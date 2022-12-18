Read full article on original website
Drevin Simmons
3d ago
13 pounds sounds like a lot but it really is not. I hate how the media hypes it up! they think they had a huge bust with 13lbs. 😂 get real guys.
Reply(3)
5
Julie Clark
4d ago
I don't believe much of what is put out there anymore there is just to much corruption cause all of a sudden they busting all these people and large amount of drugs and then nothing for a long while until they are under suspicion again for wrong doing and then they get a pat on the back again. just my opinion
Reply
4
Ian Dietrich
4d ago
And it’s never going to stop until this current administration is out of office.
Reply(10)
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responds to flipped truck in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash in Mayes County Thursday. The wreck occurred on US 412. Troopers said there were no injuries. OHP took the opportunity to remind drivers to take it slow if they are out driving.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Six people arrested in connection to Osage County murder, more arrests expected
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Six people have been arrested in connection to the murder of Corey Dell Sequiche. Sequiche’s body was found last month near Zink Ranch in Skiatook. According to a Facebook post from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
kaynewscow.com
Osage County Sheriff investigators arrest six in murder investigation
PAWHUSKA — Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden reports that deputies have arrested six people in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Afton resident Corey Dell Sequichie. Sequichie’s body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County in November. Virden reports that Dacia Rae Dorris,...
KTUL
Texas man dead after wreck with tractor-trailer, truck near Luther, Okla.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man died Thursday morning after a wreck with two other vehicles in Lincoln County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says. Around 8:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer and two trucks were involved in a collision on I-44, four miles south of Luther. Adelfino Alaniz, 77, was pronounced...
KTUL
Tulsa police reports rise in gift card scams
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has seen a rise in gift card scams at local businesses. TPD says they have received reports of citizens buying gift cards, but once they attempt to use them the money has already been spent. Police say in these situations, a...
Police chase reaches 100 mph, spans two counties in Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase stretched from Wagoner County to east Tulsa. Deputies say the man reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed out near I-44 and Memorial. Deputies say he tried to run off, but he was captured.
KTUL
AAA Oklahoma receives over 500 calls for roadside assistance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AAA Oklahoma says it's received 546 calls since midnight Thursday. All AAA resources are being utilized to respond to all calls as quickly as possible, the business said. They said the three most common reasons for calls are for a tow due to vehicle failure...
KTUL
Bartlesville police officer resigns amid internal investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville police officer under investigation by the department resigned, effective Wednesday. On Nov. 8, BPD officials were made aware of allegations that the officer had inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness, BPD said in a statement released Thursday. The officer was...
Tulsa County sod farmers robbed of thousands of dollars in copper
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is investigating Tuesday after four different sod farmers reported tens of thousands of dollars in copper stolen from their farms.
KTUL
Woman recounts being stuck on Turner Turnpike for hours
TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of drivers heading westbound on the Turner Turnpike were stopped for hours during a snowy Thursday morning commute. An accident involving two semi-trucks and three cars blocked off the road. Bethany Park said she was trying to exit to Sapulpa after dropping off her kids...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Bartlesville officer resigns amid conduct investigation, OSBI continues to investigate
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — A Bartlesville police officer at the center of a multi-agency investigation has resigned. Earlier this month, FOX23 told you about allegations involving the officer, who was accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness. The Bartlesville Police Department launched an internal investigation while...
Ex-Sedgwick County deputy involved in racist text messages loses certification after stalking
He had previously resigned after being arrested.
KTEN.com
Investigations continue into illegal Oklahoma marijuana farms
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Over the past two-and-a-half years, agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics have shut down around 200 illegal marijuana grow farms with ties to worldwide criminal organizations, many of which were raided this year. "These are criminal organizations that have been around for decades moving...
Driver ejected, seriously injured in Wichita crash
A Belle Plaine man was hospitalized on Wednesday after being ejected in a crash on I-135 in Wichita.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen on Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville man was seen this Wednesday afternoon in Washington County Court on a charge alleging domestic abuse. According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched for a domestic abuse call around 2 pm Tuesday afternoon. Byric Ogans was arrested after the victim reported that she had been yelled at...
Wichita police officer charged by DA’s office
A Wichita police officer has been charged following an aggravated assault firearms investigation from November.
Homeless man sentenced in deadly beating on Seneca Street Bridge in Wichita
David Chandler and Abel Molina reportedly attacked Blake Barnes with pipes or bars after Barnes allegedly entered Chandler’s tent and stole a walking stick, court records say.
Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash
Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest two after early morning chase in stolen car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two people after a short chase in a stolen car early Monday morning in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa police say around 3 a.m., the FLOCK Safety System alerted officers of a stolen car in the area of 51st and Lewis.
Comments / 25