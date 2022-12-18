PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are searching for a man accused of shooting at an apartment in Kennedy Park and then fleeing the scene at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Police responded to multiple reports of gunshots heard in the East Bayside neighborhood and upon arrival discovered evidence that "bullets had been fired through windows and walls" at 11 Kennedy Park, according to a news release issued Thursday by the Portland Police Department.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 13 HOURS AGO