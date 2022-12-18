ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Drevin Simmons
3d ago

13 pounds sounds like a lot but it really is not. I hate how the media hypes it up! they think they had a huge bust with 13lbs. 😂 get real guys.

Julie Clark
4d ago

I don't believe much of what is put out there anymore there is just to much corruption cause all of a sudden they busting all these people and large amount of drugs and then nothing for a long while until they are under suspicion again for wrong doing and then they get a pat on the back again. just my opinion

Ian Dietrich
4d ago

And it’s never going to stop until this current administration is out of office.

KRMG

Driver leads deputy on chase early Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — A driver led a Wagoner County deputy through Tulsa after failing to stop early Wednesday, authorities said. The attempted traffic stop started on Kenosha in Broken Arrow and then continued until the driver ended up at Bristol Park Apartments near 41st and Garnett. Two people inside...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Osage County Sheriff investigators arrest six in murder investigation

PAWHUSKA — Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden reports that deputies have arrested six people in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Afton resident Corey Dell Sequichie. Sequichie’s body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County in November. Virden reports that Dacia Rae Dorris,...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Texas man dead after wreck with tractor-trailer, truck near Luther, Okla.

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man died Thursday morning after a wreck with two other vehicles in Lincoln County, Oklahoma Highway Patrol says. Around 8:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer and two trucks were involved in a collision on I-44, four miles south of Luther. Adelfino Alaniz, 77, was pronounced...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police reports rise in gift card scams

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has seen a rise in gift card scams at local businesses. TPD says they have received reports of citizens buying gift cards, but once they attempt to use them the money has already been spent. Police say in these situations, a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

AAA Oklahoma receives over 500 calls for roadside assistance

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AAA Oklahoma says it's received 546 calls since midnight Thursday. All AAA resources are being utilized to respond to all calls as quickly as possible, the business said. They said the three most common reasons for calls are for a tow due to vehicle failure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Bartlesville police officer resigns amid internal investigation

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Bartlesville police officer under investigation by the department resigned, effective Wednesday. On Nov. 8, BPD officials were made aware of allegations that the officer had inappropriate sexual contact with a confidential informant or witness, BPD said in a statement released Thursday. The officer was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KTUL

Woman recounts being stuck on Turner Turnpike for hours

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of drivers heading westbound on the Turner Turnpike were stopped for hours during a snowy Thursday morning commute. An accident involving two semi-trucks and three cars blocked off the road. Bethany Park said she was trying to exit to Sapulpa after dropping off her kids...
SAPULPA, OK
KTEN.com

Investigations continue into illegal Oklahoma marijuana farms

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Over the past two-and-a-half years, agents from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics have shut down around 200 illegal marijuana grow farms with ties to worldwide criminal organizations, many of which were raided this year. "These are criminal organizations that have been around for decades moving...
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen on Domestic Abuse

A Bartlesville man was seen this Wednesday afternoon in Washington County Court on a charge alleging domestic abuse. According to an affidavit, an officer was dispatched for a domestic abuse call around 2 pm Tuesday afternoon. Byric Ogans was arrested after the victim reported that she had been yelled at...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Prosecutors Charge Woman With Negligent Homicide For A Deadly Broken Arrow Crash

Prosecutors have charged a woman with negligent homicide for a deadly Broken Arrow crash. Tulsa County Deputies say they arrested Deborah Evans on Monday. According to Broken Arrow Police, on November 10th, Patrick Ray was driving his Corvette west on Kenosha at Olive, and Evans was heading east in her SUV. Police say Evans allegedly made a left turn in front of Ray, killing him.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest two after early morning chase in stolen car

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has arrested two people after a short chase in a stolen car early Monday morning in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa police say around 3 a.m., the FLOCK Safety System alerted officers of a stolen car in the area of 51st and Lewis.
TULSA, OK

