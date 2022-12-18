Chardon Fire Department battles fire at Char-Mills Apartments

Seven area fire departments arrived at the Char-Mills Apartments in Chardon to assist with a fire Sunday morning, according to the Chardon Fire Department.

The fire has been contained to one unit in the apartment building and the occupants of that unit have been taken to the hospital for observations, Chardon Fire said.

No further details have been provided at this time.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: Good Morning Cleveland Sunday at 10

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.