The Current State of the DCEU Movies - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
What’s going on in the DCEU and which DC movies and TV shows are going to happen post Warner Bros. Discovery merger? Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has new comments on the state of Black Adam and Black Adam 2, while Zachary Levi has news on whether he’ll be recast as Shazam. But what about DC tentpoles Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, and Batman, along with Green Lantern and Blue Beetle for that manner? Could anyone else be headed the way of the shelved Batgirl movie? And if Henry Cavill won’t be Superman, what could happen with the character and the world built around him? On the Marvel side, Deadpool 3 is going to tread new ground by adding Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, and they have a plan to stop that casting from hurting Logan and the ending of the acclaimed 2017 James Mangold movie. Plus, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will not only feature a de-aged Harrison Ford, but will reveal the fate of Mutt Williams, originally played by Shia LaBeouf. Could he come riding back again?
Hugh Jackman Confirms Major Deadpool 3 Fan Theory
Spoiler Warning: This article could contain spoilers for a key element of Deadpool 3. Hugh Jackman confirmed in a new interview that Deadpool 3 will not unravel the events of 2017's Logan thanks to Marvel's flexibility in timelines, hinting at the possibility that time travel will play a key part in the new film.
James Gunn Responds To Backlash from Fans Due to Henry Cavill's Exit; Talks About Recasting DC Characters & More
James Gunn has recently announced that Henry Cavill will not be returning as the Man of Steel as they have decided on a reboot for the character, featuring a younger Superman. The fans haven't taken this news too kindly and have been bombarding Gunn across his social media platforms. Gunn has finally had enough of it and has decided to respond to fans through a thread on Twitter.
James Cameron Says Making a Movie like Avatar Requires "A One-Year Apprenticeship"
Making a movie like Avatar: The Way of Water is no easy feat. In fact, James Cameron says a seasoned filmmaker would need to undertake "a one-year apprenticeship" to make a movie at that level, using their technology.
The Best James Cameron Character Face-Off - The Winner Revealed
Before Avatar: The Way of Water officially arrived in theaters to wow us with its breathtaking visuals, we thought it would be the perfect time to look back and ask you who the best character was across all the movies James Cameron has directed. This includes the original Avatar, the first two Terminator films, Titanic, Aliens, and more.
The Flash Movie: Who's Who in the Cast
The Flash movie, which is slated for release June 2, 2022, and will reportedly feature "a lot of DC characters" -- as it borrows from the Flashpoint story arc from the comics and restarts everything -- is slowly growing its cast (while also losing a few faces). Here's a quick...
Babylon - Official 'Cinematography' Featurette
Join writer/director Damien Chazelle, director of photography Linus Sandgren, and producer Matthew Plouffe for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming movie Babylon. Babylon is an epic set in 1920s Los Angeles. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
Rian Johnson Explains the Similarities of Writing Star Wars and Knives Out Mysteries
Rian Johnson discusses how writing a Star Wars film is similar to how he approaches writing a Knives Out mystery. The Glass Onion director also tells us how he came up with the title of the film.
The 13 Best Mystery Movies
Whether it's Alfred Hitchcock, David Fincher, John Huston, or Christopher Nolan, we've got just about every era covered - from film noir to modern thrillers. Shootings, stabbings, poisonings...they all must be avenged. And these films present some of the greatest mysteries of all time.
Avatar: James Cameron Shot Sequels Back-To-Back to Avoid ‘Stranger Things Effect’; Man Dies While Watching Film in India
James Cameron says he shot Avatar: The Way of Water and Avatar 3 back-to-back to avoid what he called the “Stranger Things effect.”. Speaking to EW, Cameron said Avatar’s actors, such as Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, was seven years old when cast as Tuk. She is now 13, while 18-year-old Jack Champion was 12 when cast as Spider. He doesn’t want the actors to look older than their characters in the upcoming sequels, so he already shot the third film and the first act of the fourth film.
Star Wars: Mark Hamill Comments on The Last Jedi 5th Anniversary, Rian Johnson Explains His Approach for the Movie and More
Mark Hamill, the man that brought everyone's favourite Jedi, Luke Skywalker to life was asked a couple of questions by a fan for the 5th anniversary of The Last Jedi. The fan put forward a very detailed question for the Star Wars actor, to which Hamill replied briefly, to say the least.
The Witcher Omnibus Volume 2 Announced by Dark Horse Comics
The Witcher franchise has expanded into pretty much every medium at this point, and that includes comic books. Dark Horse's various Witcher series serve to further flesh out the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, and the publisher is making it easier to get caught up on those stories with the release of a second Witcher Omnibus.
We'll Find Out What Happened to Shia LaBeouf in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
While the Indiana Jones franchise is perhaps keen to move on from the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, the Dial of Destiny's director won't do so without addressing what happened to Indy's son Mutt, who was played by Shia LaBeouf. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, James Mangold didn't give away any...
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's New Poster Shows All the Spider-People
Sony is ramping up the marketing train for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this time sharing a new poster featuring a ton of different Spideys. Though it's headlined by protagonist Miles Morales, it's easy to lose count of the remaining Spider-People as dozens stand in the background of the poster (below).
Hideo Kojima Interview: Visiting His New Studio as Kojima Productions Enters Phase 2
Kojima Productions, the studio headed by director Hideo Kojima, celebrated its seventh anniversary on December 16, 2022. It used this opportunity to move its office to a larger floor in the same building, marking a new beginning. In a previous interview with IGN Japan, Kojima compared his previous office to Star Trek's USS Enterprise, and that concept has been carried over to this new location as well. The studio boasts an even bigger white room to house a new 1:1 scale Ludens statue, and you can sense Kojima's desire to set off into new creative waters in its spacious studio, photogrammetry room, and kitchen-lounge area that allows for large-scale socializing.
