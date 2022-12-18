ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP Responds To Hundreds Of Crashes; At Least 3 Killed

First responders worked hundreds of crashes throughout Oklahoma Thursday, including at least three fatal crashes, as the Siberian cold front swept through the state, causing dangerous wind chills and treacherous road conditions. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers responded to 247 non-injury collisions, 54 injury crashes, and two fatal wrecks...
KOCO

Troopers respond to two deadly crashes after winter weather hits Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. — Troopers have responded to two deadly crashes Thursday after winter weather hit Oklahoma earlier in the day. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they have responded to deadly crashes in Paden and near Luther. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in a crash in Paden, during which...
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
KTUL

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews working to keep highways clear

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says its crews are already working to help keep the highways clear. REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, drivers are asked to:. Stay about 200 feet behind road-clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials...
KOCO

New law gives many Oklahomans a 'clean slate'

A new law allows Oklahomans with low-level criminal records to have these expunged with a simple automated system. Tiffany Mason said her life and her future were changed decades ago because of one poor choice. "Back in 1994, I obtained money under false pretense and false impersonation," said Mason. Although...
KOCO

TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma

An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
wastetodaymagazine.com

Oklahoma launches sharps take-back program

The Choctaw Nation, Indian Health Services and New Jersey-based Covanta Environmental Solutions have partnered with the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), a policy advocate and consulting nonprofit, to expand sharps take-back infrastructure in Oklahoma. Through the program, participating health clinics in eight areas will provide sharps users with easy-to-use containers that...
