ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

16-year-old boy shot on Chicago’s CTA Red Line

By Christy Gutowski, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zk2wv_0jmpTphv00
16-year-old boy shot on Chicago’s CTA Red Line Chicago Tribune/TNS

A gunman who shot a 16-year-old boy on the Red Line train was still being sought Sunday evening, police said.

Police had previously announced that charges were pending against a suspect in custody for the shooting. That person has been released without charges, according to Chicago police Officer Anthony Spicuzza.

Police released a community alert with a picture of the suspected shooter.

The teen was a passenger on a southbound train when an assailant shot him in the face at about 2:05 a.m. Sunday near the 100 block of West Cermak Road, authorities said.

Rescuers rushed the victim to Stroger Hospital, where police said he was listed in critical condition early Sunday after sustaining injuries to his eye and an ear.

Authorities said the teen told them he heard multiple gunshots but was unable to provide further details. A witness, though, provided a description of the shooter. Officers located a man matching the description shortly later. Police said they also located a handgun.

In response to Tribune questions, CTA officials said, “As it always does, the CTA provided (police) with any security camera video to assist” in the investigation.

Red Line service was delayed temporarily but returned to normal early Sunday.

cmgutowski@chicagotribune.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Police: Person shot in neck on I-57 near Halsted

CHICAGO — An individual was shot in the neck on the I-57 highway on the South Side Thursday morning. Police responded to a shooting on the I-57 highway near Halsted Avenue around 4:49 a.m. A person was shot in the neck and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. According to police, the ramp […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Victim, suspect both shot after argument erupts inside South Side Chicago business

CHICAGO - A victim and suspect were both wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon during a verbal altercation inside a business in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Around 12:18 p.m., police say the male victim was working inside a commercial business in the 1300 block of E. 67th Street when a male offender entered the business and began a verbal altercation with an employee.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death inside South Side business

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot and killed inside a business on Chicago's South Side in Gresham Tuesday night. Police say a man wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask entered a business in the 8000 block of South Halsted Street around 11:55 p.m. and shot the victim multiple times before fleeing.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with attempted murder after pushing woman off CTA platform

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after pushing a woman off a CTA platform on the Near North Side on Tuesday morning. Police say Ashley Goss was arrested around 10:12 a.m. just moments after pushing a 23-year-old woman onto the train tracks at the Chicago Red Line station in the 800 block of North State Street.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 49, reported missing from Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Englewood neighborhood. Humberto Perez, 49, was last seen on Nov. 9 in the 3200 block of West 55th Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Perez is 5-foot-9, 170...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man lured, robbed at gunpoint in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 51-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint after he was lured to meet someone in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Police say the victim got a call to buy a vehicle in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue around 10:05 a.m. When he arrived an unknown offender took out a handgun and demanded his wallet.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman says man kept on yelling at her after kicking her onto Red Line tracks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was kicked onto the CTA Red Line subway tracks earlier this week, and incredibly, she survived.The woman, Prisilla Rodriguez, was kicked onto the Chicago Transit Authority tracks at the Chicago Avenue and State Street Red Line stop on the Near North Side at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, Rodriguez's story is really remarkable. She was pushed onto the tracks just as a train was pulling in.The train stopped just in time. Meanwhile, Rodriguez somehow did not touch the third rail."I still didn't think it was real," Rodriguez said. "I was like,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, shot while driving on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old was shot while driving Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The man was driving around 8:48 p.m. in the 8700 block of West 87th Street when someone in another vehicle started shooting, police said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was transported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Mariano's parking lot identified

CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man who was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood has been identified. Around 4:27 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the Mariano's rooftop parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two men got out and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shooting: 17-year-old charged in I-57 expressway shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – The license plate readers we've been telling you about on Chicago expressways ended up catching a teenager accused of a road rage shooting.The victim told police he was driving southbound on Interstate 57 near Halstead on Saturday when bullets started flying.He was hit, but not seriously injured.The suspect, who is 17 years old, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy