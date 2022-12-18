ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland police seek suspect accused of shooting at apartment in Kennedy Park

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are searching for a man accused of shooting at an apartment in Kennedy Park and then fleeing the scene at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Police responded to multiple reports of gunshots heard in the East Bayside neighborhood and upon arrival discovered evidence that "bullets had been fired through windows and walls" at 11 Kennedy Park, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Bullets found in baby’s room after shots fired into Portland home

PORTLAND, Maine — The windows above the front door at 11 Kennedy Park are riddled with bullet holes. Portland police said about 10 p.m. Wednesday night a gray or black car pulled into the apartment complex, the driver got out, knocked on the door and as a family member inside started to walk down the stairs, a man holding a rifle began firing.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Maine Man Charged With Shooting His Brother

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of his brother. The press release explains that just before 6:30 on Monday evening, police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 2 in Rumford.
RUMFORD, ME
WMTW

Maine man critically hurt in Rumford shooting

RUMFORD, Maine — Maine State Police are investigating a shooting in Rumford. Officers with the Rumford Police Department were first called to a home on Route 2 just before 6:30 p.m. Monday night. When they arrived, officers found 23-year-old Drew McKenna of Rumford with a gunshot wound. He was...
RUMFORD, ME
WMTW

Police say missing Maine teen has been located

WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WEST PARIS, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Dead Following Monday Morning Crash

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a 30 year old Midcoast Maine woman is dead following a Monday morning crash. The press release explained that, at about 8 AM on Monday, 30 year old Tambara Arnold, of Belmont (Maine), lost control of her 2001 Toyota 4Runner on Route 131 in Belmont.
BELMONT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-15. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 5. John R. Gorham, 36,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 171 calls for service for the period of Dec. 13 to Dec. 20. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,403 calls for service. Alan B. Bragg, 38, of Warren was issued a summons Dec. 17 for Attaching False Plates, on Winslows Mills Road, Waldoboro, by Deputy Owen Beattie.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Maine mother sentenced for killing toddler son

BELFAST, Maine — A Stockton Springs woman will spend 47 years in prison for killing her 3-year-old son. In October, a jury found Jessica Williams, a.k.a. Jessica Trefethen, guilty of depraved indifference murder in the death of her son, Maddox Williams. Trefethen was sentenced Tuesday morning in Waldo County...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
WMTW

Maine Turnpike reopens in Portland after lunchtime crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A crash shut down part of the Maine Turnpike in Portland around the lunchtime rush Monday. The Maine Turnpike Authority said the crash happened around mile 48 and that traffic headed south was being diverted off the highway at Exit 48. That is the exit for Larrabee Road.
PORTLAND, ME
lcnme.com

GSB Evacuates Due to Bomb Threat

Great Salt Bay Community School was evacuated due to a potential threat the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 21. The building was safe and cleared by 1 p.m., according to a letter sent to GSB and AOS 93 families from Superintendent Lynsey Johnston later in the day. There were no injuries...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
