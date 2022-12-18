16-year-old boy shot on Chicago’s CTA Red Line Chicago Tribune/TNS

A gunman who shot a 16-year-old boy on the Red Line train was still being sought Sunday evening, police said.

Police had previously announced that charges were pending against a suspect in custody for the shooting. That person has been released without charges, according to Chicago police Officer Anthony Spicuzza.

Police released a community alert with a picture of the suspected shooter.

The teen was a passenger on a southbound train when an assailant shot him in the face at about 2:05 a.m. Sunday near the 100 block of West Cermak Road, authorities said.

Rescuers rushed the victim to Stroger Hospital, where police said he was listed in critical condition early Sunday after sustaining injuries to his eye and an ear.

Authorities said the teen told them he heard multiple gunshots but was unable to provide further details. A witness, though, provided a description of the shooter. Officers located a man matching the description shortly later. Police said they also located a handgun.

In response to Tribune questions, CTA officials said, “As it always does, the CTA provided (police) with any security camera video to assist” in the investigation.

Red Line service was delayed temporarily but returned to normal early Sunday.

