler model

2022 Chrysler Pacifica : The Chrysler Pacifica (MSRP starting at $37,020) has available AWD capability paired with Pacifica’s class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating, "more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry" and is available in multiple trim levels. Built in Windsor, Ontario, dealerships in Michigan are seeing their inventory replenished quickly despite high turnover rates.

The 2022 Chrysler Pacifica offers available all-wheel drive (AWD) with the most advanced AWD system in its class, and the only one to offer AWD along with Stow ’n Go seating. Provided by Stellantis

2022 Chrysler 300 : The Chrysler 300 (MSRP starting at $33,545), with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 paired with the standard TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission on the base Touring model. (The new 2023 Chrysler 300C, which was announced during the return of the Detroit auto show this year, saw reservations for the vehicle sell out in 12 hours.) The Chrysler 300 is built at the Brampton Assembly plant in Brampton in Ontario, Canada.

The 2022 Chrysler 300S. Provided by Stellantis

'Electrified roadways': Coils hidden in streets could charge your electric vehicle while you drive

Ram recalls 1.4 million pickup trucks: Tailgate issue could cause cargo to spill on road

Most available Dodge model

2022 Dodge Challenger and 2022 Dodge Charger: Both the Challenger GT and GT AWD, starting at $33,940 MSRP and $36,940, respectively, meet the availability test. V8s can be harder to come by because of demand related to the end-of-production and special edition announcements for gas-powered Chargers and Challengers , but V6 options also provide a heavy dose of horsepower. The V6-powered GT can deliver 303 horsepower with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. The Charger, "America’s only four-door muscle car," offers a range of engine options as well as eight models. But the available Charger SXT and SXT AWD models, which start at $32,645 MSRP and $36,640, respectively, feature the Pentastar V6 and up to 300 horsepower. Both the Challenger and Charger are built at the Brampton Assembly plant in Ontario, Canada.

The 2022 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, foreground and 2022 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, with SRT Black appearance package. Provided by Stellantis

Most available Jeep model

2022 Jeep Gladiator: The 2022 Jeep Gladiator (MSRP starting at $37,565) offers a couple of powertrain options, including a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine and a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel engine, both with engine stop-start. Gladiator is one of the few midsize trucks to offer a six-speed manual transmission in addition to its available eight-speed automatic. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle with unsurpassed capability. The Gladiator is built in Toledo, Ohio.

The 2022 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon. Provided by Stellantis

Ford: Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker

2022 Jeep Compass: The 2022 Jeep Compass (MSRP starting at $26,785) provides customers 4x4 capability, with a fuel-efficient powertrain, and new suspension tuning and upgraded steering to boost on-road driving dynamics. Standard safety and security features now on all trims include full-speed forward collision warning with active braking, pedestrian/cyclist automatic emergency braking, active lane management, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross path detection systems. Next-generation technologies now offered on Compass include an available 10.25-inch frameless full-color thin-film transistor digital cluster, an 8.4-inch (largest standard entry-level touch screen in its class) and a new 10.1-inch digital infotainment touchscreen. The Compass is built in Toluca, Mexico.

The 2022 Jeep Compass with the High Altitude package. Provided by Stellantis

Robotaxi: Your next Uber ride in Las Vegas could be in an autonomous vehicle

Most available Ram model

2022 Ram 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4x4 V6: Big Horn (MSRP of $48,505) is the brand's high-volume trim. The pickup's safety and security features, include available forward collision warning with active braking, pedestrian emergency braking, and LaneSense lane departure warning with lane keep assist. The 2022 RAM 1500, the winner this year of a JD Power APEAL model-level award for the third year in a row, includes available features on top of its truck credentials like its Uconnect 5C navigation with 12-inch display, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, class-exclusive RamBox storage as well as in-floor storage. The Ram 1500 is built in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Big Horn. Provided by Stellantis

Contact Eric D. Lawrence: elawrence@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter: @_ericdlawrence .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Looking for a new car? Stellantis shares most available list for Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler

Related
Benzinga

Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector

Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
TheStreet

Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own...
denver7.com

These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker

Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar

Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Bricked After Charging At Electrify America Station

The Ford F-150 Lightning has enjoyed tremendous success since its launch, and remains in such high demand to this day that FoMoCo is still working to fulfill all of its initial orders for the EV pickup. Aside from winning universal praise from critics and some pretty prestigious awards, the F-150 Lightning is also a strategically critical vehicle for The Blue Oval itself as it pivots more toward electric vehicles and away from gas-powered models. However, Ford F-150 Lightning owners must rely on third-party charging networks while on the road, and one of them – an Electrify America station – reportedly bricked one person’s pickup while it was charging recently.
NEWPORT, OR
The Independent

Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity

Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
notebookcheck.net

Coke beats the Pepsi Tesla Semi deliveries by a week as Renault trolls its belated launch

A few weeks back, the Volvo-owned Renault Trucks issued a gentle tease to Tesla where it stealthily mocked the overpromise-and-underdeliver habits of its CEO Elon Musk, saying that while some "talk the talk, others walk the walk." Needless to say, it was regarding Tesla's Semi long-haul electric truck release promises that started in 2017 and are now in their fifth year with an imminent delivery of 15 Semis to the first customer Pepsi scheduled for December 1.
24/7 Wall St.

Rivian Falls Apart

Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
freightwaves.com

Falling freight rates shutter Iowa trucking company after 24 years

Family-owned Mid Continent Trucking of Denison, Iowa, notified drivers and employees recently that after 24 years, the refrigerated carrier was ceasing operations two days after Thanksgiving because of worsening economic conditions and tumbling freight rates. An email about the closing created some confusion, but the company says all displaced employees...
DENISON, IA
