I was shocked by a creature on the beach — people say it’s a ‘baby Loch Ness monster’
It was like a Mock Ness monster. A baffled British beachcomber experienced vex on the beach after sharing pics of a bizarre beast they found washed ashore — with many viewers comparing it to the legendary Loch Ness monster. The perplexing jetsam was reportedly discovered in November but only recently surfaced on Reddit, where it’s currently making waves as users try to make heads or tails of it. “It looked like a sea monster,” Lindsay Freeman told Pen News of the freaky flotsam, which she found while “walking on the beach” in Poole, Dorset. “It caught my eye because it was so...
Monstrous 'gorgons' survived a mass extinction, but they were a 'dead clade walking'
About 90% of all species went extinct during the "Great Dying" around 252 million years ago, but in the case of one paleo-beast — the so-called gorgon — reports of its death were greatly exaggerated, new research finds.
Huge Python Drags Boy, 5, Into Pool and Coils Around Him: 'Scary'
The boy's elderly grandfather jumped in the pool after the snake bit his leg.
A 33-year-old wasn't worried about the 'tiny little dark freckle' on her stomach. It turned out to be skin cancer.
An Australian mom thought her cancer diagnosis was a death sentence. Now she encourages others to get their skin checked for melanoma.
Two Fisherman Reel In The Catch Of A Lifetime With 110-Year Old, 700-Pound Sturgeon
This is what dreams are made of in the fishing world… it just can’t get much better. A massive fish, an amazing fight and all your buddies around to enjoy it with you. That’s what we all chase after when we hit any water with a rod in hand.
Big Pregnant Death Adder Found in Family Backyard: 'Don't Bite Me'
The death adder, found lurking at a family home in Australia, was "extremely cranky" as a snake catcher arrived to remove it.
After husband sadly passed away, woman discovered that a unique piece of him was left behind
A 40-year-old Londoner named Margaret McCullum met Oswald Lawrence in 1992 and fell in love with him. Oswald unfortunately passed away in 2007 after 15 years of blissful marriage and cohabitation.
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Man Keeps Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turns Out to Be Far More Valuable
In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there...
Mountain Lion Makes Coyote Its Dinner With Lightning-Quick Grab: VIDEO
A mountain lion chases down a coyote pup and makes a super quick catch to secure dinner in this viral Instagram post. In the trail cam footage, we first see the coyote pup looking off into the distance. It appears to sneeze a second into the clip as it listens for the sound of its eventual predator. Once the coyote pup realizes what’s happening, it’s too late. The coyote darts backwards to the right as a large mountain lion pounces into the frame. It speeds back over to the left of the frame before being wrestled down by the puma.
'Absolute Monster:' Mega Great White Shark Pictured Stalking Fishing Boat
The predator was spotted following the boat full of tuna off Port Lincoln, in South Australia, an area teeming with sharks at this time of year.
12-Year-Old Dying Dog Eats McDonald’s Cheeseburger for the Last Time and Bids Her Four Legged Friends Goodbye
Emmie Nielsen, 23, infamous TikToker shared her last moments with Molly, her pet dog. The heartbreaking video went viral with over 3 million views and 24.6k comments. Pet owners filled the comment section with emotions as they sympathize with Emmie on her loss.
Homeless Man Made Final Bed for his Beloved Dog Then Died in the Night Outside Costa
A homeless man passed away after making a final bed for his beloved dog a few nights before Christmas in 2021. Jonathan Ellerington, a 41-year-old man, was a regular face in Hull city center as he and his pet dog, Teddy, were well-acquainted with shoppers and workers. Unfortunately, he passed away a few days before Christmas last year. He could be seen going into a slump and losing consciousness after he made a bed for his dog.
WATCH: Mountain Lion Scream Absolutely Terrifies Police Officer
Sure, we know that mountain lions can let out fierce roars. They can even channel some hardcore growls as an apex predator. But, did you know these wild animals can also let out a bone-chilling scream? Well, one officer learned this firsthand and we see his reaction to the horrifying sound in a chilling clip shared on the Outsider Twitter page.
Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks
There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
Wyoming Family Shocked When Moose Sheds Antler: “Is He Supposed To Lose It?”
There’s just something about watching a monster bull moose shed his antlers that never fails to impress. Like most antlered creatures, the males grow and shed their racks each year, leaving behind prized possessions for shed antler hunters, who descend into the forests after the rut looking for treasures left behind.
WATCH: Mountain Lion Pulls Border Collie From Home, Dog Somehow Survives
This mountain lion snuck into a home and pulled a border collie from the kitchen in front of its owner and two other dogs. The shocking incident took place in Sonoma County, California. Rebecca Kracker shared the video footage of the horrifying event on Facebook last week. Her dog, Sherman,...
Guests choke down cow tongue that woman makes for dinner, her husband throws his to the dog
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. There’s this song I keep hearing on the radio that has a line in it about being fancy like taking your date to Applebees, and I can really relate. I love food, don’t get me wrong, but for the most part I’m your basic meat and potatoes kind of girl. I don’t like fish, I loathe eating vegetables, and I can be extremely picky to the point of picking things out of my food.
Bizarre 'Baby Loch Ness Monster' Remains Found on Beach
A beachgoer in the United Kingdom was left scratching their head after stumbling upon the remains of a bizarre-looking creature that some have likened to a baby Loch Ness Monster. The very weird discovery (seen below) was reportedly shared on Reddit by an individual who asked if anyone in the UK could identify the oddity, which sports a flattened head, four flippers and a long tail. While the person did not identify exactly where or when they came across the curious creature sitting on a shoreline, this did not stop people online from offering an array of opinions on what the weird carcass could have been.
