Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Poster Reveals a “Spectacular” Lineup of More Than 30 Spideys From the Marvel Multiverse
If you weren't excited for the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse earlier, then the upcoming animated film's new poster might change your attitude towards it. Earlier this week, the makers of the film unveiled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's first poster. And judging by its looks, there may not be a better floating heads poster than this.
IGN
5 Young Superman Stories That Can (And Should) Inspire James Gunn's Movie
DC is going back to the drawing board with the next Superman movie. Henry Cavill is out, James Gunn is writing a reboot that will focus on a younger Clark Kent just starting out at the Daily Planet. This young Superman movie will be one of the first and most important building blocks in the new DCU cinematic universe.
IGN
The Box Office Doesn't Lie: Why the DCEU as We Know It Is Done
James Gunn and Henry Cavill have revealed that the actor will not be returning to the role of Superman in the Man of Steel’s next movie. Additionally, Gunn, who is the co-CEO of DC Studios, has announced that he’s writing that film, which will focus on a younger version of the character.
IGN
James Cameron Says Another Terminator Reboot Is 'in Discussion'
James Cameron has revealed that another Terminator reboot is currently "in discussion," but nothing is set in stone at this time. During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Cameron discussed all things invented reality and artificial intelligence, which quickly got him onto the topic of Terminator. He admitted that he had been toying with the idea of relaunching the franchise, but "nothing has been decided" yet, even though he already knows the direction he would take it in.
IGN
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's New Poster Shows All the Spider-People
Sony is ramping up the marketing train for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this time sharing a new poster featuring a ton of different Spideys. Though it's headlined by protagonist Miles Morales, it's easy to lose count of the remaining Spider-People as dozens stand in the background of the poster (below).
IGN
The Current State of the DCEU Movies - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
What’s going on in the DCEU and which DC movies and TV shows are going to happen post Warner Bros. Discovery merger? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has new comments on the state of Black Adam and Black Adam 2, while Zachary Levi has news on whether he’ll be recast as Shazam. But what about DC tentpoles Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, and Batman, along with Green Lantern and Blue Beetle for that manner? Could anyone else be headed the way of the shelved Batgirl movie? And if Henry Cavill won’t be Superman, what could happen with the character and the world built around him? On the Marvel side, Deadpool 3 is going to tread new ground by adding Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and they have a plan to stop that casting from hurting Logan and the ending of the acclaimed 2017 James Mangold movie. Plus, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will not only feature a de-aged Harrison Ford, but will reveal the fate of Mutt Williams, originally played by Shia LaBeouf. Could he come riding back again?
IGN
Star Wars: Mark Hamill Comments on The Last Jedi 5th Anniversary, Rian Johnson Explains His Approach for the Movie and More
Mark Hamill, the man that brought everyone's favourite Jedi, Luke Skywalker to life was asked a couple of questions by a fan for the 5th anniversary of The Last Jedi. The fan put forward a very detailed question for the Star Wars actor, to which Hamill replied briefly, to say the least.
IGN
Babylon - Official 'Cinematography' Featurette
Join writer/director Damien Chazelle, director of photography Linus Sandgren, and producer Matthew Plouffe for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie Babylon. Babylon is an epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
IGN
That '90s Show Trailer Has the Right Amount of Red and Kitty Forman
A new trailer for Netflix's That '90s Show just dropped and, thankfully, the new series seems to revitalize the original show with faces old and new. Red and Kitty Forman, the iconic parenting duo from the original That '70s Show, return in full force in the trailer, showcasing their significant role in the new series. They are now grandparents, but it looks like they haven't changed a bit. From Kitty's bubbly and wild antics to Red's grumpy one-liners, That '90s Show utilizes just the right amount of our favorite Wisconsin couple.
IGN
Blood - Official Trailer
Check out the unsettling trailer for Blood, an upcoming thriller/horror movie starring Michelle Monaghan, Skeet Ulrich, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong, June B. Wilde, and Skylar Morgan Jones. Jess (Michelle Monaghan), a nurse and mother recently separated from her husband (Skeet Ulrich), moves her daughter Tyler (Skylar Morgan Jones) and young son Owen...
IGN
The Glass Onion Team on What Games They're Playing
Filmmaker Rian Johnson and the cast of his Knives Out sequel Glass Onion reveal what video games they've been playing. In the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. Glass...
IGN
James Cameron Says Making a Movie like Avatar Requires "A One-Year Apprenticeship"
Making a movie like Avatar: The Way of Water is no easy feat. In fact, James Cameron says a seasoned filmmaker would need to undertake "a one-year apprenticeship" to make a movie at that level, using their technology.
IGN
The Worst Reviewed Movies of 2022
The amount of artistic and technical disciplines required to bring a movie from ideation to realization introduces countless variables for disaster. Whether it’s poor casting, phoned-in performances, bland direction, a convoluted script, or a lack of cohesion between any or all of the above, just one bad ingredient can spoil the entire recipe.
IGN
James Gunn Responds To Backlash from Fans Due to Henry Cavill's Exit; Talks About Recasting DC Characters & More
James Gunn has recently announced that Henry Cavill will not be returning as the Man of Steel as they have decided on a reboot for the character, featuring a younger Superman. The fans haven't taken this news too kindly and have been bombarding Gunn across his social media platforms. Gunn has finally had enough of it and has decided to respond to fans through a thread on Twitter.
IGN
Rian Johnson Explains the Similarities of Writing Star Wars and Knives Out Mysteries
Rian Johnson discusses how writing a Star Wars film is similar to how he approaches writing a Knives Out mystery. The Glass Onion director also tells us how he came up with the title of the film.
IGN
The 13 Best Mystery Movies of All Time
Whether you're in the mood for a straight-forward whodunnit murder mystery or craving a far-reaching conspiracy with huge societal ramifications, we've narrowed down a list of some of the best mystery movies of all time. With directors Kenneth Branagh and Rian Johnson bringing the genre back to life in multiplexes in a big way (and Glass Onion landing on Netflix), we're taking a look at some true classics.
IGN
Velma: Gory Scooby Doo Origin Story Has an HBO Max Release Date
Velma, the new adult animated series that serves as a gorier take on the classic Scooby Doo mythos, has a release date. It will be out January 12 on HBO Max. The new series is being pitched as a mature origin story for Velma Dinkley, with Mindy Kaling in the lead role. The voice cast also includes Glenn Howerton, Constance Wu, and Sam Richardson.
IGN
Batman Spawn: Why the Court of Owls Were the Perfect Villains for this Epic Crossover
The end of 2022 brings one of the most anticipated comic books of the year: Batman Spawn #1. The 48-page one-shot is now in comic book shops everywhere, with a slew of variant covers. It marks the first pairing of the two iconic, caped characters since 1994. It also reunites two industry legends, Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo, to tell a time-bending story that brings Batman and Spawn together to face off against the Court of Owls.
IGN
Every IGN 10 of 2022
2022 has given us plenty of phenomenal games, movies, TV, and tech to enjoy. So many, in fact, that IGN gave out a whopping 15 10-out-of-10 review scores. Here’s everything we deemed worthy of being called a masterpiece this year. Elden Ring. FromSoftware has a long list of beloved...
IGN
What to Expect from PlayStation in 2023
PlayStation had a fantastic mix of critical success, big sellers, and indie darlings to celebrate in 2022, thanks to the releases of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Stray. That pattern is set to continue over the next 12 months as Sony looks to add to its growing library of great games. With many to get excited about on the horizon, as well as an imminent next step into virtual reality, PlayStation looks set for a busy 2023.
Comments / 0