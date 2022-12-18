ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies: Felon caught after crashing BMW, fleeing behind business

By Peter Burke
 4 days ago
Martin County deputies have captured a felon who they said crashed his vehicle and fled Saturday night in Hobe Sound.

Seth Seidler, 18, of Port St. Lucie, was taken into custody Sunday morning, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Seidler was wanted on warrants of aggravated assault when he crashed the BMW he was driving and ran behind a business at the corner of Federal Highway and Southeast Osprey Street.

After eluding authorities overnight, Seidler was apprehended about 8 a.m., deputies said.

He now faces charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest, and fleeing and eluding.

T.L.C
4d ago

Wow! That little fiasco just cost him or his daddy a lot of money. To teach him a lesson, daddy should make him pay every last dime. Next car, used Dodge Dart. Rich, spoiled kids. 🤷🏼‍♀️

