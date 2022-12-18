ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jan. 6 committee to weigh actions against GOP lawmakers who flouted subpoenas, Schiff says

By Ken Tran, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack will also vote on how to handle Republican members of Congress who defied the committee’s subpoenas in addition to its votes on whether to issue a criminal referral of former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department.

“We will also be considering what’s the appropriate remedy for members of Congress who ignored congressional subpoenas as well as the evidence that was so pertinent to our investigation,” Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. and a member of the committee, told CNN’s State of the Union.

Related: Jan. 6 committee's Monday decision on Trump key to public legacy and Justice investigation

Earlier this year, the committee issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP representatives to testify to the committee about their involvement with Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election: Reps. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama. All five ignored the subpoenas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8eQg_0jmpVdI100
US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Al Drago, Bloomberg

Schiff declined to provide specific details as to what the committee will vote on, but said the committee has weighed various options including censures and referrals to the House Ethics Committee.

“We have weighed, what is the remedy for members of Congress? Is it a criminal referral to another branch of government or is it better that the Congress police its own?” Schiff said.

Stay in the conversation on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

On whether the committee will issue a criminal referral of Trump to the Department of Justice, Schiff said he did not “want to telegraph too much,” but that he personally thought “there’s sufficient evidence to charge the president.”

“The evidence seems pretty plain to me,” Schiff said. “This is someone who tried to interfere with a joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the Capitol. If that’s not criminal, then I don’t know what is.”

Next Jan. 6 committee hearing is Monday: Panel to vote on criminal recommendations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06zDTh_0jmpVdI100
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. Jose Luis Magana, AP

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 committee to weigh actions against GOP lawmakers who flouted subpoenas, Schiff says

Comments / 39

Washingtonian
4d ago

Republicans have sure shown their true colors. They all need to be held accountable or I have lost faith in our justice system. If you have money you can thumb your nose 👃 at the law.

Reply(6)
12
Kalvin Click
4d ago

truly hope I get to see what Schiff has coming to him. pushed Russian collision knowing full well it was a lie. Claimed to have the exact transcript from Trump and Ukraine leaders. when the real transcript came out it was like 2 completely different transcripts. one made up lie after another from Schiffty and not one thing done to him. Some still believe him. SAD

Reply(3)
12
God OfHell
2d ago

When will Democrats be held accountable? We saw them insight riots over the summer, leading up to Jan.6. They bailed out criminals that burned and destroyed communities. Yet the politicians involved are not prosecuted like they have done the President. Time to hold the Democrats accountable and charge them for starting up riots.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
News Breaking LIVE

Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed

A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Comes Under Fire After Claiming Most Americans 'Haven't Earned The Right' To Change The Country

Herschel Walker came under fire once again this weekend after the GOP Senate candidate claimed most Americans “haven’t earned the right” to change the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.The controversial claim came on Sunday as the 60-year-old Georgia Senate candidate sat for an interview with conservative media group Creative Destruction Media.During the interview, which was hosted by conservative journalists Christine Dolan and L. Todd Wood, Walker was asked how he felt about young American voters who seek to change the country from what it was like when the former NFL football star-turned-wannabe senator was a child.“I think our biggest problem, we...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

720K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy