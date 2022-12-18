ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Sam LaPorta explains why he wants to play in Iowa's bowl game against Kentucky

Sam LaPorta, Iowa’s star tight end, will play in the upcoming game against Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. The Iowa Hawkeye’s offense struggled this season scoring just 17.9 points per game but despite that LaPorta was able to get a good level of production this year. According to PFF in 2021, he led the B1G with 53 receptions for 670 yards and had an impressive 206 yards after contact.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Comeback

College basketball world reacts to Iowa’s historic upset loss

The Iowa Hawkeyes took on the Eastern Illinois Panthers in what was expected to be a walkover opponent for Iowa. However, things did *not* go to plan for Iowa, and they suffered what’s undoubtedly one of the biggest college basketball upsets in recent memory. Iowa blew an eight-point halftime lead and lost 92-83 to an Eastern Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to Iowa’s historic upset loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa Football Recruiting: Texas RB Terrell Washington Jr. Commits to Hawkeyes

With the early national signing day fast approaching, the Iowa Hawkeyes have been putting in a lot of work both on the recruiting class of 2023 and in the transfer portal. In the last 24 hours, the Hawkeyes have added another commitment from the prep ranks and over the last several weeks, they’ve added a pair of impact transfers from Michigan.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz reveals QB situation ahead of Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky

Kirk Ferentz answered some questions regarding Iowa’s QB situation with its Music City Bowl matchup with Kentucky on the horizon. With Spencer Petras out due to injury and Alex Padilla in the transfer portal, there will be a different face under center. Someone noted that Joe Labas is currently...
LEXINGTON, KY
Scorebook Live

A complete list of Iowa high school football D-I signees

By Kevin White  The Division I football early signing period began Wednesday. Below is a list of Iowa FBS and FCS players who signed Wednesday. If we missed anyone, please email nate@scorebooklive.com DL – Lance Berends, Hartley-Melvin-SanbornWR – Kai Black, UrbandaleDL – Gene Blaylock, ...
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Early Signing Day primer: What you need to know about Iowa's 2023 class

Note: All star ratings and all rankings are based on 247Sports and its composite rankings as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, unless otherwise indicated. A new quarterback, a new tight end, and new results? That’s the hope for Iowa come 2023 thanks to its recruiting class. Iowa won’t tamper...
IOWA CITY, IA
southeasthoops.com

Iowa vs. Kentucky Prediction: Music City Bowl

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Iowa vs. Kentucky prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Wildcats lost five of their final eight games after a 4-0 start, and the offense will look...
LEXINGTON, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa basketball tweaks tip-off times in light of impending severe weather

Iowa basketball is gearing up for a midweek men’s and women’s double-header on Wednesday. In light of the impending severe weather sweeping across the country, the Hawkeyes are shifting those game times. Previously set for a late afternoon and evening doubleheader, Iowa is moving up the tip-off times...
IOWA CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Zach Lutmer Has Committed To The University of Iowa Football Program

Rock Rapids, Iowa — It is official, Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer will be signing a letter of intent to play football with University of Iowa this Wednesday (December 21st) at 2:15 p.m. Lutmer is a three-year starter for the Central Lyon Lions, a three time First-Team All District...
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
progressivegrocer.com

Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves

At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
CORALVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy