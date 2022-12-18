ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Poster Reveals a “Spectacular” Lineup of More Than 30 Spideys From the Marvel Multiverse

If you weren't excited for the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earlier, then the upcoming animated film's new poster might change your attitude towards it. Earlier this week, the makers of the film unveiled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's first poster. And judging by its looks, there may not be a better floating heads poster than this.
IGN

5 Young Superman Stories That Can (And Should) Inspire James Gunn's Movie

DC is going back to the drawing board with the next Superman movie. Henry Cavill is out, James Gunn is writing a reboot that will focus on a younger Clark Kent just starting out at the Daily Planet. This young Superman movie will be one of the first and most important building blocks in the new DCU cinematic universe.
IGN

The Box Office Doesn't Lie: Why the DCEU as We Know It Is Done

James Gunn and Henry Cavill have revealed that the actor will not be returning to the role of Superman in the Man of Steel’s next movie. Additionally, Gunn, who is the co-CEO of DC Studios, has announced that he’s writing that film, which will focus on a younger version of the character.
IGN

James Cameron Says Another Terminator Reboot Is 'in Discussion'

James Cameron has revealed that another Terminator reboot is currently "in discussion," but nothing is set in stone at this time. During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Cameron discussed all things invented reality and artificial intelligence, which quickly got him onto the topic of Terminator. He admitted that he had been toying with the idea of relaunching the franchise, but "nothing has been decided" yet, even though he already knows the direction he would take it in.
IGN

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's New Poster Shows All the Spider-People

Sony is ramping up the marketing train for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this time sharing a new poster featuring a ton of different Spideys. Though it's headlined by protagonist Miles Morales, it's easy to lose count of the remaining Spider-People as dozens stand in the background of the poster (below).
IGN

The Current State of the DCEU Movies - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

What’s going on in the DCEU and which DC movies and TV shows are going to happen post Warner Bros. Discovery merger? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has new comments on the state of Black Adam and Black Adam 2, while Zachary Levi has news on whether he’ll be recast as Shazam. But what about DC tentpoles Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, and Batman, along with Green Lantern and Blue Beetle for that manner? Could anyone else be headed the way of the shelved Batgirl movie? And if Henry Cavill won’t be Superman, what could happen with the character and the world built around him? On the Marvel side, Deadpool 3 is going to tread new ground by adding Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and they have a plan to stop that casting from hurting Logan and the ending of the acclaimed 2017 James Mangold movie. Plus, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will not only feature a de-aged Harrison Ford, but will reveal the fate of Mutt Williams, originally played by Shia LaBeouf. Could he come riding back again?
IGN

Babylon - Official 'Cinematography' Featurette

Join writer/director Damien Chazelle, director of photography Linus Sandgren, and producer Matthew Plouffe for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie Babylon. Babylon is an epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
IGN

That '90s Show Trailer Has the Right Amount of Red and Kitty Forman

A new trailer for Netflix's That '90s Show just dropped and, thankfully, the new series seems to revitalize the original show with faces old and new. Red and Kitty Forman, the iconic parenting duo from the original That '70s Show, return in full force in the trailer, showcasing their significant role in the new series. They are now grandparents, but it looks like they haven't changed a bit. From Kitty's bubbly and wild antics to Red's grumpy one-liners, That '90s Show utilizes just the right amount of our favorite Wisconsin couple.
IGN

Blood - Official Trailer

Check out the unsettling trailer for Blood, an upcoming thriller/horror movie starring Michelle Monaghan, Skeet Ulrich, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, June B. Wilde, and Skylar Morgan Jones. Jess (Michelle Monaghan), a nurse and mother recently separated from her husband (Skeet Ulrich), moves her daughter Tyler (Skylar Morgan Jones) and young son Owen...
IGN

The Glass Onion Team on What Games They're Playing

Filmmaker Rian Johnson and the cast of his Knives Out sequel Glass Onion reveal what video games they've been playing. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Glass...
IGN

The Worst Reviewed Movies of 2022

The amount of artistic and technical disciplines required to bring a movie from ideation to realization introduces countless variables for disaster. Whether it’s poor casting, phoned-in performances, bland direction, a convoluted script, or a lack of cohesion between any or all of the above, just one bad ingredient can spoil the entire recipe.
IGN

James Gunn Responds To Backlash from Fans Due to Henry Cavill's Exit; Talks About Recasting DC Characters & More

James Gunn has recently announced that Henry Cavill will not be returning as the Man of Steel as they have decided on a reboot for the character, featuring a younger Superman. The fans haven't taken this news too kindly and have been bombarding Gunn across his social media platforms. Gunn has finally had enough of it and has decided to respond to fans through a thread on Twitter.
IGN

The 13 Best Mystery Movies of All Time

Whether you're in the mood for a straight-forward whodunnit murder mystery or craving a far-reaching conspiracy with huge societal ramifications, we've narrowed down a list of some of the best mystery movies of all time. With directors Kenneth Branagh and Rian Johnson bringing the genre back to life in multiplexes in a big way (and Glass Onion landing on Netflix), we're taking a look at some true classics.
IGN

Velma: Gory Scooby Doo Origin Story Has an HBO Max Release Date

Velma, the new adult animated series that serves as a gorier take on the classic Scooby Doo mythos, has a release date. It will be out January 12 on HBO Max. The new series is being pitched as a mature origin story for Velma Dinkley, with Mindy Kaling in the lead role. The voice cast also includes Glenn Howerton, Constance Wu, and Sam Richardson.
IGN

Batman Spawn: Why the Court of Owls Were the Perfect Villains for this Epic Crossover

The end of 2022 brings one of the most anticipated comic books of the year: Batman Spawn #1. The 48-page one-shot is now in comic book shops everywhere, with a slew of variant covers. It marks the first pairing of the two iconic, caped characters since 1994. It also reunites two industry legends, Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo, to tell a time-bending story that brings Batman and Spawn together to face off against the Court of Owls.
IGN

Every IGN 10 of 2022

2022 has given us plenty of phenomenal games, movies, TV, and tech to enjoy. So many, in fact, that IGN gave out a whopping 15 10-out-of-10 review scores. Here’s everything we deemed worthy of being called a masterpiece this year. Elden Ring. FromSoftware has a long list of beloved...
IGN

What to Expect from PlayStation in 2023

PlayStation had a fantastic mix of critical success, big sellers, and indie darlings to celebrate in 2022, thanks to the releases of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Stray. That pattern is set to continue over the next 12 months as Sony looks to add to its growing library of great games. With many to get excited about on the horizon, as well as an imminent next step into virtual reality, PlayStation looks set for a busy 2023.

