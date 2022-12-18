ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chardon, OH

Chardon Fire Department battles fire at Char-Mills Apartments

By AJ Smith
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5jhI_0jmpVPsj00

Seven area fire departments arrived at the Char-Mills Apartments in Chardon to assist with a fire Sunday morning, according to the Chardon Fire Department.

The fire has been contained to one unit in the apartment building and the occupants of that unit have been taken to the hospital for observations, Chardon Fire said.

No further details have been provided at this time.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland Sunday at 10

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofmentor.com

Important Information Regarding Winter Storm Elliot

The City of Mentor has been preparing for the pending winter storm all week. We have been in close communication with the Lake County EMA, National Weather Service, ODOT, other municipalities, and other agencies. WE ARE HERE FOR YOU. Public Works, Police, and Fire crews will be fully staffed throughout...
MENTOR, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy