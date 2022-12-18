Read full article on original website
Tulsa man convicted of manslaughter after woman killed in Turley mobile park
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man, who was originally charged with murder, has been convicted of manslaughter, according to OSCN. Forrest Peterson was originally arrested nearly one year ago, on Dec. 30, 2021. An arrest and booking report from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) said they were called...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police chase reaches 100 mph, spans two counties in Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase stretched from Wagoner County to east Tulsa. Deputies say the man reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed out near I-44 and Memorial. Deputies say he tried to run off, but he was captured.
KTUL
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics helps seize 13 pounds of meth
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics worked with the Murray County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Wichita Police Department in a drug investigation. Nearly 13 pounds of meth was seized and an arrest was made for trafficking.
KTUL
Weed Wars: Criminal groups use 'ghost owners' to skirt medical marijuana laws, OBN says
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — For the last two years, law enforcement agencies around Oklahoma have been waging a war against illegal marijuana grows across the state. The state's booming medical marijuana industry has also attracted criminal organizations from around the world, looking to pump out black market weed to the rest of the country.
OHP Responds To Hundreds Of Crashes; At Least 3 Killed
First responders worked hundreds of crashes throughout Oklahoma Thursday, including at least three fatal crashes, as the Siberian cold front swept through the state, causing dangerous wind chills and treacherous road conditions. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said troopers responded to 247 non-injury collisions, 54 injury crashes, and two fatal wrecks...
KOCO
Troopers respond to two deadly crashes after winter weather hits Oklahoma
LUTHER, Okla. — Troopers have responded to two deadly crashes Thursday after winter weather hit Oklahoma earlier in the day. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they have responded to deadly crashes in Paden and near Luther. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in a crash in Paden, during which...
Oklahomans out combined $500,000 in SNAP benefit scam
The state’s Department of Human Services says since Dec. 8, hundreds of Oklahomans have been impacted by a card skimming scam that's targeting low income families who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
More Oklahoma Families In Eviction Court Before Christmas This Year
On a typical day in an Oklahoma County court, approximately 125-150 eviction notices are on the docket, but 2 days before Thanksgiving, November 22, 2022, there were 306 eviction cases in the Oklahoma County courthouse.
State agencies to temporarily reduce non-essential services
As winter precipitation and bitter temperatures take over the Sooner State, some state agencies are reducing non-essential services.
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
KTUL
Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews working to keep highways clear
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says its crews are already working to help keep the highways clear. REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, drivers are asked to:. Stay about 200 feet behind road-clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials...
KOCO
Arizona man faces federal charges for false threats to schools across country, including Oklahoma
An Arizona man is facing federal charges for making false threats to schools across the country, including Oklahoma. Documents say James McCarty has made several bogus swatting calls for months. In January, he called the police claiming he was a student at Vinita High School and he was armed with guns, along with propane tanks.
12 goats found living inside horrifying conditions in OK mobile home
A dozen goats were found living inside a horrific smelling mobile home Sunday afternoon.
KOCO
Roadside assistance calls climb as cold weather moves into Oklahoma
MIDWEST CITY, Okla. — The number of calls asking for emergency roadside assistance is climbing as cold temperatures move across Oklahoma. Drivers for AAA are already seeing a steady amount of service calls to those impacted by the cold weather. These drivers get at least eight to 10 calls a day.
KTUL
Oklahomans should expect to pay more than other states to keep homes warm this winter
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is projected to have the most expensive natural gas bills in the country this winter, according to a survey that cited data from the United States Energy Information Administration. Oklahoma residents should expect to pay up to $301 per month to heat their homes...
KOCO
New law gives many Oklahomans a 'clean slate'
A new law allows Oklahomans with low-level criminal records to have these expunged with a simple automated system. Tiffany Mason said her life and her future were changed decades ago because of one poor choice. "Back in 1994, I obtained money under false pretense and false impersonation," said Mason. Although...
KOCO
TIMELINE: Arctic front moving into Oklahoma
An arctic front is moving into Oklahoma, bringing with it dangerous wind chills and freezing cold temperatures. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Michael Armstrong breaks down the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the full timeline. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You...
news9.com
Thursday At 10: OK Messages Project Connects Incarcerated Parents With Their Children
The holidays bring many sights and sounds illustrating the magic of this winter season. Children look forward to Christmas morning, but some will celebrate without their mom or dad. One Oklahoma organization connects children with parents who are in prison. Fifteen percent of Oklahoma children have at least one parent...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Oklahoma launches sharps take-back program
The Choctaw Nation, Indian Health Services and New Jersey-based Covanta Environmental Solutions have partnered with the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), a policy advocate and consulting nonprofit, to expand sharps take-back infrastructure in Oklahoma. Through the program, participating health clinics in eight areas will provide sharps users with easy-to-use containers that...
Utility companies release policy on connection shut offs during extreme cold temperatures
Inside a tiny home in Yukon, Donna Yarbrough and her team at non-profit Compassionate Hands have been overwhelmed by Oklahomans asking for help to pay their utility bills.
