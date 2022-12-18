IDC who wins aslong if Biden is out of office. whoever votes for Biden needs to be sent out of the United States. they helped contribute to our country being destroyed
Who cares what he thinks. He is one of the worst people around. And again he has kids. What sea teaching those poor kids
We need them both Trump needs to be president and DeSantes as Vice President, DeSantes is not ready to be president he really needs to flow Trump around and learn from Trump because Trump is the only one that the United States has to pull us out of the trouble we are in. DeSantes step back it is not your time. Ask God and he will tell you if you are really a christen that hears the voice of God but you tidied up in self and you are not the man for the this time yet.
