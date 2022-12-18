Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
drydenwire.com
Barron County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Dec. 22, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Barron County. Barron County Reports. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you...
drydenwire.com
Certificate Of Completion Of Reclamation Issued To Flambeau Mining Company
RUSK COUNTY -- On Tuesday, December 20, 2022, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a Certificate of Completion of Reclamation to Flambeau Mining for the industrial outlot portion of its mining site near Ladysmith in Rusk County. The DNR also issued a Revised Mining Permit to the company.
drydenwire.com
WATCH: Tanya Simons On The Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR)
SPOONER, Wis. -- Tanya Simons was our very special guest this morning on DrydenWire Live!. Tanya joined DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden to discuss pro-human school board leadership. Tanya, who currently serves on the Osseo Area Schools Board of Education, the fifth largest district in Minnesota, is part of the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) Organization.
drydenwire.com
Female Driver Sentenced For Convictions Stemming From Single-Vehicle Crash
BARRON COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Lisa Olson for convictions stemming from a single-vehicle crash in Barron County that occurred in January 2021. Lisa was identified as the driver, she and two passengers sustained serious injuries in the crash. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
drydenwire.com
Charges Of Mayhem Filed Against Danbury Man
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- Criminal charges including Mayhem have been filed against Sheldon Thayer, of Danbury, WI, following an incident that occurred in November 2022 during which Thayer allegedly caused serious lacerations to an individual. This is the 4th felony case filed against Thayer in 6 months, including charges filed against him following a high-speed pursuit in June 2022.
drydenwire.com
Two People Discovered Deceased In Burnett County
BURNETT COUNTY — Two people were discovered deceased after dispatch received a call of two people being found slumped over in a vehicle, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On December 15, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m., Burnett County Dispatch received...
1 dead, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on slick highway near Hayward, Wisconsin
HAYWARD, Wis. – Investigators say weather played a factor in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in western Wisconsin that left one man dead and sent two others to the hospital.The Sawyer County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:21 p.m. on State Highway 27 in the Town of Bass Lake, which is about 10 miles southeast of Hayward.Witnesses say an SUV was heading northbound on the highway when the driver, 64-year-old Sarah Cleeton of Exeland, lost control and struck a sedan head-on.The sedan, driven by 72-year-old Terrell Boettcher, was then struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Jared Lane. Both are from Hayward.Cleeton's passenger, 77-year-old John Peterson of Ojibwa, died from his injuries at a local hospital. Cleeton and Boettcher were both hospitalized with unknown injuries. Lane was not hurt.The sheriff's office is investigating.
drydenwire.com
Frederic Man In Custody After Barricading Himself In Siren Apartment; Threatened To Harm Officers
SIREN, Wis. -- A Frederic, WI man is in custody following an incident in Burnett County. According to the Siren Police Department, at approximately 4:37p on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, the Siren Police Department was called to a residence in the Village of Siren to respond to complaints of a verbal altercation of a domestic nature. The female complainant had left the residence and advised Patrick R. Kurkowski, 33, of Frederic, was still at her residence.
drydenwire.com
Over 20 Grams Of Fentanyl Seized From Man On Parole For Heroin Charges
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- St. Croix Tribal PD seized over 20 grams of fentanyl during an investigation at the Hertel Express Casino, leading to the arrest of Brandon Paul Price, and Tasha Marie King. Felony charges have now been filed against both Brandon and Tasha. DrydenWire Insider. This content is...
Comments / 0