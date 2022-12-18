ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Political commentator Shabazz mulls Indy mayoral run

By Matt Adams
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS – A political commentator and analyst may enter the race for Indianapolis mayor.

Abdul-Hakim Shabazz confirmed he is exploring running as a Republican candidate. He expected to have a final decision in the coming weeks.

“I am looking at running and in the process of forming an exploratory committee. I should have a final decision by the filing deadline in February,” he said in a message to reporter Cameron Ridle.

As for his party affiliation, Shabazz said he would be running as a Republican in the tradition of “Mitch Daniels, Dick Lugar and Greg Ballard.”

Shabazz is a frequent panelist on IN Focus. The political commentator, attorney and journalist writes extensively about state and local politics on IndyPolitics.org .

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, announced plans in November to seek a third term . Democrats Robin Shackleford and Gregory Meriweather have also thrown their hats into the ring to challenge Hogsett.

The only other Republican candidate to announce a mayoral run is Pastor James Jackson.

Comments / 11

Curtis Moore
4d ago

I'm speaking as a BLACK MAN who has lived in Indy my whole life ,and I love INDY , so I say this with a heavy heart, I have been studying the Democratic socialist party for a long time and I have NOTICED they all follow the exact same pattern, LAWLESSNESS and MADNESS and that is what this CITY has turned into under democratic socialist leadership, We the good people of Indy can not afford another LORI LIGHTFOOT, of Chicago, VOTE REPUBLICAN FOR MAYOR who ever it is .

Reply
6
James Sullivan
4d ago

I have listened to him speak before. And while I don't always agree with him. I do like his common sense approach to things and I would consider voting for him

Reply(1)
4
 

FOX59

FOX59

