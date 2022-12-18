Read full article on original website
6 People Rescued from Washington State Blizzard Conditions
Parts of Washington State are getting hit hard with snow catching some travelers off guard and leaving 6 people stranded in deep snow drifts. There is a weather system over Washington State causing large amounts of snow to fall, especially near the mountains. That snowfall in combination with strong winds has made for blizzard conditions catching some travelers by surprise. 6 people were stranded in their cars near Mansfield on State Route 172 when they experienced deep drifts. A video by Trooper Cumaravel I shared at the bottom of this article shows just how bad conditions were at the time of the rescues.
Timeline: Here's how the next few days of the incoming winter storm will look like
SEATTLE — Another winter storm arrives Thursday night, continuing through tomorrow morning, bringing snow and freezing rain to Western Washington. Almost all of western Washington is under a Winter Storm Warning starting Thursday and ending Friday evening. The bulk of the Puget Sound area will be under the warning from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. on Friday, while Skagit, Whatcom and San Juan counties will be under a storm warning from 10 p.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Friday.
Hundreds of flights canceled out of Sea-Tac due to snow
Holiday travel is being impacted in a big way as hundreds of flights out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been delayed or canceled due to snow in Seattle and the Puget Sound region. On Monday, there were 480 delays and 33 cancellations, and so far on Tuesday, there have been...
KOMO News
Western Washington covered in snow, ice on 1st day of winter
WASHINGTON STATE — Wednesday marks the first day of winter — the winter solstice — and the weather is fitting the description across the Puget Sound region. Washingtonians in general will be shivering, if outside, throughout the shortest day of the year – 8 hours, 25 minutes, 25 seconds of daylight, to be exact. On the bright side, daylight only lengthens after Wednesday toward the spring equinox in March.
KIMA TV
More than 230 flights delayed or canceled at Sea-Tac airport Tuesday
SEATAC, Wash. — A blast of arctic air that brought lowland snow and freezing temperatures to western Washington is causing flights to be delayed or canceled at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). Around 480 domestic flights in and out of SEA were delayed Monday, with 33 cancelations, according to FlightAware,...
The Suburban Times
What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. This summer and fall, lanes were narrowed and shifted toward the median in both directions of I-5 through Fife to allow crews to begin pile driving work to widen the existing Hylebos Creek bridges and temporary widening of I-5 to the outside in preparation for a traffic shift of all lanes by winter 2023. This traffic shift is needed to establish a construction work zone in the median area of I-5. Construction crews installed changeable message signs to warn travelers about potential slowdowns on northbound and southbound I-5.
The Suburban Times
Pierce Transit Offering Free Rides to Warming Centers
Pierce Transit announcement. The Puget Sound is experiencing cold temperatures that are expected to last for several days. To help those who need access to transportation to get out of the cold, Pierce Transit is partnering with the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management to provide free bus or SHUTTLE (for registered SHUTTLE customers) rides to warming centers and shelters.
The Stranger
Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed
All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
The Suburban Times
Freezing Rain in the forecast
Here’s the latest freezing rain ice accumulation animation for this evening thru SUN AM. We’re very concerned about the FRI AM commute across the Puget Sound & pass travel. That said, ice accumulation will be possible anywhere in western WA.
Crash blocking I-90 near the Harvard Road Interchange
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – A crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of I-90 just before the Liberty Lake/Harvard Rd. Interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says a car is in the left shoulder of the median, and is blocking the right lane. Drivers can expect significant delays in the area. The department recommends slowing down when passing through. This is...
This Washington City Is One Of The Happiest Cities In The U.S.
SmartAsset pinpointed the happiest cities in America based on personal finance, quality of life, and more.
State crews preparing for lowland snow in western Washington
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Snow is expected in areas such as Mount Vernon not only on Sunday, but through the first half of the week for a few Northwest Washington counties. With many people planning to travel for Christmas, the Washington State Department of Transportation is urging safety. Downtown...
KING-5
Here's why most of King County, farther south didn't get much snow
SEATTLE — With a Winter Storm Warning in place overnight through Tuesday, much of western Washington expected to wake up to snow on the ground Tuesday. But not everyone did. That's mainly due to warmer air that made it all the way north to Everett early Tuesday. Here's a detailed look at how parts of western Washington ended with multiple inches of snow, while other areas got little to no accumulation.
Washington State Eatery Named #1 On Best Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives
Where Is Guy Fieri's Favorite Place To Eat In Washington State?. One Washington State diner has been crowned #1 in the state for its delicious food and its simple concept that you yourself could replicate. Where Can I Find The Best Bowl Of Chili In Washington State?. Guy Fieri's TV...
Crews in Pierce, King Counties prepare roads and cold weather shelters ahead of storm
SEATTLE — Agencies in King and Pierce Counties are preparing for another round of snow Monday night. Keith Jones, owner of AgriShop Ace Hardware, says he has everything residents would need to get ready. Jones has been running this hardware store in Tacoma for the past 12 years, and...
Car gets stuck under semitruck on I-405 near Bellevue
The three left lanes of northbound Interstate 405 near Coal Creek Parkway were closed Wednesday morning after a car got stuck under a semitruck, Washington State Patrol announced. WSDOT first tweeted about the incident at 10:45 a.m. The crash was cleared by noon, though the traffic backup extended for as...
The Suburban Times
Tacoma Arts Live Launches Small Business Incubator: Accelerating Creative Enterprise
TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live is pleased to announce the launch of a new initiative that will fuel small business development and bolster arts professionals in the South Sound. Accelerating Creative Enterprise (ACE) is a three-part program that will incubate and accelerate BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) and women-owned/led small businesses with creative and arts-focused entrepreneurs.
This Washington Destination Is The Best Christmas City In The Country
WalletHub found the best cities that'll get you in the holiday spirit.
ifiberone.com
-24 F? Experts say rare arctic front will deliver deadly temps to local region on Wednesday
Temperatures that can kill will consume the region on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say this week’s cold front isn’t just any weather system, it’s an "arctic front," which is rare for Washington. Weather analysts say the freezing air...
No snow Sunday in Portland but Monday offers a small chance
Will it or won’t it snow? That’s the question many children are probably asking now that schools have closed for winter break. The answer Sunday is no. But Monday goes solidly in the probably-not-but-maybe category, according to the National Weather Service in Portland. Meaning, if you can’t build a snow castle with your kid or grandkid Monday, you could at least take the equally thrilling opportunity to talk to your offspring about probabilities.
