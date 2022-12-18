Phoenix Police investigating shooting near 52nd Street and Thomas Road
Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting near 52nd Street and Thomas Road Saturday night.
When officers arrived at an apartment complex, they found one man who was shot.
Police rendered aid until the fire department was able to arrive and take the man to the hospital.
Officers detained a suspect and questioned him, however, no arrest has been made.
The victim has serious injuries but is expected to survive.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Comments / 2