Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Fran McCaffery reacts to Hawkeyes’ historically embarrassing loss to Eastern Illinois
Things did not go as planned for Fran McCaffery and the Iowa Hawkeyes in their last non-conference game of the season, getting stunned by heavy underdog Eastern Illinois 92-83 on Wednesday night. It was the biggest college basketball upset by point spread in the modern era, per ESPN’s David Purdum.
saturdaytradition.com
Sam LaPorta explains why he wants to play in Iowa's bowl game against Kentucky
Sam LaPorta, Iowa’s star tight end, will play in the upcoming game against Kentucky in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. The Iowa Hawkeye’s offense struggled this season scoring just 17.9 points per game but despite that LaPorta was able to get a good level of production this year. According to PFF in 2021, he led the B1G with 53 receptions for 670 yards and had an impressive 206 yards after contact.
College basketball world reacts to Iowa’s historic upset loss
The Iowa Hawkeyes took on the Eastern Illinois Panthers in what was expected to be a walkover opponent for Iowa. However, things did *not* go to plan for Iowa, and they suffered what’s undoubtedly one of the biggest college basketball upsets in recent memory. Iowa blew an eight-point halftime lead and lost 92-83 to an Eastern Read more... The post College basketball world reacts to Iowa’s historic upset loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz provides early outlook for availability of Cade McNamara, Erick All for spring practices
Michigan transfers Cade McNamara’s and Erick All’s health may be able to participate in Spring Practice for the Hawkeyes per coach Kirk Ferentz. Both joined Iowa this off-season via the transfer portal with some health concerns. All entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after missing much of...
saturdaytradition.com
Kadyn Proctor explains key flip away from Iowa, signing with Nick Saban's Alabama program
Kadyn Proctor is making a change. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide after originally committing to the Iowa Hawkeyes. Proctor is listed as the top tackle in the 2023 class and No. 5 prospect overall in the country according to 247 Sports. It’s an extra...
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa Football Recruiting: Texas RB Terrell Washington Jr. Commits to Hawkeyes
With the early national signing day fast approaching, the Iowa Hawkeyes have been putting in a lot of work both on the recruiting class of 2023 and in the transfer portal. In the last 24 hours, the Hawkeyes have added another commitment from the prep ranks and over the last several weeks, they’ve added a pair of impact transfers from Michigan.
Iowa Football Adds Terrell Washington Jr. to '23 Class
Former Purdue Verbal Pledge Picks Hawkeyes Following Weekend Visit
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz reveals QB situation ahead of Music City Bowl vs. Kentucky
Kirk Ferentz answered some questions regarding Iowa’s QB situation with its Music City Bowl matchup with Kentucky on the horizon. With Spencer Petras out due to injury and Alex Padilla in the transfer portal, there will be a different face under center. Someone noted that Joe Labas is currently...
A complete list of Iowa high school football D-I signees
By Kevin White The Division I football early signing period began Wednesday. Below is a list of Iowa FBS and FCS players who signed Wednesday. If we missed anyone, please email nate@scorebooklive.com DL – Lance Berends, Hartley-Melvin-SanbornWR – Kai Black, UrbandaleDL – Gene Blaylock, ...
saturdaytradition.com
Early Signing Day primer: What you need to know about Iowa's 2023 class
Note: All star ratings and all rankings are based on 247Sports and its composite rankings as of Tuesday morning, Dec. 20, unless otherwise indicated. A new quarterback, a new tight end, and new results? That’s the hope for Iowa come 2023 thanks to its recruiting class. Iowa won’t tamper...
southeasthoops.com
Iowa vs. Kentucky Prediction: Music City Bowl
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Iowa vs. Kentucky prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Wildcats lost five of their final eight games after a 4-0 start, and the offense will look...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa basketball tweaks tip-off times in light of impending severe weather
Iowa basketball is gearing up for a midweek men’s and women’s double-header on Wednesday. In light of the impending severe weather sweeping across the country, the Hawkeyes are shifting those game times. Previously set for a late afternoon and evening doubleheader, Iowa is moving up the tip-off times...
Iowa, Iowa State, & UNI Adjust Basketball Schedules Due to Winter Storm
As a major winter storm continues its march toward the state of Iowa, the University of Iowa and Iowa State University have revealed changes to their men's and women's basketball schedules this week. Let's begin with Iowa State. Tuesday morning, the university announced they were canceling a pair of games....
kiwaradio.com
Zach Lutmer Has Committed To The University of Iowa Football Program
Rock Rapids, Iowa — It is official, Central Lyon quarterback Zach Lutmer will be signing a letter of intent to play football with University of Iowa this Wednesday (December 21st) at 2:15 p.m. Lutmer is a three-year starter for the Central Lyon Lions, a three time First-Team All District...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
KCRG.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
progressivegrocer.com
Hy-Vee Makes Multiple Executive Moves
At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, Randy Edeker, the company’s executive chairman of the board and executive director, revealed various leadership changes. These were as follows:. Hy-Vee CEO Jeremy Gosch was named vice chairman of Hy-Vee’s board of directors. Gosch started his Hy-Vee career in 1996 as...
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
Comments / 0